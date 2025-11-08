North Korea vowed today (Saturday) to adopt a more aggressive approach in response to what it described as "brazen military moves" by the United States and South Korea, just one day after Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan).



The official Korean Central News Agency quoted North Korean Defense Minister Kwang Chol as saying: "The United States has become brazen in its military moves to threaten the security of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."



North Korean Accusations Against America



The North Korean defense minister accused Washington of deliberately escalating political and military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, explaining that his country would demonstrate greater offensive activity in response to the ongoing threats from what he referred to as "enemies," in reference to the joint military exercises between Washington and Seoul, which Pyongyang considers a direct provocation.



These statements from Pyongyang come after Seoul and Washington strongly condemned the ballistic missile launch from North Korea toward the Sea of Japan, describing it as a destabilizing act in the Korean Peninsula.



The U.S. military command in the Indo-Pacific region confirmed in a statement that the latest missile does not pose a direct threat, but it highlights the danger of North Korea's military behavior.



The statement clarified that the U.S. military is closely consulting with its regional partners to coordinate a response to any new developments on the ground.



South Korea Warns Its Neighbor



For its part, the South Korean Ministry of Defense urged its northern neighbor to "immediately cease" provocative actions that escalate tensions in the region, expressing the South Korean military's condemnation of what it described as "a blatant violation of international law."



The South Korean military called on Pyongyang to immediately stop activities that threaten regional security and stability.



These developments come about a week after U.S. President Donald Trump visited the region, affirming his desire and openness to hold a new meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



The South Korean Navy had announced that the U.S. aircraft carrier (USS Washington) docked in the port of Busan in the south of the country as part of a logistical support mission, but official media in Pyongyang described this as "an aggressive move that increases the likelihood of confrontation."