في مكانٍ لا تشرق فيه الشمس، ولا يسمع فيه سوى صوت الأبواب الحديدية وهي تُغلق بإحكام، يعيش عشرات الفلسطينيين من غزة تحت الأرض «حرفياً» في سجنٍ يُدعى «راكيفت»، أُعيد فتحه بعد عقودٍ من الإغلاق، ليعود كـ«موقع أشباح» يختزل وجع الجغرافيا والإنسان معاً.
يصفه أحد المحامين الذين تمكنوا من دخوله بأنه «حفرة تُدفن فيها الأرواح قبل الأجساد». جدرانٌ بلا نوافذ، وضوءٌ كهربائي خافت لا ينطفئ، وأنفاسٌ تختنق في صمت طويل، كأن الزمن توقف عند بابٍ معدني صدئ.
العودة إلى الثمانينات.. بأوامر وزير متطرف
يُعيد هذا السجن إلى الأذهان فصولاً من الثمانينات، حين فُتح للمرة الأولى لاحتجاز معتقلين سياسيين فلسطينيين في عزلة تامة. آنذاك، وصفته منظمات حقوق الإنسان بأنه «ثقب أسود» في صحراء النقب. وأُغلق عام 1985 بعد فضيحة دولية، لكنه عاد إلى الخدمة بعد هجمات السابع من أكتوبر 2023 بأوامر مباشرة من وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي إيتمار بن غفير أحد أكثر الشخصيات إثارة للجدل في إسرائيل الحديثة.
رأى بن غفير في إعادة تشغيل السجن خطوةً «أمنية»، بينما وصفتها اللجنة العامة لمناهضة التعذيب في إسرائيل بأنها «جريمة منظمة تمارس باسم الدولة».
كل شيء في «راكيفت» يبدو مصمماً لكسر فكرة الضوء: فالزنازين بلا نوافذ، والقاعات ضيقة، والهواء ثقيل، والوجوه شاحبة كأنها لم تعرف النهار منذ زمن.
يقول أحد الأسرى الذين أُفرج عنهم أخيراً إنهم لا يعرفون إن كان الوقت صباحاً أم مساءً، وإن وجوههم تغيّرت بفعل الرطوبة والعزلة.
يحرم السجناء من زيارة عائلاتهم، ولا يُسمح لمحاميهم بالتحدث معهم إلا دقائق معدودة. ومع ذلك، تصل أخبارهم إلى الخارج بطرقٍ خفية، تنقلها تقارير المحامين والمنظمات الحقوقية، كرسائل تُهرّب من العتمة.
وبحسب تحقيق استقصائي لصحيفة الغارديان البريطانية، يتعرض المعتقلون للضرب بشكل منتظم، ويجبرون على الجلوس في أوضاع مؤلمة لساعات طويلة.
يقول المدير التنفيذي للجنة مناهضة التعذيب في إسرائيل تال شتاينر: «ما يحدث في راكيفت ليس مجرد إهمال أو قسوة فردية.. بل نظام متكامل من الإذلال المقنن». وتتحدث التقارير عن تجاوز شريحة الأسرى للمقاتلين لتشمل أيضاً مدنيين اعتقلوا لمجرد وجودهم في مناطق القتال. من بينهم ممرض يبلغ 34 عاماً اعتُقل أثناء عمله في مستشفى بغزة، وآخر شاب لم يتجاوز 18 عاماً ويعمل بائعاً للطعام على الطرقات. كلاهما محتجز اليوم في العمق الصخري للجنوب الإسرائيلي، دون تهمة أو محاكمة.
الذاكرة كجريمة
داخل تلك الجدران، لا يوجد سوى الصمت، حتى الأصوات البشرية تُصبح همساً. يقول أحد المحامين إن أكثر ما يخيف الأسرى ليس العذاب الجسدي، بل فقدان الإحساس بالزمن والذاكرة. «حين تُحرم من رؤية الضوء لأسابيع، يبدأ عقلك بالتلاشي. تصبح فكرة النهار نفسها ذكرى غامضة».
