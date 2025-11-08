توعدت كوريا الشمالية، اليوم (السبت)، بتبنّي نهج هجومي أكبر رداً على ما وصفته بـ«التحركات العسكرية الوقحة» من جانب الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكوريا الجنوبية، بعد يوم واحد من إطلاق بيونغ يانغ صاروخاً بالستياً نحو بحر الشرق (بحر اليابان).
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء المركزية الكورية الرسمية عن وزير دفاع كوريا الشمالية كوانغ شول قوله: «إن الولايات المتحدة أصبحت وقحة في تحركاتها العسكرية لتهديد أمن جمهورية كوريا الشعبية الديمقراطية».
اتهامات كورية شمالية لأمريكا
واتهم وزير الدفاع الكوري الشمالي واشنطن بالتصعيد التوتر السياسي والعسكري في شبه الجزيرة الكورية بشكل متعمد، موضحاً أن بلاده ستظهر نشاطاً هجومياً أكبر في مواجهة التهديدات المستمرة مما وصفهم بـ«الأعداء»، في إشارة إلى المناورات العسكرية المشتركة بين واشنطن وسيول، التي تعتبرها بيونغ يانغ استفزازاً مباشراً.
تأتي تصريحات بيونغ يانغ بعد أن دانت سيول وواشنطن وبشدة عملية إطلاق الصاروخ البالستي من كوريا الشمالية باتجاه بحر اليابان، ووصفتها بأنها عمل مزمزع للاستقرار في شبه الجزيرة الكورية.
وكانت القيادة العسكرية الأمريكية في منطقة المحيطين الهندي والهادئ قد أكدت في بيان لها أن الصاروخ الأخير لا يشكل تهديداً مباشراً، لكنه يظهر خطورة سلوك كوريا الشمالية العسكري.
وأوضح البيان أن الجيش الأمريكي يتشاور عن قرب مع شركائه الإقليميين لتنسيق الرد على أي تطور ميداني جديد.
كوريا الجنوبية تحذّر جارتها
بدورها، دعت وزارة الدفاع الكورية الجنوبية جارتها الشمالية إلى «التوقف فوراً» عن الأعمال الاستفزازية التي ترفع منسوب التوتر في المنطقة، معبرة عن إدانة الجيش الكوري الجنوبي لما وصفته بـ«الانتهاك الصارخ للقانون الدولي».
ودعا الجيش الكوري الجنوبي بيونغ يانغ إلى التوقف فوراً عن النشاطات التي تهدد الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.
تأتي هذه التطورات بعد نحو أسبوع من زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى المنطقة، وتأكيداته على رغبته وانفتاحه في عقد لقاء جديد مع الزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ أون.
وكانت البحرية الكورية الجنوبية قد أعلنت أن حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية (يو إس إس واشنطن) رست في ميناء بوسان جنوبي البلاد، في إطار مهمة دعم لوجستي، لكن وسائل الإعلام الرسمية في بيونغ يانغ وصفت ذلك بأنه «تحرك عدواني يعزز احتمالات المواجهة».
North Korea vowed today (Saturday) to adopt a more aggressive approach in response to what it described as "brazen military moves" by the United States and South Korea, just one day after Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan).
The official Korean Central News Agency quoted North Korean Defense Minister Kwang Chol as saying: "The United States has become brazen in its military moves to threaten the security of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."
North Korean Accusations Against America
The North Korean defense minister accused Washington of deliberately escalating political and military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, explaining that his country would demonstrate greater offensive activity in response to the ongoing threats from what he referred to as "enemies," in reference to the joint military exercises between Washington and Seoul, which Pyongyang considers a direct provocation.
These statements from Pyongyang come after Seoul and Washington strongly condemned the ballistic missile launch from North Korea toward the Sea of Japan, describing it as a destabilizing act in the Korean Peninsula.
The U.S. military command in the Indo-Pacific region confirmed in a statement that the latest missile does not pose a direct threat, but it highlights the danger of North Korea's military behavior.
The statement clarified that the U.S. military is closely consulting with its regional partners to coordinate a response to any new developments on the ground.
South Korea Warns Its Neighbor
For its part, the South Korean Ministry of Defense urged its northern neighbor to "immediately cease" provocative actions that escalate tensions in the region, expressing the South Korean military's condemnation of what it described as "a blatant violation of international law."
The South Korean military called on Pyongyang to immediately stop activities that threaten regional security and stability.
These developments come about a week after U.S. President Donald Trump visited the region, affirming his desire and openness to hold a new meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The South Korean Navy had announced that the U.S. aircraft carrier (USS Washington) docked in the port of Busan in the south of the country as part of a logistical support mission, but official media in Pyongyang described this as "an aggressive move that increases the likelihood of confrontation."