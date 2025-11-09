بعد مرور أقل من أسبوع على تصويت البرلمان لإلغاء مادة في الدستور تحدد السن القصوى للمرشحين للرئاسة بـ75 سنة، أعلن إسماعيل عمر جيله الذي يحكم جيبوتي من دون منازع منذ عام 1999، (السبت) ترشحه لولاية رئاسية سادسة في الانتخابات المقررة في أبريل (نيسان) عام 2026، بحسب بيان أصدرته رئاسة جيبوتي.

وحسب بيان أصدرته رئاسة جيبوتي، عقد «التجمع الشعبي للتقدم»، حزب الرئيس، مؤتمرا في عاصمة هذا البلد الصغير في القرن الأفريقي.

وبعد تسميته مرشحا لحزبه، «وافق الرئيس جيله (يحكم منذ 1977) على هذه التسمية بامتنان، مكررا التزامه من أجل الوحدة والاستقرار والتنمية وسط ظروف عالمية صعبة»، وفق المصدر نفسه.

وكان برلمان جيبوتي صوت بالإجماع، الأحد، على إلغاء مادة في الدستور تحدد السن القصوى للمرشحين للرئاسة، ما أتاح لإسماعيل عمر جيله (77 سنة) الترشح لولاية جديدة.

وصوّت جميع أعضاء الجمعية الوطنية البالغ عددهم 65 على إلغاء هذا القيد، وكانوا صوّتوا مرة أولى في 26 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول.

وجيبوتي مستعمرة فرنسية سابقة ونالت استقلالها عام 1977. وتعتبر دولة مستقرة في محيط مضطرب، إذ تحدّها إريتريا وإثيوبيا والصومال، وتقع قبالة اليمن عند مدخل البحر الأحمر. ولا يزيد عدد سكانها على مليون نسمة.

وتضم جيبوتي قواعد عسكرية أمريكية وفرنسية وصينية.