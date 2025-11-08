Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced today (Saturday) that work is underway to implement the order of President Vladimir Putin, issued last week, regarding the preparation of proposals for a potential Russian nuclear test.



The official news agency (TASS) reported Lavrov's assurances that Moscow has not yet received any clarifications from Washington through diplomatic channels regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's statements about resuming nuclear tests.



Russian Questioning of Trump's Statements



In response to a question about what Trump means by nuclear tests, Lavrov said: "It is unclear whether Trump is referring to tests of nuclear-capable weapons or what are called subcritical tests," adding: "These tests do not produce a nuclear reaction; all nuclear states conduct them to maintain the safety of their nuclear arsenals and combat readiness, and they do not contradict the voluntary commitments of these states, nor do they violate the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty."



Lavrov pointed out that Trump might indeed be talking about Washington's intention to resume large-scale nuclear tests, indicating that "the comments made by representatives of Washington that reach the public domain likely suggest that they do not have a unified understanding of what the U.S. president meant."



The Russian Foreign Minister noted that the directive issued by President Vladimir Putin to prepare proposals regarding the possibility of resuming nuclear tests is being implemented, and the public will be informed of the results, emphasizing that it has been adopted for execution and is currently in progress.



Trump Sparks Nuclear Controversy



Trump's statements, made in late October, sparked widespread controversy after he announced his directive to the Department of Defense (Pentagon) to immediately begin testing nuclear weapons on par with countries like Russia and China, claiming that those countries are conducting undisclosed tests.



Although the U.S. Secretary of Energy quickly clarified the matter, stating that American tests would be limited to non-nuclear inspections to ensure the safety of weapon components, Trump's announcement heightened global nuclear tensions.