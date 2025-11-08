وجهت النيابة العامة الفرنسية لمكافحة الإرهاب اتهامات إلى 3 نساء على خلفية هجوم إرهابي مخطط له في العاصمة باريس.


وأعلنت النيابة العامة، اليوم (السبت)، أنه تجري محاكمتهن بتهمة «التآمر الإرهابي لارتكاب جرائم ضد الأشخاص»، بحسب ما أوردت وسائل إعلام محلية. وأوضحت أنه تم وضع النساء الثلاث رهن الحبس الاحتياطي.


ووفق محامي إحداهن، وهي فتاة تبلغ 18 عاماً، فإن الهجوم كان يستهدف حانة أو قاعة حفلات موسيقية في باريس، دون تحديد الموقع بشكل دقيق.


وكان المدعي العام الفرنسي لمكافحة الإرهاب أوليفييه كريستن حذر (الإثنين) من أن التهديد الإرهابي «ما زال حقيقياً جداً» في البلاد بعد 10 سنوات على هجمات 13 نوفمبر 2015، وهي الأعنف في فرنسا على الإطلاق، وأسفرت عن مقتل 130 شخصاً خلال ساعات معدودة.


وقال كريستن: نعيش في هذه المرحلة تهديداً حقيقياً جداً، عدد القضايا التي نفتحها في مكتب المدعي العام الفرنسي لمكافحة الإرهاب من بين الأعلى في السنوات الخمس الماضية.


وجدد التأكيد على أن «هذا التهديد ما زال قوياً»، وقد تطور في السنوات الأخيرة، إذ لاحظ مكتب المدعي العام «زيادة في استقلالية الأفراد» المتورطين في التخطيط لهجمات، ما يعني «انخفاضاً في الاتصال المباشر بالمنظمات» الإرهابية.


ولفت إلى انخفاض ملحوظ في أعمار المتورطين، فمنذ الأول من يناير، وجهت اتهامات إلى 17 قاصراً هذا العام بجرائم تتعلق بالإرهاب، وإلى 19 قاصراً سنة 2024.


يذكر أنه في مساء 13 نوفمبر 2015 قَتل 3 متطرفين 90 شخصاً في مسرح باتاكلان للحفلات الموسيقية في باريس، بينما نشر متطرفان آخران الموت في أماكن أخرى من باريس وضواحيها، خصوصاً على شرفات حانات وقرب ملعب «ستاد دو فرانس». وأُصيب أكثر من 350 شخصاً بجروح في تلك الهجمات.