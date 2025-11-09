بعد انتخابه أخيراً عمدة لأكبر مدن الولايات المتحدة، أضحى اليوغندي الأمريكي زهران ممداني، الذي سيتولى منصب عمدة نيويورك في يناير 2026، ورصيفه البريطاني صادق خان، الذي يتولى منصب عمدة العاصمة البريطانية لندن منذ العام 2016، المسلميْن اليساريين اللذين يحكمان أكبر مدينتين في العالم.

ويشترك العمدتان في أنهما يتلقيان قدراً لا يُصدّق من الإساءة لدينهما، والشتائم العنصرية، وسيلاً لا يتوقف من انتقادات المحافظين واليمين المتشدد في البلدين، وفي صدارتهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي اتهم صادق خان بأنه يريد تطبيق الشريعة في العاصمة البريطانية.

ودأب المحافظون على اتهام عمدة لندن بموالاة الفلسطينيين، وغض الطرف عن الهجمات على يهود لندن. ويتمسك صادق خان وممداني بأن الإساءات التي يتعرضان لها تعزى إلى الإسلاموفوبيا.

وفيما ينغمس صادق خان، وهو ابن سائق باص مهاجر من باكستان، في ممارسة هوايته المفضلة الملاكمة، يتمسك ممداني بممارسة شغفه الأكبر: الغناء، وعزف الآلات الموسيقية. ويتحكم كل من عمدتيْ لندن ونيويورك في مدينتين يقطن كلاً منهما أكثر من 8 ملايين نسمة.

وعادة ما يجلس عُمَدُ العواصم الكبرى على كرسي ساخن، إذ يتم تحميلهم مسؤولية ارتفاع إيجارات المساكن، والجرائم العنيفة.