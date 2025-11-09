بعد انتخابه أخيراً عمدة لأكبر مدن الولايات المتحدة، أضحى اليوغندي الأمريكي زهران ممداني، الذي سيتولى منصب عمدة نيويورك في يناير 2026، ورصيفه البريطاني صادق خان، الذي يتولى منصب عمدة العاصمة البريطانية لندن منذ العام 2016، المسلميْن اليساريين اللذين يحكمان أكبر مدينتين في العالم.
ويشترك العمدتان في أنهما يتلقيان قدراً لا يُصدّق من الإساءة لدينهما، والشتائم العنصرية، وسيلاً لا يتوقف من انتقادات المحافظين واليمين المتشدد في البلدين، وفي صدارتهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي اتهم صادق خان بأنه يريد تطبيق الشريعة في العاصمة البريطانية.
ودأب المحافظون على اتهام عمدة لندن بموالاة الفلسطينيين، وغض الطرف عن الهجمات على يهود لندن. ويتمسك صادق خان وممداني بأن الإساءات التي يتعرضان لها تعزى إلى الإسلاموفوبيا.
وفيما ينغمس صادق خان، وهو ابن سائق باص مهاجر من باكستان، في ممارسة هوايته المفضلة الملاكمة، يتمسك ممداني بممارسة شغفه الأكبر: الغناء، وعزف الآلات الموسيقية. ويتحكم كل من عمدتيْ لندن ونيويورك في مدينتين يقطن كلاً منهما أكثر من 8 ملايين نسمة.
وعادة ما يجلس عُمَدُ العواصم الكبرى على كرسي ساخن، إذ يتم تحميلهم مسؤولية ارتفاع إيجارات المساكن، والجرائم العنيفة.
After being elected as the mayor of the largest city in the United States, Ugandan-American Zahraan Mamdani, who will take office as the mayor of New York in January 2026, and his British counterpart Sadiq Khan, who has been the mayor of the British capital London since 2016, are the leftist Muslims who govern the two largest cities in the world.
Both mayors share the experience of receiving an unbelievable amount of abuse related to their religion, racial slurs, and an unending stream of criticism from conservatives and the far-right in both countries, led by American President Donald Trump, who accused Sadiq Khan of wanting to implement Sharia law in the British capital.
Conservatives have consistently accused the Mayor of London of being pro-Palestinian and turning a blind eye to attacks on London’s Jews. Both Sadiq Khan and Mamdani insist that the abuses they face are attributed to Islamophobia.
While Sadiq Khan, the son of an immigrant bus driver from Pakistan, indulges in his favorite hobby of boxing, Mamdani remains dedicated to his greater passion: singing and playing musical instruments. Each of the mayors of London and New York governs cities with populations exceeding 8 million residents.
Mayors of major capitals often sit in a hot seat, as they are held responsible for rising housing rents and violent crimes.