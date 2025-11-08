فيما لايزال وقف إطلاق النار صامداً بين باكستان وأفغانستان، أعلن متحدث باسم حركة طالبان الأفغانية ذبيح الله مجاهد، أن مفاوضات السلام بين البلدين والتي كانت تهدف إلى وقف تجدد الاشتباكات الحدودية، انهارت.


مطلب يفوق قدرة كابول


وقال مجاهد في تصريحات له، اليوم (السبت)، إن المفاوضات فشلت بسبب إصرار إسلام آباد على أن تتحمل أفغانستان مسؤولية الأمن الداخلي لباكستان، وهو مطلب وصفه بأنه يفوق «قدرة» كابول. وأضاف، أن وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم إقراره لم يُنتهك من جانبنا حتى الآن، وسيستمر الالتزام به.


وأفاد بأنه خلال المناقشات، حاول الجانب الباكستاني نقل كل المسؤولية عن أمنه إلى الحكومة الأفغانية، بينما لم يُظهر أي رغبة في تحمل المسؤولية عن أمن أفغانستان أو أمنه هو نفسه.


اتفاق رسمي مكتوب


وكان وزير الدفاع الباكستاني خواجة آصف، أكد في مقابلة مع قناة «جيو نيوز» الباكستانية، أن المحادثات انتهت في الوقت الحالي، لافتاً إلى أن وقف إطلاق النار سيستمر حتى يقوم الجانب الأفغاني بانتهاكه.


وقال إن باكستان ستقبل فقط اتفاقاً رسمياً مكتوباً، كاشفاً أن طالبان كانت تريد تقديم ضمانات شفوية، معتبراً أنه أمر «غير ممكن في المفاوضات الدولية».


وأضاف آصف، "إن الوسطاء بذلوا قصارى جهدهم، لكنهم فقدوا الأمل في النهاية، لو كان لديهم أي قدر من التفاؤل، لطلبوا منا البقاء في إسطنبول، وعودتنا بلا نتائج تُظهر أن حتى الوسطاء استسلموا أمام كابول».


انهيار المحادثات بين الجارتين


من جانبه، أنحى وزير الإعلام الباكستاني عطا الله تارار، في منشور عبر منصة «إكس»، باللائمة على أفغانستان في عدم الوفاء بالتزاماتها الدولية والإقليمية والثنائية الطويلة الأمد بشأن مكافحة الإرهاب، مضيفاً أن حكومة طالبان الأفغانية فشلت في تنفيذ هذه الالتزامات حتى الآن.


وأكد أن «باكستان لا تحمل أي عداء للشعب الأفغاني، لكنها لن تدعم أي إجراءات تتخذها حكومة طالبان تكون ضارة بمصالح الشعب الأفغاني أو بدول الجوار».


واجتمع ممثلو الدولتين الجارتين في تركيا في محاولة لتأمين وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم الاتفاق عليه في 19 أكتوبر، بعد اندلاع اشتباكات حدودية أسفرت عن وقوع خسائر على الجانبين.


وجاء الجمود بعد الجولة الثانية من المحادثات التي عُقدت في 25 أكتوبر في إسطنبول، والتي انهارت بسبب رفض باكستان ما وصفته بـ«الحجج غير المنطقية» لوفد طالبان وعدم تجاوب كابول مع مخاوف إسلام آباد بشأن ما وصفته بـ«الإرهاب عبر الحدود».


ونجح الوسطاء في إقناع باكستان بإعطاء فرصة جديدة للمحادثات، ما أدّى إلى اتفاق على الحفاظ على وقف إطلاق النار، قبل أن يعلن وزير الدفاع الباكستاني، الجمعة، الماضي انهيار محادثات السلام مع أفغانستان.