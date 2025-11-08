The Rapid Support Forces stated that they are investigating the crimes committed in the city of El Fasher, the center of North Darfur State in western Sudan. Today (Saturday), the armed struggle movements in Darfur called on the international community to assume its responsibilities in Darfur.



The Sudanese movement clarified that any peace process must include documenting the crimes of genocide, emphasizing that any credible peace process must ensure the return of the displaced.



Protection of Civilians and Accountability for Perpetrators



It pointed out the necessity of ensuring the protection of civilians and holding the perpetrators accountable, stating that a genuine ceasefire must begin with the withdrawal of militias from the cities.



Local organizations and eyewitnesses reported that hundreds of families arrived at the border area of Tine with Chad after fleeing from El Fasher in North Darfur, and they were accommodated in refugee camps, while the city of Al-Dabba in the Northern State received about ten thousand displaced persons.



Sudanese sources reported that about five thousand people displaced from the city of Bara in North Kordofan to the city of Al-Obeid after it was stormed by the "Rapid Support Forces," while the flow of displaced persons from the areas surrounding El Fasher continued towards the Tallou area, which houses more than a million displaced individuals.



It is worth mentioning that the armed struggle movement in Darfur represents a coalition of rebel forces that were originally formed to fight the Sudanese government, but they have recently joined the Sudanese army against the Rapid Support Forces.



“Rapid Support” Trials “Abu Lulu”



In contrast, the Rapid Support Forces stated in a statement that they are trialing today in El Fasher the notorious killer Fatih Abdullah Idris, known as "Abu Lulu," one of those suspected of involvement in the violations that occurred in El Fasher, clarifying that they will remove mines from within the neighborhoods of El Fasher.



The Rapid Support Forces pledged to “provide humanitarian assistance in El Fasher,” indicating that they are working to deliver it in the city.