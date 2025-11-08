توعدت كوريا الشمالية، اليوم (السبت)، بتبنّي نهج هجومي أكبر رداً على ما وصفته بـ«التحركات العسكرية الوقحة» من جانب الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكوريا الجنوبية، بعد يوم واحد من إطلاق بيونغ يانغ صاروخاً بالستياً نحو بحر الشرق (بحر اليابان).


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء المركزية الكورية الرسمية عن وزير دفاع كوريا الشمالية كوانغ شول قوله: «إن الولايات المتحدة أصبحت وقحة في تحركاتها العسكرية لتهديد أمن جمهورية كوريا الشعبية الديمقراطية».


اتهامات كورية شمالية لأمريكا


واتهم وزير الدفاع الكوري الشمالي واشنطن بالتصعيد التوتر السياسي والعسكري في شبه الجزيرة الكورية بشكل متعمد، موضحاً أن بلاده ستظهر نشاطاً هجومياً أكبر في مواجهة التهديدات المستمرة مما وصفهم بـ«الأعداء»، في إشارة إلى المناورات العسكرية المشتركة بين واشنطن وسيول، التي تعتبرها بيونغ يانغ استفزازاً مباشراً.


تأتي تصريحات بيونغ يانغ بعد أن دانت سيول وواشنطن وبشدة عملية إطلاق الصاروخ البالستي من كوريا الشمالية باتجاه بحر اليابان، ووصفتها بأنها عمل مزمزع للاستقرار في شبه الجزيرة الكورية.


وكانت القيادة العسكرية الأمريكية في منطقة المحيطين الهندي والهادئ قد أكدت في بيان لها أن الصاروخ الأخير لا يشكل تهديداً مباشراً، لكنه يظهر خطورة سلوك كوريا الشمالية العسكري.


وأوضح البيان أن الجيش الأمريكي يتشاور عن قرب مع شركائه الإقليميين لتنسيق الرد على أي تطور ميداني جديد.


كوريا الجنوبية تحذّر جارتها


بدورها، دعت وزارة الدفاع الكورية الجنوبية جارتها الشمالية إلى «التوقف فوراً» عن الأعمال الاستفزازية التي ترفع منسوب التوتر في المنطقة، معبرة عن إدانة الجيش الكوري الجنوبي لما وصفته بـ«الانتهاك الصارخ للقانون الدولي».


ودعا الجيش الكوري الجنوبي بيونغ يانغ إلى التوقف فوراً عن النشاطات التي تهدد الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.


تأتي هذه التطورات بعد نحو أسبوع من زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى المنطقة، وتأكيداته على رغبته وانفتاحه في عقد لقاء جديد مع الزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ أون.


وكانت البحرية الكورية الجنوبية قد أعلنت أن حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية (يو إس إس واشنطن) رست في ميناء بوسان جنوبي البلاد، في إطار مهمة دعم لوجستي، لكن وسائل الإعلام الرسمية في بيونغ يانغ وصفت ذلك بأنه «تحرك عدواني يعزز احتمالات المواجهة».