فجرت نتائج الانتخابات المحلية التي اكتسحها الديموقراطيون أخيراً معركة الخلافة مبكراً داخل أروقة الحزب الجمهوري، بعد أن كشفت ضعف الأداء، وأثارت تساؤلات بشأن مستقبل الحزب بعد الرئيس دونالد ترمب.
ويخشى الجمهوريون من أن عدم وجود اسم ترمب على بطاقات الاقتراع خلال انتخابات 2028 سينعكس سلباً على الناخبين.
دي فانس الأوفر حظاً
وكشفت مجلة «بوليتيكو» أن وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو أسرَّ لمقربين أن نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس الأوفر حظاً للفوز بترشيح الحزب الجمهوري في الانتخابات الرئاسية القادمة، معلناً أنه سيدعمه في حال قرر خوض السباق.
ونقلت عن مصدرين أن روبيو عبّر عن قناعته بأن فانس سيكون «المرشح الطبيعي» لخلافة الرئيس ترمب، وأن دعمه له يعكس تفكير بعض الجمهوريين بالفعل في معركة ما بعد ترمب، رغم أن أقل من عام مضى على ولايته الجديدة.
وأفاد أحد المصادر بأن وزير الخارجية كان واضحاً في قوله إن جيه دي فانس سيكون مرشح الحزب الجمهوري إذا رغب في ذلك، لافتاً إلى أنه عبّر عن هذا الموقف في أحاديثه، فيما أعلن مصدر آخر أن روبيو سيفعل كل ما في وسعه لدعم نائب الرئيس في هذا المسار.
تلميح ترمب وقائمة المفضلين
وكان ترمب ألمح مراراً إلى أن فانس وروبيو هما الأوفر حظاً لخلافته، واقترح الأسبوع الماضي أن يترشح الاثنان على بطاقة واحدة. ورغم تأكيد الرجلين صداقتهما، ونفي أي تنافس بينهما، تتزايد التكهنات بشأن من سيقود تيار «اجعلوا أمريكا عظيمة مجدداً» في مرحلة ما بعد ترمب.
ونقلت المجلة الأمريكية عن مصدر مقرب من البيت الأبيض قوله: «التوقع السائد هو أن يكون فانس المرشح للرئاسة، وروبيو نائباً له». وأظهر استطلاع أجرته بين 18 و21 أكتوبر أن فانس يتصدر قائمة المفضلين لدى ناخبي ترمب بنسبة 35%، مقابل 2% فقط لروبيو، في حين قال 28% إنهم يفضلون ترمب نفسه.
وعلى رغم أن ترشحاً مشتركاً بين فانس وروبيو قد يعزز صورتهما كخليفين محتملين لترمب، فإن الاستطلاعات تُظهر حجم العمل المطلوب لكسب الناخبين الذين لم يحسموا موقفهم بعد، أو الذين يفضلون بقاء ترمب لولاية ثالثة.
قلق في أوساط الجمهوريين
من جانبه، رأى مدير حملة ترمب لعام 2024 جيمس بلير أن على أي جمهوري يفكر في الترشح لانتخابات 2028 أن يركز أولاً على انتخابات التجديد النصفي، وقال: «إذا كنت جمهورياً تخطط للترشح، فعليك الآن أن تركز على إبقاء الحزب في السلطة في انتخابات 2026»، مؤكداً أن الأولوية هي العمل الجماعي لا الطموحات الشخصية.
وأضاف أن الناخبين سيتعرّفون بسرعة على أي شخص يبدو أنه يفكر بنفسه قبل أن يفكر بالحزب.
وسبق لعدد من أعضاء حكومة ترمب الحاليين أن سعوا إلى المنصب نفسه، بينهم وزير الداخلية دوغ بورغم، ومديرة الاستخبارات الوطنية تولسي غابارد. لكن لا ينظر إلى أحد من الدائرة الضيقة حول ترمب على أنه يتمتع بفرصة جدّية للفوز بدعمه مثل فانس وروبيو.
ورأت «بوليتيكو» أن فانس، بحكم موقعه كنائب للرئيس، وروبيو الذي سبق أن خاض سباق الرئاسة عام 2016، يعدان المرشحين الطبيعيين لخلافة ترمب.
The results of the local elections, which were recently swept by the Democrats, have sparked an early succession battle within the Republican Party, revealing performance weaknesses and raising questions about the party's future after President Donald Trump.
Republicans fear that the absence of Trump's name on the ballots during the 2028 elections will negatively impact voters.
JD Vance the Front-Runner
Politico revealed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confided to close associates that Vice President JD Vance is the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the upcoming presidential elections, announcing that he would support him if he decides to enter the race.
It quoted two sources stating that Rubio expressed his belief that Vance would be the "natural candidate" to succeed President Trump, and that his support for him reflects some Republicans' thinking about the post-Trump battle, despite less than a year having passed since his new term began.
One source reported that the Secretary of State was clear in stating that JD Vance would be the Republican candidate if he wanted to be, noting that he expressed this position in his conversations, while another source announced that Rubio would do everything in his power to support the Vice President in this endeavor.
Trump's Hint and the Favorites List
Trump has repeatedly hinted that Vance and Rubio are the most likely candidates to succeed him, suggesting last week that the two should run on a single ticket. Despite both men affirming their friendship and denying any competition between them, speculation is increasing about who will lead the "Make America Great Again" movement in the post-Trump era.
The American magazine quoted a source close to the White House saying, "The prevailing expectation is that Vance will be the presidential candidate, with Rubio as his vice." A poll conducted between October 18 and 21 showed that Vance leads the favorites list among Trump voters with 35%, compared to only 2% for Rubio, while 28% said they preferred Trump himself.
Although a joint candidacy between Vance and Rubio could enhance their images as potential successors to Trump, polls indicate the significant work needed to win over undecided voters or those who prefer Trump to serve a third term.
Concerns Among Republicans
For his part, Trump’s 2024 campaign manager James Blair believes that any Republican considering a run for the 2028 elections should first focus on the midterm elections, stating, "If you are a Republican planning to run, you need to focus now on keeping the party in power in the 2026 elections," emphasizing that the priority is collective action, not personal ambitions.
He added that voters will quickly recognize anyone who seems to think of themselves before thinking of the party.
Several current members of Trump's administration have previously sought the same position, including Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard. However, none from Trump's inner circle is seen as having a serious chance of winning his support like Vance and Rubio do.
Politico noted that Vance, by virtue of his position as Vice President, and Rubio, who previously ran for president in 2016, are the natural candidates to succeed Trump.