كشف الأمن العام اللبناني هوية مواطنين إسرائيليين دخلا الأراضي اللبنانية أخيراً باستخدام جوازات سفر أجنبية مزيفة أو مزدوجة، حيث جالا في شوارع بيروت قبل مغادرتهما عبر مطار رفيق الحريري الدولي، في حادثة أثارت مخاوف أمنية متجددة وسط التوترات الإقليمية المستمرة.

ووفقاً لبيان رسمي صادر عن مديرية الأمن العام، تم اكتشاف الهويات الحقيقية لشخصين إسرائيليين (أحدهما يحمل الجنسية الأمريكية والآخر الأوروبية) بعد تحليل تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة والتحقق من بيانات الجوازات في المطار.

ودخلا لبنان قبل أسبوعين عبر رحلة تجارية من أوروبا، مستخدمين جوازات أمريكية وفرنسية على التوالي، وأقاما في فنادق مركزية ببيروت حيث زارا أحياء سياحية مثل الحمرا وساحة النجمة، قبل محاولتهما المغادرة الخميس الماضي.

وأثارت تصرفاتهما الشكوك لدى عناصر الأمن في المطار، الذين طلبوا فحصاً إضافياً، ما أدى إلى كشف الجوازات الإسرائيلية المخفية في أمتعتهما.

وأكد المتحدث باسم الأمن العام اللواء أنطوان منصور، في تصريح لوسائل إعلام محلية، أن «الدخول الإسرائيلي إلى لبنان جريمة خطيرة تهدد الأمن الوطني، وسنواصل تعزيز الإجراءات لمنع مثل هذه المحاولات».

وتم استجواب الشخصين لساعات قبل ترحيلهما فوراً إلى بلد ثالث، مع إخطار السلطات الدولية المعنية، ولم يتم الكشف عن تفاصيل دقيقة حول أهداف الزيارة، لكن مصادر أمنية أشارت إلى أنها قد تكون «سياحية أو استطلاعية»، في ظل التوترات الحالية على الحدود الجنوبية.

وفي سياق الهدنة الهشة بين إسرائيل وحزب الله، شددت وزارة الخارجية اللبنانية على ضرورة التعاون الدولي لمكافحة مثل هذه الانتهاكات، محذرة من أنها قد تؤجج التصعيد الإقليمي.

ويُعد الدخول الإسرائيلي إلى لبنان جريمة جنائية بموجب قوانين كلا البلدين، حيث يحظر الدستور اللبناني أي تعامل مع إسرائيل، ويُمنع الإسرائيليون من السفر إلى «دول معادية» مثل لبنان وفقاً لقانون الخدمة العسكرية الإسرائيلي.

وفي السنوات الأخيرة، شهد لبنان عدة حالات مشابهة، مثل اعتقال الصحفي الإسرائيلي جوشوا تارتاكوفسكي في أكتوبر 2024 بعد دخوله بجواز بريطاني كصحفي، واكتشاف جواز إسرائيلي لديه في ضاحية بيروت (حيث أثار سلوكه الشكوك، وتم التحقيق معه قبل ترحيله)، وحالة رجل أعمال إسرائيلي في يونيو 2023 اعتُقل ليومين أثناء توقفه في مطار بيروت وتم إطلاق سراحه بعد تدخل دولي.