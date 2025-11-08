قبضت السلطات السورية، اليوم (السبت)، على المساعد الأول السابق في أمن الدولة بمحافظة اللاذقية المجرم آصف محسن يونس محمد، ضمن عملية أمنية نوعية.
وكشفت التحقيقات الأولية تورطه خلال حكم نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد في ارتكاب سلسلة من الجرائم والانتهاكات الجسيمة بحق أبناء المحافظة، شملت الاعتقال التعسفي والتغييب القسري لعدد من المواطنين وابتزازهم مادياً وجنسياً.
وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية، في بيان على حسابها في «تليغرام»، إن أجهزة الأمن الداخلي ألقت القبض على المجرم آصف يونس في منطقة جبلة بمحافظة اللاذقية ضمن عملية أمنية نوعية، بالتعاون مع فرع مكافحة الإرهاب باللاذقية.
وأفادت بأن المذكور أُحيل إلى الجهات المختصة لاستكمال التحقيقات، تمهيداً لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه.
وتعمل الإدارة السورية الجديدة على ضبط الأوضاع الأمنية في البلاد، وملاحقة فلول النظام السابق الذين يثيرون قلاقل أمنية، لا سيما في منطقة الساحل، معقل كبار ضباط نظام الأسد وطائفته.
وفي 8 ديسمبر 2024، تمكن الثوار السوريون من دخول العاصمة دمشق، معلنين الإطاحة بنظام بشار الأسد الذي حكم البلاد خلال الفترة من (2000- 2024)، وورث الحكم عن والده حافظ الأسد (1970- 2000).
The Syrian authorities arrested today (Saturday) the former first assistant in state security in the Latakia governorate, the criminal Asif Mohsen Younis Muhammad, as part of a qualitative security operation.
Initial investigations revealed his involvement during the rule of former President Bashar al-Assad in committing a series of crimes and serious violations against the people of the governorate, including arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance of several citizens, and extortion both financially and sexually.
The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced in a statement on its Telegram account that the internal security forces arrested the criminal Asif Younis in the Jableh area of Latakia governorate as part of a qualitative security operation, in cooperation with the Anti-Terrorism Branch in Latakia.
It reported that the mentioned individual has been referred to the relevant authorities to complete the investigations, in preparation for taking the necessary legal actions against him.
The new Syrian administration is working to stabilize the security situation in the country and pursue the remnants of the former regime who are causing security disturbances, especially in the coastal area, the stronghold of senior officers of the Assad regime and his sect.
On December 8, 2024, Syrian rebels managed to enter the capital, Damascus, announcing the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime, which ruled the country from (2000-2024), having inherited power from his father, Hafez al-Assad (1970-2000).