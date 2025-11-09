After being elected as the mayor of the largest city in the United States, Ugandan-American Zahraan Mamdani, who will take office as the mayor of New York in January 2026, and his British counterpart Sadiq Khan, who has been the mayor of the British capital London since 2016, are the leftist Muslims who govern the two largest cities in the world.

Both mayors share the experience of receiving an unbelievable amount of abuse related to their religion, racial slurs, and an unending stream of criticism from conservatives and the far-right in both countries, led by American President Donald Trump, who accused Sadiq Khan of wanting to implement Sharia law in the British capital.

Conservatives have consistently accused the Mayor of London of being pro-Palestinian and turning a blind eye to attacks on London’s Jews. Both Sadiq Khan and Mamdani insist that the abuses they face are attributed to Islamophobia.

While Sadiq Khan, the son of an immigrant bus driver from Pakistan, indulges in his favorite hobby of boxing, Mamdani remains dedicated to his greater passion: singing and playing musical instruments. Each of the mayors of London and New York governs cities with populations exceeding 8 million residents.

Mayors of major capitals often sit in a hot seat, as they are held responsible for rising housing rents and violent crimes.