The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered a new batch of food aid yesterday to the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, the implementing partner of the center in the Gaza Strip, for the eastern region of Deir al-Balah in the central sector, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the Palestinian people.

The provided assistance included hundreds of diverse food baskets containing essential items needed for daily consumption, which were stored in the warehouses of the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, in preparation for distribution to the beneficiary families according to a precise field plan that ensures fairness and transparency in delivering the aid.

The head of the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, Dr. Issam Abu Khalil, confirmed that this assistance is an extension of the pioneering humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, noting that the center's teams work around the clock to carry out the processes of receiving, distributing, and documenting the aid in accordance with the highest humanitarian standards.

It is worth mentioning that the center has operated an air bridge and a maritime bridge, from which (71) planes and (8) ships have so far arrived, carrying more than (7,655) tons of food, medical, and shelter materials, and (20) ambulances were delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. In addition, the center signed agreements with international organizations to implement relief projects within the sector valued at (90) million and (350) thousand dollars, in addition to conducting air drops in partnership with Jordan to overcome the closure of crossings and ensure the delivery of aid.

This assistance comes as an extension of the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, who are facing harsh humanitarian conditions; making this aid essential to support Palestinian families in the sector.