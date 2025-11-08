أكد مصدر في حركة حماس اليوم (السبت) انتشال جثمان الضابط الإسرائيلي هدار جولدن في منطقة تل السلطان غربي رفح جنوبي قطاع غزة، موضحاً أنه سيتم تسليمه إلى الصليب الأحمر لنقله إلى إسرائيل.


وقال المصدر: تم انتشال رفات 6 جثامين لفلسطينيين من المكان نفسه الذي تم فيه انتشال جثمان جولدن في منطقة تل السلطان، ومن المتوقع أن يسلم للصليب الأحمر مساء اليوم.


وقتلت كتائب القسام، الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس، هدار جولدن في هجوم خلال حرب 2014 في رفح جنوبي القطاع، واحتجزت جثته منذ ذلك الوقت.


الدور الإسرائيلي في مركز التنسيق


في غضون ذلك، قال مسؤول إسرائيلي إن إسرائيل باتت تلعب دوراً ثانوياً داخل مركز التنسيق المدني–العسكري، المعني بمراقبة اتفاق وقف النار في غزة، وذلك، بعدما قال مسؤول أمريكي إن مركز التنسيق، الذي يقوده الجيش الأمريكي، حل محل إسرائيل كمشرف على دخول المساعدات إلى غزة.


ونقلت صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل» عن المسؤول الإسرائيلي قوله: إن الولايات المتحدة هي صاحبة القرار الرئيسي داخل المركز، بما في ذلك القرارات المتعلقة بدخول وتوزيع المساعدات الإنسانية في قطاع غزة، مضيفاً أن وكالة الدفاع الإسرائيلية، المسؤولة عن الشؤون المدنية الفلسطينية (COGAT)، التي كانت مسؤولة خلال الحرب عن دخول المساعدات الإنسانية إلى القطاع، جرى تقليص دورها لتصبح أقرب إلى دور المقاول.


المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق غزة


من جهة أخرى، شدد وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبد العاطي على ضرورة الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق شرم الشيخ بشأن وقف الحرب في غزة، بما يشمل الجوانب السياسية والتنموية والإنسانية لضمان استدامة التهدئة وتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.


وذكر بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية المصرية أن عبد العاطي أشار خلال اتصال هاتفي مع نظيره الروسي سيرجي لافروف إلى التحضيرات الجارية لعقد المؤتمر الدولي لإعادة الإعمار والتعافي المبكر والتنمية في قطاع غزة المقرر انعقاده في القاهرة، مؤكداً أهمية حشد الدعم الدولي للمؤتمر.