وتصف منظمات حقوقية هذه الخطوة بأنها إعادة لتقنين التعذيب تحت شعار الأمن. فبينما تُعلن الحكومة الإسرائيلية انتهاء الحرب رسمياً، لا يزال أكثر من ألف فلسطيني محتجزين في ظروف مجهولة، بلا لوائح اتهام، في انتهاك صريح للقانون الدولي الإنساني. وتقول المحامية جِنان عبده، من اللجنة الإسرائيلية لمناهضة التعذيب: «إسرائيل لا تريد السجون فوق الأرض.. لأنها تريد محو الشهود تحتها».
ويمكن القول إن «راكيفت» لا يبدو مجرد سجن. إنه تجسيد رمزي لمأزق أوسع، حيث تُدفن العدالة في باطن الأرض، ويُختزل الفلسطيني بين صخرة وجدار. ففي الخارج، العالم يواصل ضجيجه، لكن في عمق الصحراء، هناك بشر ينتظرون ضوءاً لا يأتي.
In a place where the sun does not shine, and where the only sound is that of iron doors closing tightly, dozens of Palestinians from Gaza live underground "literally" in a prison called "Rakefet," which has been reopened after decades of closure, returning as a "ghost site" that encapsulates the pain of geography and humanity together.
One of the lawyers who managed to enter describes it as "a pit where souls are buried before bodies." Walls without windows, dim electric light that never goes out, and breaths choking in long silence, as if time has stopped at a rusty metal door.
Returning to the Eighties... by Orders of an Extreme Minister
This prison brings to mind chapters from the eighties when it was first opened to detain Palestinian political prisoners in complete isolation. At that time, human rights organizations described it as a "black hole" in the Negev desert. It was closed in 1985 after an international scandal, but it returned to service after the attacks of October 7, 2023, by direct orders from Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, one of the most controversial figures in modern Israel.
Ben Gvir saw the reopening of the prison as a "security" step, while the Israeli Public Committee Against Torture described it as "an organized crime committed in the name of the state."
Everything in "Rakefet" seems designed to break the idea of light: the cells have no windows, the halls are narrow, the air is heavy, and the faces are pale as if they have not known daylight for a long time.
One of the prisoners who was recently released says they do not know whether it is morning or evening, and their faces have changed due to humidity and isolation.
Prisoners are denied visits from their families, and their lawyers are only allowed to speak with them for a few minutes. Nevertheless, news of them reaches the outside world through hidden means, conveyed by reports from lawyers and human rights organizations, like messages smuggled from the darkness.
According to an investigative report by the British Guardian newspaper, detainees are regularly subjected to beating and forced to sit in painful positions for long hours.
The executive director of the Israeli Committee Against Torture, Tal Steiner, says: "What is happening in Rakefet is not just neglect or individual cruelty... but a comprehensive system of institutionalized humiliation." Reports indicate that the category of prisoners has expanded beyond fighters to include civilians who were arrested simply for being in combat areas. Among them is a 34-year-old nurse who was arrested while working in a hospital in Gaza, and another young man who is only 18 years old and works as a street food vendor. Both are currently held in the rocky depths of southern Israel, without charges or trial.
Memory as a Crime
Within those walls, there is nothing but silence; even human voices become whispers. One lawyer says that what frightens the prisoners the most is not physical torture, but the loss of the sense of time and memory. "When you are deprived of seeing light for weeks, your mind begins to fade. The idea of daytime itself becomes a vague memory."
Human rights organizations describe this step as a re-legalization of torture under the guise of security. While the Israeli government officially announces the end of the war, more than a thousand Palestinians remain detained in unknown conditions, without charges, in a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. Lawyer Jinan Abdo, from the Israeli Committee Against Torture, says: "Israel does not want prisons above ground... because it wants to erase witnesses beneath it."
It can be said that "Rakefet" does not seem to be just a prison. It is a symbolic embodiment of a broader impasse, where justice is buried underground, and the Palestinian is reduced between a rock and a wall. Outside, the world continues its noise, but deep in the desert, there are people waiting for a light that does not come.