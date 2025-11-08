قضت محكمة أوكرانية في مدينة دنيبرو الصناعية، اليوم (السبت)، باحتجاز قائد في الجيش الأوكراني، يشتبه في تنظيمه تجمعاً محظوراً لنحو 100 جندي، ما أسفر عن سقوط عدد كبير من القتلى في هجوم روسي استهدف موقع الاحتفال.


وقال مكتب التحقيقات الحكومي إنه تم إصدار مذكرة توقيف بحق الضابط، فيما أكد مكتب النائب العام أن الهجوم الذي وقع في الأول من نوفمبر بمنطقة دنيبروبتروفسك، أسفر عن مقتل 12 جندياً و7 مدنيين، وإصابة 36 آخرين.


اجتماع للتكريم بالأوسمة


وذكرت التحقيقات أنه جرى جمع الضابط والجنود لتسليمهم أوسمة تكريمية، رغم الحظر المفروض على مثل هذه التجمعات بموجب قانون الأحكام العرفية، وخلال المراسم، شنت القوات الروسية هجوماً مزدوجاً بصاروخين بالستيين وثلاث طائرات مسيّرة.


وأشار المحققون إلى أن ماضي الضابط وخبرته القتالية لا يبرران قراره بتجاهل قواعد السلامة وتعريض الأرواح للخطر.


وكان صحفي أوكراني قد قال إن شقيقه قُتل خلال تلك المراسم، ما أثار جدلاً واسعاً حول جدوى مثل هذه الفعاليات في ظل ظروف الحرب.


محاكمة مسؤول كهرباء سابق


وكانت محكمة في كييف قد قضت بوضع الرئيس السابق لشركة الكهرباء الأوكرانية رهن الاحتجاز بعد اتهامه باختلاس أموال عامة، في خطوة أثارت مخاوف من تدخل سياسي في القضاء مع دخول البلاد شتاءها الرابع منذ اندلاع الحرب مع روسيا.


وأعلنت النيابة العامة الأوكرانية أن فولوديمير كودريتسكي، الذي أُقيل من منصبه العام الماضي، متهم باختلاس أكثر من 1.6 مليون دولار من أموال عامة عام 2018 عندما كان يشغل مناصب قيادية في قطاع الطاقة.


وأوضح القاضي أن المحكمة قررت حبسه لمدة شهرين على ذمة التحقيق، ما لم يدفع كفالة مالية قدرها 300 ألف دولار.