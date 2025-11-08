قبضت السلطات السورية، اليوم (السبت)، على المساعد الأول السابق في أمن الدولة بمحافظة اللاذقية المجرم آصف محسن يونس محمد، ضمن عملية أمنية نوعية.


وكشفت التحقيقات الأولية تورطه خلال حكم نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد في ارتكاب سلسلة من الجرائم والانتهاكات الجسيمة بحق أبناء المحافظة، شملت الاعتقال التعسفي والتغييب القسري لعدد من المواطنين وابتزازهم مادياً وجنسياً.


وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية، في بيان على حسابها في «تليغرام»، إن أجهزة الأمن الداخلي ألقت القبض على المجرم آصف يونس في منطقة جبلة بمحافظة اللاذقية ضمن عملية أمنية نوعية، بالتعاون مع فرع مكافحة الإرهاب باللاذقية.


وأفادت بأن المذكور أُحيل إلى الجهات المختصة لاستكمال التحقيقات، تمهيداً لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه.


وتعمل الإدارة السورية الجديدة على ضبط الأوضاع الأمنية في البلاد، وملاحقة فلول النظام السابق الذين يثيرون قلاقل أمنية، لا سيما في منطقة الساحل، معقل كبار ضباط نظام الأسد وطائفته.


وفي 8 ديسمبر 2024، تمكن الثوار السوريون من دخول العاصمة دمشق، معلنين الإطاحة بنظام بشار الأسد الذي حكم البلاد خلال الفترة من (2000- 2024)، وورث الحكم عن والده حافظ الأسد (1970- 2000).