A Ukrainian court in the industrial city of Dnipro ruled today (Saturday) to detain a commander in the Ukrainian army, suspected of organizing a banned gathering of about 100 soldiers, which resulted in a large number of casualties in a Russian attack targeting the celebration site.



The government investigation office stated that an arrest warrant had been issued for the officer, while the prosecutor's office confirmed that the attack, which occurred on November 1 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulted in the deaths of 12 soldiers and 7 civilians, and injured 36 others.



A Meeting for Awarding Medals



Investigations indicated that the officer and the soldiers were gathered to present them with honorary medals, despite the ban on such gatherings under martial law. During the ceremony, Russian forces launched a dual attack with two ballistic missiles and three drones.



Investigators noted that the officer's past and combat experience do not justify his decision to ignore safety rules and endanger lives.



A Ukrainian journalist stated that his brother was killed during the ceremony, which sparked widespread debate about the usefulness of such events in wartime conditions.



Trial of Former Electricity Official



A court in Kyiv has ordered the detention of the former president of the Ukrainian electricity company after he was accused of embezzling public funds, a move that raised concerns about political interference in the judiciary as the country enters its fourth winter since the outbreak of war with Russia.



The Ukrainian prosecutor's office announced that Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, who was dismissed from his position last year, is accused of embezzling more than $1.6 million in public funds in 2018 while holding leadership positions in the energy sector.



The judge explained that the court decided to hold him for two months pending investigation unless he pays a bail of $300,000.