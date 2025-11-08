The results of the local elections, which were recently swept by the Democrats, have sparked an early succession battle within the Republican Party, revealing performance weaknesses and raising questions about the party's future after President Donald Trump.



Republicans fear that the absence of Trump's name on the ballots during the 2028 elections will negatively impact voters.



JD Vance the Front-Runner



Politico revealed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confided to close associates that Vice President JD Vance is the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the upcoming presidential elections, announcing that he would support him if he decides to enter the race.



It quoted two sources stating that Rubio expressed his belief that Vance would be the "natural candidate" to succeed President Trump, and that his support for him reflects some Republicans' thinking about the post-Trump battle, despite less than a year having passed since his new term began.



One source reported that the Secretary of State was clear in stating that JD Vance would be the Republican candidate if he wanted to be, noting that he expressed this position in his conversations, while another source announced that Rubio would do everything in his power to support the Vice President in this endeavor.



Trump's Hint and the Favorites List



Trump has repeatedly hinted that Vance and Rubio are the most likely candidates to succeed him, suggesting last week that the two should run on a single ticket. Despite both men affirming their friendship and denying any competition between them, speculation is increasing about who will lead the "Make America Great Again" movement in the post-Trump era.



The American magazine quoted a source close to the White House saying, "The prevailing expectation is that Vance will be the presidential candidate, with Rubio as his vice." A poll conducted between October 18 and 21 showed that Vance leads the favorites list among Trump voters with 35%, compared to only 2% for Rubio, while 28% said they preferred Trump himself.



Although a joint candidacy between Vance and Rubio could enhance their images as potential successors to Trump, polls indicate the significant work needed to win over undecided voters or those who prefer Trump to serve a third term.



Concerns Among Republicans



For his part, Trump’s 2024 campaign manager James Blair believes that any Republican considering a run for the 2028 elections should first focus on the midterm elections, stating, "If you are a Republican planning to run, you need to focus now on keeping the party in power in the 2026 elections," emphasizing that the priority is collective action, not personal ambitions.



He added that voters will quickly recognize anyone who seems to think of themselves before thinking of the party.



Several current members of Trump's administration have previously sought the same position, including Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard. However, none from Trump's inner circle is seen as having a serious chance of winning his support like Vance and Rubio do.



Politico noted that Vance, by virtue of his position as Vice President, and Rubio, who previously ran for president in 2016, are the natural candidates to succeed Trump.