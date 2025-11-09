Less than a week after the parliament voted to abolish a constitutional provision that sets the maximum age for presidential candidates at 75, Ismail Omar Guelleh, who has ruled Djibouti uncontested since 1999, announced on Saturday his candidacy for a sixth presidential term in the elections scheduled for April 2026, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of Djibouti.

According to a statement from the Presidency of Djibouti, the "People's Rally for Progress," the president's party, held a conference in the capital of this small country in the Horn of Africa.

After being named his party's candidate, "President Guelleh (in power since 1977) expressed his gratitude for this nomination, reiterating his commitment to unity, stability, and development amid challenging global circumstances," according to the same source.

The Djibouti parliament unanimously voted on Sunday to abolish the provision in the constitution that sets the maximum age for presidential candidates, allowing Ismail Omar Guelleh (77 years old) to run for a new term.

All 65 members of the National Assembly voted to lift this restriction, having first voted on October 26.

Djibouti is a former French colony that gained independence in 1977. It is considered a stable country in a turbulent region, bordered by Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Somalia, and located across from Yemen at the entrance to the Red Sea. Its population does not exceed one million.

Djibouti hosts American, French, and Chinese military bases.