فجرت نتائج الانتخابات المحلية التي اكتسحها الديموقراطيون أخيراً معركة الخلافة مبكراً داخل أروقة الحزب الجمهوري، بعد أن كشفت ضعف الأداء، وأثارت تساؤلات بشأن مستقبل الحزب بعد الرئيس دونالد ترمب.


ويخشى الجمهوريون من أن عدم وجود اسم ترمب على بطاقات الاقتراع خلال انتخابات 2028 سينعكس سلباً على الناخبين.


دي فانس الأوفر حظاً


وكشفت مجلة «بوليتيكو» أن وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو أسرَّ لمقربين أن نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس الأوفر حظاً للفوز بترشيح الحزب الجمهوري في الانتخابات الرئاسية القادمة، معلناً أنه سيدعمه في حال قرر خوض السباق.


ونقلت عن مصدرين أن روبيو عبّر عن قناعته بأن فانس سيكون «المرشح الطبيعي» لخلافة الرئيس ترمب، وأن دعمه له يعكس تفكير بعض الجمهوريين بالفعل في معركة ما بعد ترمب، رغم أن أقل من عام مضى على ولايته الجديدة.


وأفاد أحد المصادر بأن وزير الخارجية كان واضحاً في قوله إن جيه دي فانس سيكون مرشح الحزب الجمهوري إذا رغب في ذلك، لافتاً إلى أنه عبّر عن هذا الموقف في أحاديثه، فيما أعلن مصدر آخر أن روبيو سيفعل كل ما في وسعه لدعم نائب الرئيس في هذا المسار.


تلميح ترمب وقائمة المفضلين


وكان ترمب ألمح مراراً إلى أن فانس وروبيو هما الأوفر حظاً لخلافته، واقترح الأسبوع الماضي أن يترشح الاثنان على بطاقة واحدة. ورغم تأكيد الرجلين صداقتهما، ونفي أي تنافس بينهما، تتزايد التكهنات بشأن من سيقود تيار «اجعلوا أمريكا عظيمة مجدداً» في مرحلة ما بعد ترمب.


ونقلت المجلة الأمريكية عن مصدر مقرب من البيت الأبيض قوله: «التوقع السائد هو أن يكون فانس المرشح للرئاسة، وروبيو نائباً له». وأظهر استطلاع أجرته بين 18 و21 أكتوبر أن فانس يتصدر قائمة المفضلين لدى ناخبي ترمب بنسبة 35%، مقابل 2% فقط لروبيو، في حين قال 28% إنهم يفضلون ترمب نفسه.


وعلى رغم أن ترشحاً مشتركاً بين فانس وروبيو قد يعزز صورتهما كخليفين محتملين لترمب، فإن الاستطلاعات تُظهر حجم العمل المطلوب لكسب الناخبين الذين لم يحسموا موقفهم بعد، أو الذين يفضلون بقاء ترمب لولاية ثالثة.


قلق في أوساط الجمهوريين


من جانبه، رأى مدير حملة ترمب لعام 2024 جيمس بلير أن على أي جمهوري يفكر في الترشح لانتخابات 2028 أن يركز أولاً على انتخابات التجديد النصفي، وقال: «إذا كنت جمهورياً تخطط للترشح، فعليك الآن أن تركز على إبقاء الحزب في السلطة في انتخابات 2026»، مؤكداً أن الأولوية هي العمل الجماعي لا الطموحات الشخصية.


وأضاف أن الناخبين سيتعرّفون بسرعة على أي شخص يبدو أنه يفكر بنفسه قبل أن يفكر بالحزب.


وسبق لعدد من أعضاء حكومة ترمب الحاليين أن سعوا إلى المنصب نفسه، بينهم وزير الداخلية دوغ بورغم، ومديرة الاستخبارات الوطنية تولسي غابارد. لكن لا ينظر إلى أحد من الدائرة الضيقة حول ترمب على أنه يتمتع بفرصة جدّية للفوز بدعمه مثل فانس وروبيو.


ورأت «بوليتيكو» أن فانس، بحكم موقعه كنائب للرئيس، وروبيو الذي سبق أن خاض سباق الرئاسة عام 2016، يعدان المرشحين الطبيعيين لخلافة ترمب.