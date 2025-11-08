Russian President Vladimir Putin issued two presidential decrees today (Saturday) appointing two prominent officers to high positions within the defense and security institutions, according to the announcement by the "RIA Novosti" agency, based on documents published on the official website for the publication of laws and decrees in Russia.



Under one of the decrees, Colonel General Alexander Sanchik was appointed as Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, with his previous position being vacated.



It is noteworthy that Sanchik, born on October 15, 1966, previously held the position of Commander of the Southern Military District (since November 2024), and he also served as Deputy Commander of the Russian Ground Forces. He was tasked with responsibilities related to managing military formations on the southern front during the war in Ukraine, as well as responsibilities concerning supply and mobilization. All of these positions are part of his professional background prior to the new appointment.



President Putin appointed Andrei Polyga, one of the Deputy Ministers of Defense since 2024, to the position of Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council.



Polyga, born on October 13, 1968, in the former Soviet Kazakhstan, previously served as Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics, and he has been the Director of Logistics Support for the Armed Forces since March 11, 2024. His previous role was associated with managing the military supply system and developing long-term defense support infrastructure.



Polyga is viewed as one of the rising figures in the Russian military establishment, having played a role in managing armament and mobilization programs in recent months. Observers believe that his inclusion in the Russian Security Council indicates a strengthening of the Ministry of Defense's influence within the council, which is currently chaired by Nikolai Patrushev, one of Putin's closest associates.



The Russian Security Council is considered one of the most influential bodies in the governance system, as it includes senior officials from the military, intelligence, and government, overseeing the country's strategic defense and security policies.



These appointments come at a time when restructuring operations continue within the Russian military and security institutions amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has entered its fourth year.



It is believed that this step is part of the Kremlin's efforts to redistribute centers of power within the security apparatus, in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the increasing Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.