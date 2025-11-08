In a place where the sun does not shine, and where the only sound is that of iron doors closing tightly, dozens of Palestinians from Gaza live underground "literally" in a prison called "Rakefet," which has been reopened after decades of closure, returning as a "ghost site" that encapsulates the pain of geography and humanity together.

One of the lawyers who managed to enter describes it as "a pit where souls are buried before bodies." Walls without windows, dim electric light that never goes out, and breaths choking in long silence, as if time has stopped at a rusty metal door.

Returning to the Eighties... by Orders of an Extreme Minister

This prison brings to mind chapters from the eighties when it was first opened to detain Palestinian political prisoners in complete isolation. At that time, human rights organizations described it as a "black hole" in the Negev desert. It was closed in 1985 after an international scandal, but it returned to service after the attacks of October 7, 2023, by direct orders from Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, one of the most controversial figures in modern Israel.

Ben Gvir saw the reopening of the prison as a "security" step, while the Israeli Public Committee Against Torture described it as "an organized crime committed in the name of the state."

Everything in "Rakefet" seems designed to break the idea of light: the cells have no windows, the halls are narrow, the air is heavy, and the faces are pale as if they have not known daylight for a long time.

One of the prisoners who was recently released says they do not know whether it is morning or evening, and their faces have changed due to humidity and isolation.

Prisoners are denied visits from their families, and their lawyers are only allowed to speak with them for a few minutes. Nevertheless, news of them reaches the outside world through hidden means, conveyed by reports from lawyers and human rights organizations, like messages smuggled from the darkness.

According to an investigative report by the British Guardian newspaper, detainees are regularly subjected to beating and forced to sit in painful positions for long hours.

The executive director of the Israeli Committee Against Torture, Tal Steiner, says: "What is happening in Rakefet is not just neglect or individual cruelty... but a comprehensive system of institutionalized humiliation." Reports indicate that the category of prisoners has expanded beyond fighters to include civilians who were arrested simply for being in combat areas. Among them is a 34-year-old nurse who was arrested while working in a hospital in Gaza, and another young man who is only 18 years old and works as a street food vendor. Both are currently held in the rocky depths of southern Israel, without charges or trial.

Memory as a Crime

Within those walls, there is nothing but silence; even human voices become whispers. One lawyer says that what frightens the prisoners the most is not physical torture, but the loss of the sense of time and memory. "When you are deprived of seeing light for weeks, your mind begins to fade. The idea of daytime itself becomes a vague memory."

Human rights organizations describe this step as a re-legalization of torture under the guise of security. While the Israeli government officially announces the end of the war, more than a thousand Palestinians remain detained in unknown conditions, without charges, in a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. Lawyer Jinan Abdo, from the Israeli Committee Against Torture, says: "Israel does not want prisons above ground... because it wants to erase witnesses beneath it."

It can be said that "Rakefet" does not seem to be just a prison. It is a symbolic embodiment of a broader impasse, where justice is buried underground, and the Palestinian is reduced between a rock and a wall. Outside, the world continues its noise, but deep in the desert, there are people waiting for a light that does not come.