The Syrian authorities arrested today (Saturday) the former first assistant in state security in the Latakia governorate, the criminal Asif Mohsen Younis Muhammad, as part of a qualitative security operation.



Initial investigations revealed his involvement during the rule of former President Bashar al-Assad in committing a series of crimes and serious violations against the people of the governorate, including arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance of several citizens, and extortion both financially and sexually.



The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced in a statement on its Telegram account that the internal security forces arrested the criminal Asif Younis in the Jableh area of Latakia governorate as part of a qualitative security operation, in cooperation with the Anti-Terrorism Branch in Latakia.



It reported that the mentioned individual has been referred to the relevant authorities to complete the investigations, in preparation for taking the necessary legal actions against him.



The new Syrian administration is working to stabilize the security situation in the country and pursue the remnants of the former regime who are causing security disturbances, especially in the coastal area, the stronghold of senior officers of the Assad regime and his sect.



On December 8, 2024, Syrian rebels managed to enter the capital, Damascus, announcing the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime, which ruled the country from (2000-2024), having inherited power from his father, Hafez al-Assad (1970-2000).