أعلن وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، اليوم (السبت)، أن العمل جارٍ على تنفيذ أمر الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، الذي صدر الأسبوع الماضي، القاضي بإعداد مقترحات بشأن إمكانية إجراء تجربة نووية روسية محتملة.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الرسمية (تاس) عن لافروف تأكيداته أن موسكو لم تتلق بعد أي توضيحات من واشنطن عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية بشأن تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب حول استئناف التجارب النووية.


تساؤل روسي عن تصريحات ترمب


وفي رد على سؤال حول ما يعنيه ترمب بالتجارب النووية، قال لافروف: «من غير الواضح ما إذا كان ترمب يقصد تجارب حاملات الأسلحة النووية، أم ما يُسمى بالتجارب دون الحرجة»، مضيفاً: «التجارب لا تنتج تفاعلاً نووياً، تجريها جميع الدول النووية للحفاظ على سلامة ترسانتها النووية وجاهزيتها القتالية، ولا تتعارض مع الالتزامات الطوعية لهذه الدول، ولا تنتهك معاهدة الحظر الشامل للتجارب النووية».


وأشار وزير الخارجية الروسي إلى أنه ربما كان ترمب يتحدث بالفعل عن نية واشنطن استئناف التجارب النووية واسعة النطاق، مبيناً أن «التعليقات الصادرة عن ممثلي واشنطن، التي تصل إلى المجال العام، تشير على الأرجح إلى أنه لا يوجد لديهم فهم موحّد لما قصده الرئيس الأمريكي».


ولفت وزير الخارجية الروسي إلى أن التوجيه الذي أصدره الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، بإعداد مقترحات حول إمكانية استئناف التجارب النووية، قيد التنفيذ، وسيتم إبلاغ الرأي العام بالنتائج، مؤكداً أنه تم اعتماده للتنفيذ وهو قيد العمل.


ترمب يثير جدلاً نووياً


وأثارت تصريحات ترمب، التي أدلى بها أواخر أكتوبر، جدلاً واسعاً بعدما أعلن توجيهه لوزارة الحرب (البنتاغون) للبدء فوراً في اختبار الأسلحة النووية على قدم المساواة مع دول مثل روسيا والصين، مدعياً أن تلك الدول تجري اختبارات غير معلنة.


ورغم أن وزير الطاقة الأمريكي سارع لاحقاً إلى توضيح الأمر، مؤكداً أن الاختبارات الأمريكية ستقتصر على الفحوصات غير النووية لضمان سلامة مكونات الأسلحة، إلا أن إعلان ترمب زاد من حدة التوتر النووي العالمي.