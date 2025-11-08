The French public prosecutor's office for combating terrorism has charged 3 women in connection with a planned terrorist attack in the capital, Paris.



The prosecutor's office announced today (Saturday) that they are being tried for "terrorist conspiracy to commit crimes against individuals," according to local media reports. It clarified that the three women have been placed in pre-trial detention.



According to the lawyer of one of them, an 18-year-old girl, the attack was targeting a bar or a concert hall in Paris, without specifying the exact location.



French anti-terrorism prosecutor Olivier Christen warned on Monday that the terrorist threat "remains very real" in the country, ten years after the November 13, 2015 attacks, which were the deadliest in France's history, resulting in the deaths of 130 people within a few hours.



Christen stated: "We are currently experiencing a very real threat; the number of cases we are opening in the French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office is among the highest in the past five years."



He reiterated that "this threat remains strong" and has evolved in recent years, as the prosecutor's office has noted "an increase in the independence of individuals" involved in planning attacks, indicating "a decrease in direct contact with terrorist organizations."



He pointed out a noticeable decrease in the ages of those involved, as since January 1, 17 minors have been charged this year with terrorism-related offenses, and 19 minors in 2024.



It is worth mentioning that on the evening of November 13, 2015, 3 extremists killed 90 people at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, while two other extremists spread death in other locations in Paris and its suburbs, particularly on the terraces of bars and near the "Stade de France." More than 350 people were injured in those attacks.