أصدر الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اليوم (السبت)، مرسومين رئاسيين بتعيين ضابطين بارزين في مناصب عليا ضمن مؤسسات الدفاع والأمن، بحسب ما أعلنت وكالة «ريا نوفوستي»، استناداً إلى الوثائق المنشورة على الموقع الرسمي لنشر القوانين والمراسيم في روسيا.


وبموجب أحد المراسيم، تم تعيين الجنرال العقيد ألكسندر سانتشيك نائباً لوزير الدفاع في الاتحاد الروسي، مع إعفائه من منصبه السابق.


يذكر أن سانتشيك، المولود في 15 أكتوبر 1966، شغل سابقاً منصب قائد المنطقة العسكرية الجنوبية (منذ نوفمبر 2024)، كما تولى في السابق مهمات نائب قائد القوات البرية الروسية، وأُوكلت إليه تكليفات مرتبطة بإدارة التشكيلات العسكرية في الجبهة الجنوبية خلال الحرب في أوكرانيا، فضلاً عن مسؤوليات تتعلق بالإمداد والتعبئة. وتندرج هذه المناصب جميعها ضمن سيرته العملية قبل صدور التعيين الجديد.


وعيّن الرئيس الروسي أندريه بوليغا، أحد نواب وزير الدفاع منذ عام 2024، في منصب نائب أمين مجلس الأمن الروسي.


وشغل بوليغا، المولود في 13 أكتوبر 1968 في كازاخستان السوفيتية السابقة، سابقاً منصب نائب وزير الدفاع لشؤون اللوجستيات، كما كان يشغل منصب مدير الدعم اللوجستي للقوات المسلحة منذ 11 مارس 2024. وارتبط دوره السابق بإدارة منظومة الإمداد العسكري وتطوير بنية الدعم الدفاعي طويل المدى.


ويُنظر إلى بوليغا كأحد الوجوه الصاعدة في المؤسسة العسكرية الروسية، حيث لعب دوراً في إدارة برامج التسليح والتعبئة خلال الأشهر الماضية. ويرى مراقبون أن ضمّه إلى مجلس الأمن الروسي يشير إلى تعزيز نفوذ وزارة الدفاع داخل المجلس الذي يرأسه حالياً نيكولاي باتروشيف، أحد أبرز المقربين من بوتين.


ويُعدّ مجلس الأمن الروسي من أكثر الهيئات نفوذاً في منظومة الحكم، إذ يضم كبار المسؤولين في الجيش والاستخبارات والحكومة، ويشرف على السياسات الدفاعية والأمنية الإستراتيجية للبلاد.


وتجيء هذه التعيينات في وقت تتواصل فيه عمليات إعادة الهيكلة داخل المؤسستين العسكرية والأمنية الروسية وسط الحرب المستمرة في أوكرانيا ودخولها عامها الرابع.


ويُعتقد أن هذه الخطوة تأتي ضمن جهود الكرملين لإعادة توزيع مراكز القوة داخل الأجهزة الأمنية، في ظل استمرار الحرب في أوكرانيا وتزايد العقوبات الغربية المفروضة على موسكو.