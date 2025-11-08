في مكانٍ لا تشرق فيه الشمس، ولا يسمع فيه سوى صوت الأبواب الحديدية وهي تُغلق بإحكام، يعيش عشرات الفلسطينيين من غزة تحت الأرض «حرفياً» في سجنٍ يُدعى «راكيفت»، أُعيد فتحه بعد عقودٍ من الإغلاق، ليعود كـ«موقع أشباح» يختزل وجع الجغرافيا والإنسان معاً.

يصفه أحد المحامين الذين تمكنوا من دخوله بأنه «حفرة تُدفن فيها الأرواح قبل الأجساد». جدرانٌ بلا نوافذ، وضوءٌ كهربائي خافت لا ينطفئ، وأنفاسٌ تختنق في صمت طويل، كأن الزمن توقف عند بابٍ معدني صدئ.

العودة إلى الثمانينات.. بأوامر وزير متطرف

يُعيد هذا السجن إلى الأذهان فصولاً من الثمانينات، حين فُتح للمرة الأولى لاحتجاز معتقلين سياسيين فلسطينيين في عزلة تامة. آنذاك، وصفته منظمات حقوق الإنسان بأنه «ثقب أسود» في صحراء النقب. وأُغلق عام 1985 بعد فضيحة دولية، لكنه عاد إلى الخدمة بعد هجمات السابع من أكتوبر 2023 بأوامر مباشرة من وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي إيتمار بن غفير أحد أكثر الشخصيات إثارة للجدل في إسرائيل الحديثة.

رأى بن غفير في إعادة تشغيل السجن خطوةً «أمنية»، بينما وصفتها اللجنة العامة لمناهضة التعذيب في إسرائيل بأنها «جريمة منظمة تمارس باسم الدولة».

كل شيء في «راكيفت» يبدو مصمماً لكسر فكرة الضوء: فالزنازين بلا نوافذ، والقاعات ضيقة، والهواء ثقيل، والوجوه شاحبة كأنها لم تعرف النهار منذ زمن.

يقول أحد الأسرى الذين أُفرج عنهم أخيراً إنهم لا يعرفون إن كان الوقت صباحاً أم مساءً، وإن وجوههم تغيّرت بفعل الرطوبة والعزلة.

يحرم السجناء من زيارة عائلاتهم، ولا يُسمح لمحاميهم بالتحدث معهم إلا دقائق معدودة. ومع ذلك، تصل أخبارهم إلى الخارج بطرقٍ خفية، تنقلها تقارير المحامين والمنظمات الحقوقية، كرسائل تُهرّب من العتمة.

وبحسب تحقيق استقصائي لصحيفة الغارديان البريطانية، يتعرض المعتقلون للضرب بشكل منتظم، ويجبرون على الجلوس في أوضاع مؤلمة لساعات طويلة.

يقول المدير التنفيذي للجنة مناهضة التعذيب في إسرائيل تال شتاينر: «ما يحدث في راكيفت ليس مجرد إهمال أو قسوة فردية.. بل نظام متكامل من الإذلال المقنن». وتتحدث التقارير عن تجاوز شريحة الأسرى للمقاتلين لتشمل أيضاً مدنيين اعتقلوا لمجرد وجودهم في مناطق القتال. من بينهم ممرض يبلغ 34 عاماً اعتُقل أثناء عمله في مستشفى بغزة، وآخر شاب لم يتجاوز 18 عاماً ويعمل بائعاً للطعام على الطرقات. كلاهما محتجز اليوم في العمق الصخري للجنوب الإسرائيلي، دون تهمة أو محاكمة.

الذاكرة كجريمة

داخل تلك الجدران، لا يوجد سوى الصمت، حتى الأصوات البشرية تُصبح همساً. يقول أحد المحامين إن أكثر ما يخيف الأسرى ليس العذاب الجسدي، بل فقدان الإحساس بالزمن والذاكرة. «حين تُحرم من رؤية الضوء لأسابيع، يبدأ عقلك بالتلاشي. تصبح فكرة النهار نفسها ذكرى غامضة».

وتصف منظمات حقوقية هذه الخطوة بأنها إعادة لتقنين التعذيب تحت شعار الأمن. فبينما تُعلن الحكومة الإسرائيلية انتهاء الحرب رسمياً، لا يزال أكثر من ألف فلسطيني محتجزين في ظروف مجهولة، بلا لوائح اتهام، في انتهاك صريح للقانون الدولي الإنساني. وتقول المحامية جِنان عبده، من اللجنة الإسرائيلية لمناهضة التعذيب: «إسرائيل لا تريد السجون فوق الأرض.. لأنها تريد محو الشهود تحتها».

ويمكن القول إن «راكيفت» لا يبدو مجرد سجن. إنه تجسيد رمزي لمأزق أوسع، حيث تُدفن العدالة في باطن الأرض، ويُختزل الفلسطيني بين صخرة وجدار. ففي الخارج، العالم يواصل ضجيجه، لكن في عمق الصحراء، هناك بشر ينتظرون ضوءاً لا يأتي.