The Lebanese General Security has identified two Israeli citizens who recently entered Lebanese territory using fake or dual foreign passports, as they roamed the streets of Beirut before departing through Rafic Hariri International Airport, in an incident that raised renewed security concerns amid ongoing regional tensions.

According to an official statement issued by the General Security Directorate, the true identities of the two Israeli individuals (one holding American citizenship and the other European) were discovered after analyzing surveillance camera recordings and verifying passport data at the airport.

They entered Lebanon two weeks ago on a commercial flight from Europe, using American and French passports, respectively, and stayed in central hotels in Beirut where they visited tourist areas such as Hamra and Martyrs' Square, before attempting to leave last Thursday.

Their behavior raised suspicions among security personnel at the airport, who requested an additional inspection, leading to the discovery of hidden Israeli passports in their luggage.

General Security spokesman Major General Antoine Mansour confirmed in a statement to local media that "the Israeli entry into Lebanon is a serious crime that threatens national security, and we will continue to strengthen measures to prevent such attempts."

The two individuals were interrogated for hours before being immediately deported to a third country, with the relevant international authorities being notified. Specific details about the purpose of their visit were not disclosed, but security sources indicated that it could be "touristic or exploratory," given the current tensions along the southern border.

In the context of the fragile truce between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry emphasized the need for international cooperation to combat such violations, warning that they could escalate regional tensions.

Israeli entry into Lebanon is considered a criminal offense under the laws of both countries, as the Lebanese constitution prohibits any dealings with Israel, and Israelis are banned from traveling to "hostile countries" like Lebanon according to Israeli military service law.

In recent years, Lebanon has witnessed several similar cases, such as the arrest of Israeli journalist Joshua Tartakovsky in October 2024 after entering with a British passport as a journalist, and the discovery of an Israeli passport in his possession in a suburb of Beirut (where his behavior raised suspicions, and he was interrogated before being deported), and the case of an Israeli businessman in June 2023 who was detained for two days while stopping at Beirut Airport and was released after international intervention.