Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia launched 450 drones and 45 missiles during last night's attacks on Ukraine, targeting the energy sector and other infrastructure, while Ukrainian drones carried out an attack on Volgda in northern Russia, targeting a power station.



Zelensky repeated today (Saturday) his call for his country's allies to impose harsher sanctions on the Russian energy sector.



Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the Russian strikes caused damage to several large energy facilities in the Kyiv and Poltava regions in central Ukraine, and in the Kharkiv region in the northeast.



She stated on the Telegram app that the Russians deliberately targeted energy infrastructure again, adding that all efforts are now focused on repairing the damage and restoring electricity supplies.

Power Outages



For his part, the former president of the Ukrainian electricity company "Ukrenergo," Volodymyr Kudrytsky, revealed in an interview with the American magazine "Politico" that President Zelensky fears a violent public reaction due to the power outages that are likely to last for a long time this winter, and is trying to blame others.



Kudrytsky predicted that Ukraine would face "an extremely difficult winter" amid ongoing Russian shelling, considering that the Kyiv government has made things worse by committing a series of mistakes.



Attack on a Russian Power Station



Meanwhile, the governor of the Vologda region in northern Russia, Georgy Filimonov, announced today (Saturday) that 3 Ukrainian drones targeted a substation in the region overnight.



He wrote in a post on "Telegram" that damage assessments at the station are ongoing, but electricity supplies in the area, located north of Moscow about 1,900 kilometers from Ukraine, are continuing without interruption.



In the Saratov region of Russia, Governor Roman Bosargin stated in a statement on "Telegram" that two people were injured after a Ukrainian drone attacked a residential building in the city of the same name.



The industrial city of Saratov, located on the Volga River and 625 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, has been a recurring target of Ukrainian drone attacks since Russia sent tens of thousands of soldiers to invade its neighbor in February 2022.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced yesterday (Friday) that it shot down 83 drones overnight, most of them over border areas with Ukraine.