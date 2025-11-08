فيما قالت قوات الدعم السريع، إنها تتحرى وتتحقق بشأن الجرائم المرتكبة في مدينة الفاشر، مركز ولاية شمال دارفور غرب السودن، دعت حركات الكفاح المسلح في دارفور، اليوم (السبت)، المجتمع الدولي إلى تحمل مسؤولياته في دارفور.


وأوضحت الحركة السودانية أن أي عملية سلام يجب أن تشمل توثيق جرائم الإبادة، موضحة أن أي عملية سلام ذات مصداقية يجب أن تضمن عودة النازحين.


حماية المدنيين ومحاسبة الجناة


وأشارت إلى ضرورة ضمان حماية المدنيين ومحاسبة الجناة، مبينة أن الهدنة الحقيقية يجب أن تبدأ بانسحاب المليشيات من المدن.


وذكرت منظمات محلية وشهود عيان أن مئات الأسر وصلت إلى منطقة الطينة الحدودية مع تشاد، بعد الهرب من الفاشر شمال دارفور، وتم إيواؤهم داخل معسكرات اللجوء، فيما استقبلت مدينة الدبة بالولاية الشمالية نحو عشرة آلاف نازح.


وأفادت مصادر سودانية، أن نحو خمسة آلاف شخص نزحوا من مدينة بارا بولاية شمال كردفان إلى مدينة الأبيض بعد اقتحامها من قبل «الدعم السريع»، فيما استمر تدفق النازحين من المناطق المحيطة بمدينة الفاشر نحو منطقة طويلة التي تضم أكثر من مليون نازح.


يذكر أن حركة الكفاح المسلح في دارفور تمثل تحالفاً للقوى المتمردة التي تشكلت في الأصل لمحاربة الحكومة السودانية، ولكنها انضمت في الآونة الأخيرة إلى الجيش السوداني ضد قوات الدعم السريع.


«الدعم السريع» تحاكم «أبو لولو»


بالمقابل، قالت قوات الدعم السريع في بيان إنها تحاكم اليوم في الفاشر السفاح الفاتح عبدالله إدريس المكنى «أبو لولو»، أحد المشتبه في ضلوعهم في الانتهاكات التي وقعت بالفاشر، موضحة أنها ستزيل الألغام من داخل أحياء الفاشر.


وتعهدت قوات الدعم السريع بـ«تقديم المساعدات الإنسانية في الفاشر»، مبينة أنها تعمل على إيصالها في المدينة.