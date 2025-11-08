أصدر الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اليوم (السبت)، مرسومين رئاسيين بتعيين ضابطين بارزين في مناصب عليا ضمن مؤسسات الدفاع والأمن، بحسب ما أعلنت وكالة «ريا نوفوستي»، استناداً إلى الوثائق المنشورة على الموقع الرسمي لنشر القوانين والمراسيم في روسيا.
وبموجب أحد المراسيم، تم تعيين الجنرال العقيد ألكسندر سانتشيك نائباً لوزير الدفاع في الاتحاد الروسي، مع إعفائه من منصبه السابق.
يذكر أن سانتشيك، المولود في 15 أكتوبر 1966، شغل سابقاً منصب قائد المنطقة العسكرية الجنوبية (منذ نوفمبر 2024)، كما تولى في السابق مهمات نائب قائد القوات البرية الروسية، وأُوكلت إليه تكليفات مرتبطة بإدارة التشكيلات العسكرية في الجبهة الجنوبية خلال الحرب في أوكرانيا، فضلاً عن مسؤوليات تتعلق بالإمداد والتعبئة. وتندرج هذه المناصب جميعها ضمن سيرته العملية قبل صدور التعيين الجديد.
وعيّن الرئيس الروسي أندريه بوليغا، أحد نواب وزير الدفاع منذ عام 2024، في منصب نائب أمين مجلس الأمن الروسي.
وشغل بوليغا، المولود في 13 أكتوبر 1968 في كازاخستان السوفيتية السابقة، سابقاً منصب نائب وزير الدفاع لشؤون اللوجستيات، كما كان يشغل منصب مدير الدعم اللوجستي للقوات المسلحة منذ 11 مارس 2024. وارتبط دوره السابق بإدارة منظومة الإمداد العسكري وتطوير بنية الدعم الدفاعي طويل المدى.
ويُنظر إلى بوليغا كأحد الوجوه الصاعدة في المؤسسة العسكرية الروسية، حيث لعب دوراً في إدارة برامج التسليح والتعبئة خلال الأشهر الماضية. ويرى مراقبون أن ضمّه إلى مجلس الأمن الروسي يشير إلى تعزيز نفوذ وزارة الدفاع داخل المجلس الذي يرأسه حالياً نيكولاي باتروشيف، أحد أبرز المقربين من بوتين.
ويُعدّ مجلس الأمن الروسي من أكثر الهيئات نفوذاً في منظومة الحكم، إذ يضم كبار المسؤولين في الجيش والاستخبارات والحكومة، ويشرف على السياسات الدفاعية والأمنية الإستراتيجية للبلاد.
وتجيء هذه التعيينات في وقت تتواصل فيه عمليات إعادة الهيكلة داخل المؤسستين العسكرية والأمنية الروسية وسط الحرب المستمرة في أوكرانيا ودخولها عامها الرابع.
ويُعتقد أن هذه الخطوة تأتي ضمن جهود الكرملين لإعادة توزيع مراكز القوة داخل الأجهزة الأمنية، في ظل استمرار الحرب في أوكرانيا وتزايد العقوبات الغربية المفروضة على موسكو.
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued two presidential decrees today (Saturday) appointing two prominent officers to high positions within the defense and security institutions, according to the announcement by the "RIA Novosti" agency, based on documents published on the official website for the publication of laws and decrees in Russia.
Under one of the decrees, Colonel General Alexander Sanchik was appointed as Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, with his previous position being vacated.
It is noteworthy that Sanchik, born on October 15, 1966, previously held the position of Commander of the Southern Military District (since November 2024), and he also served as Deputy Commander of the Russian Ground Forces. He was tasked with responsibilities related to managing military formations on the southern front during the war in Ukraine, as well as responsibilities concerning supply and mobilization. All of these positions are part of his professional background prior to the new appointment.
President Putin appointed Andrei Polyga, one of the Deputy Ministers of Defense since 2024, to the position of Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council.
Polyga, born on October 13, 1968, in the former Soviet Kazakhstan, previously served as Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics, and he has been the Director of Logistics Support for the Armed Forces since March 11, 2024. His previous role was associated with managing the military supply system and developing long-term defense support infrastructure.
Polyga is viewed as one of the rising figures in the Russian military establishment, having played a role in managing armament and mobilization programs in recent months. Observers believe that his inclusion in the Russian Security Council indicates a strengthening of the Ministry of Defense's influence within the council, which is currently chaired by Nikolai Patrushev, one of Putin's closest associates.
The Russian Security Council is considered one of the most influential bodies in the governance system, as it includes senior officials from the military, intelligence, and government, overseeing the country's strategic defense and security policies.
These appointments come at a time when restructuring operations continue within the Russian military and security institutions amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has entered its fourth year.
It is believed that this step is part of the Kremlin's efforts to redistribute centers of power within the security apparatus, in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the increasing Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.