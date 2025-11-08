An official from Hamas confirmed today (Saturday) the retrieval of the body of Israeli officer Hadar Goldin in the Tel Sultan area west of Rafah in southern Gaza, stating that it will be handed over to the Red Cross for transfer to Israel.



The official said: The remains of 6 bodies of Palestinians were retrieved from the same location where Goldin's body was found in the Tel Sultan area, and it is expected to be handed over to the Red Cross this evening.



The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, killed Hadar Goldin in an attack during the 2014 war in Rafah in the southern sector, and his body has been held since that time.



The Israeli Role in the Coordination Center



Meanwhile, an Israeli official stated that Israel has begun to play a secondary role within the civil-military coordination center, which is responsible for monitoring the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, after an American official said that the coordination center, led by the U.S. military, has replaced Israel as the overseer of aid entering Gaza.



The "Times of Israel" quoted the Israeli official as saying that the United States is the primary decision-maker within the center, including decisions related to the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, adding that the Israeli Defense Agency, responsible for Palestinian civil affairs (COGAT), which was responsible during the war for the entry of humanitarian aid into the sector, has seen its role reduced to being more akin to that of a contractor.



The Second Phase of the Gaza Agreement



On another note, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atti emphasized the necessity of moving to the second phase of the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement regarding the cessation of hostilities in Gaza, which includes political, developmental, and humanitarian aspects to ensure the sustainability of the truce and achieve security and stability in the region.



A statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry mentioned that Abdel Atti indicated during a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov the ongoing preparations for holding the international conference for reconstruction, early recovery, and development in the Gaza Strip, scheduled to take place in Cairo, stressing the importance of rallying international support for the conference.