أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أن روسيا أطلقت 450 طائرة مسيرة و45 صاروخاً خلال هجمات الليلة الماضية على أوكرانيا، استهدفت قطاع الطاقة وبنية تحتية أخرى، فيما شنت مسيرات أوكرانية هجوماً على فولوجدا بشمال روسية مستهدفة محطة كهرباء.


وكرر زيلينسكي، اليوم (السبت)، دعوته لحلفاء بلاده لفرض عقوبات أشد على قطاع الطاقة الروسي.


وأفادت رئيسة الوزراء الأوكرانية يوليا سفيريدينكو بأن الضربات الروسية ألحقت أضراراً بعدد من منشآت الطاقة الكبيرة في منطقتي كييف وبولتافا بوسط البلاد، وفي منطقة خاركيف في الشمال الشرقي.


وقالت على تطبيق تيليغرام: إن الروس استهدفوا مجدداً البنية التحتية للطاقة بشكل متعمد، مضيفة أن جميع الجهود تتركز الآن على إصلاح الأضرار واستعادة إمدادات الكهرباء.

انقطاع التيار الكهربائي


من جانبه، كشف الرئيس السابق لشركة الكهرباء الأوكرانية «أوكرنيرجو» فولوديمير كودريتسكي، في مقابلة مع مجلة «بوليتيكو» الأمريكية، أن الرئيس زيلينسكي يخشى من رد فعل شعبي عنيف؛ بسبب انقطاع التيار الكهربائي الذي من المحتمل أن يستمر لفترة طويلة هذا الشتاء، ويحاول إلقاء اللائمة على آخرين.


وتوقع كودريتسكي أن تواجه أوكرانيا «شتاءً صعباً للغاية» في ظل القصف الروسي المتواصل، معتبراً أن حكومة كييف جعلت الأمر أسوأ من خلال ارتكاب سلسلة أخطاء.


هجوم على محطة كهرباء روسية


فيما أعلن حاكم منطقة فولوجدا في شمال روسيا جورجي فيليمونوف، اليوم (السبت)، أن 3 طائرات مسيرة أوكرانية استهدفت محطة كهرباء فرعية في المنطقة خلال الليل.


وكتب في منشور على "تيليغرام" أن عمليات تقييم الأضرار التي لحقت بالمحطة جارية، غير أن إمدادات الكهرباء في المنطقة، الواقعة شمالي موسكو على بعد نحو 1900 كيلومتر عن أوكرانيا، مستمرة دون انقطاع.


وفي منطقة ساراتوف الروسية، قال رومان بوسارجين حاكم المنطقة في بيان على "تيليجرام" إن شخصين أصيبا بجروح بعد أن هاجمت طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية مبنى سكنياً في المدينة التي تحمل الاسم نفسه.


وتعد مدينة ساراتوف الصناعية الواقعة على نهر الفولجا، والتي تبعد 625 كيلومتراً عن الحدود مع أوكرانيا، هدفاً متكرراً لهجمات الطائرات المسيرة الأوكرانية منذ أن أرسلت روسيا عشرات الآلاف من الجنود لغزو جارتها في فبراير 2022.


وكانت وزارة الدفاع الروسية، أعلنت أمس (الجمعة)، أنها أسقطت 83 طائرة مسيرة خلال الليل، معظمها فوق المناطق الحدودية مع أوكرانيا.