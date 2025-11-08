أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أن روسيا أطلقت 450 طائرة مسيرة و45 صاروخاً خلال هجمات الليلة الماضية على أوكرانيا، استهدفت قطاع الطاقة وبنية تحتية أخرى، فيما شنت مسيرات أوكرانية هجوماً على فولوجدا بشمال روسية مستهدفة محطة كهرباء.
وكرر زيلينسكي، اليوم (السبت)، دعوته لحلفاء بلاده لفرض عقوبات أشد على قطاع الطاقة الروسي.
وأفادت رئيسة الوزراء الأوكرانية يوليا سفيريدينكو بأن الضربات الروسية ألحقت أضراراً بعدد من منشآت الطاقة الكبيرة في منطقتي كييف وبولتافا بوسط البلاد، وفي منطقة خاركيف في الشمال الشرقي.
وقالت على تطبيق تيليغرام: إن الروس استهدفوا مجدداً البنية التحتية للطاقة بشكل متعمد، مضيفة أن جميع الجهود تتركز الآن على إصلاح الأضرار واستعادة إمدادات الكهرباء.
انقطاع التيار الكهربائي
من جانبه، كشف الرئيس السابق لشركة الكهرباء الأوكرانية «أوكرنيرجو» فولوديمير كودريتسكي، في مقابلة مع مجلة «بوليتيكو» الأمريكية، أن الرئيس زيلينسكي يخشى من رد فعل شعبي عنيف؛ بسبب انقطاع التيار الكهربائي الذي من المحتمل أن يستمر لفترة طويلة هذا الشتاء، ويحاول إلقاء اللائمة على آخرين.
وتوقع كودريتسكي أن تواجه أوكرانيا «شتاءً صعباً للغاية» في ظل القصف الروسي المتواصل، معتبراً أن حكومة كييف جعلت الأمر أسوأ من خلال ارتكاب سلسلة أخطاء.
هجوم على محطة كهرباء روسية
فيما أعلن حاكم منطقة فولوجدا في شمال روسيا جورجي فيليمونوف، اليوم (السبت)، أن 3 طائرات مسيرة أوكرانية استهدفت محطة كهرباء فرعية في المنطقة خلال الليل.
وكتب في منشور على "تيليغرام" أن عمليات تقييم الأضرار التي لحقت بالمحطة جارية، غير أن إمدادات الكهرباء في المنطقة، الواقعة شمالي موسكو على بعد نحو 1900 كيلومتر عن أوكرانيا، مستمرة دون انقطاع.
وفي منطقة ساراتوف الروسية، قال رومان بوسارجين حاكم المنطقة في بيان على "تيليجرام" إن شخصين أصيبا بجروح بعد أن هاجمت طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية مبنى سكنياً في المدينة التي تحمل الاسم نفسه.
وتعد مدينة ساراتوف الصناعية الواقعة على نهر الفولجا، والتي تبعد 625 كيلومتراً عن الحدود مع أوكرانيا، هدفاً متكرراً لهجمات الطائرات المسيرة الأوكرانية منذ أن أرسلت روسيا عشرات الآلاف من الجنود لغزو جارتها في فبراير 2022.
وكانت وزارة الدفاع الروسية، أعلنت أمس (الجمعة)، أنها أسقطت 83 طائرة مسيرة خلال الليل، معظمها فوق المناطق الحدودية مع أوكرانيا.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia launched 450 drones and 45 missiles during last night's attacks on Ukraine, targeting the energy sector and other infrastructure, while Ukrainian drones carried out an attack on Volgda in northern Russia, targeting a power station.
Zelensky repeated today (Saturday) his call for his country's allies to impose harsher sanctions on the Russian energy sector.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the Russian strikes caused damage to several large energy facilities in the Kyiv and Poltava regions in central Ukraine, and in the Kharkiv region in the northeast.
She stated on the Telegram app that the Russians deliberately targeted energy infrastructure again, adding that all efforts are now focused on repairing the damage and restoring electricity supplies.
Power Outages
For his part, the former president of the Ukrainian electricity company "Ukrenergo," Volodymyr Kudrytsky, revealed in an interview with the American magazine "Politico" that President Zelensky fears a violent public reaction due to the power outages that are likely to last for a long time this winter, and is trying to blame others.
Kudrytsky predicted that Ukraine would face "an extremely difficult winter" amid ongoing Russian shelling, considering that the Kyiv government has made things worse by committing a series of mistakes.
Attack on a Russian Power Station
Meanwhile, the governor of the Vologda region in northern Russia, Georgy Filimonov, announced today (Saturday) that 3 Ukrainian drones targeted a substation in the region overnight.
He wrote in a post on "Telegram" that damage assessments at the station are ongoing, but electricity supplies in the area, located north of Moscow about 1,900 kilometers from Ukraine, are continuing without interruption.
In the Saratov region of Russia, Governor Roman Bosargin stated in a statement on "Telegram" that two people were injured after a Ukrainian drone attacked a residential building in the city of the same name.
The industrial city of Saratov, located on the Volga River and 625 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, has been a recurring target of Ukrainian drone attacks since Russia sent tens of thousands of soldiers to invade its neighbor in February 2022.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced yesterday (Friday) that it shot down 83 drones overnight, most of them over border areas with Ukraine.