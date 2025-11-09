بعد مرور أقل من أسبوع على تصويت البرلمان لإلغاء مادة في الدستور تحدد السن القصوى للمرشحين للرئاسة بـ75 سنة، أعلن إسماعيل عمر جيله الذي يحكم جيبوتي من دون منازع منذ عام 1999، (السبت) ترشحه لولاية رئاسية سادسة في الانتخابات المقررة في أبريل (نيسان) عام 2026، بحسب بيان أصدرته رئاسة جيبوتي.
وحسب بيان أصدرته رئاسة جيبوتي، عقد «التجمع الشعبي للتقدم»، حزب الرئيس، مؤتمرا في عاصمة هذا البلد الصغير في القرن الأفريقي.
وبعد تسميته مرشحا لحزبه، «وافق الرئيس جيله (يحكم منذ 1977) على هذه التسمية بامتنان، مكررا التزامه من أجل الوحدة والاستقرار والتنمية وسط ظروف عالمية صعبة»، وفق المصدر نفسه.
وكان برلمان جيبوتي صوت بالإجماع، الأحد، على إلغاء مادة في الدستور تحدد السن القصوى للمرشحين للرئاسة، ما أتاح لإسماعيل عمر جيله (77 سنة) الترشح لولاية جديدة.
وصوّت جميع أعضاء الجمعية الوطنية البالغ عددهم 65 على إلغاء هذا القيد، وكانوا صوّتوا مرة أولى في 26 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول.
وجيبوتي مستعمرة فرنسية سابقة ونالت استقلالها عام 1977. وتعتبر دولة مستقرة في محيط مضطرب، إذ تحدّها إريتريا وإثيوبيا والصومال، وتقع قبالة اليمن عند مدخل البحر الأحمر. ولا يزيد عدد سكانها على مليون نسمة.
وتضم جيبوتي قواعد عسكرية أمريكية وفرنسية وصينية.
Less than a week after the parliament voted to abolish a constitutional provision that sets the maximum age for presidential candidates at 75, Ismail Omar Guelleh, who has ruled Djibouti uncontested since 1999, announced on Saturday his candidacy for a sixth presidential term in the elections scheduled for April 2026, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of Djibouti.
According to a statement from the Presidency of Djibouti, the "People's Rally for Progress," the president's party, held a conference in the capital of this small country in the Horn of Africa.
After being named his party's candidate, "President Guelleh (in power since 1977) expressed his gratitude for this nomination, reiterating his commitment to unity, stability, and development amid challenging global circumstances," according to the same source.
The Djibouti parliament unanimously voted on Sunday to abolish the provision in the constitution that sets the maximum age for presidential candidates, allowing Ismail Omar Guelleh (77 years old) to run for a new term.
All 65 members of the National Assembly voted to lift this restriction, having first voted on October 26.
Djibouti is a former French colony that gained independence in 1977. It is considered a stable country in a turbulent region, bordered by Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Somalia, and located across from Yemen at the entrance to the Red Sea. Its population does not exceed one million.
Djibouti hosts American, French, and Chinese military bases.