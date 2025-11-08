While the ceasefire remains intact between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced that peace negotiations between the two countries, aimed at halting renewed border clashes, have collapsed.



A Demand Beyond Kabul's Capacity



Mujahid stated in remarks today (Saturday) that the negotiations failed due to Islamabad's insistence that Afghanistan bear responsibility for Pakistan's internal security, a demand he described as exceeding Kabul's "capacity." He added that the ceasefire that was agreed upon has not been violated by us so far and will continue to be upheld.



He reported that during the discussions, the Pakistani side attempted to shift all responsibility for its security onto the Afghan government, while showing no willingness to take responsibility for Afghanistan's security or its own.



A Written Official Agreement



Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed in an interview with Pakistan's Geo News channel that the talks have ended for now, noting that the ceasefire will continue until the Afghan side violates it.



He stated that Pakistan will only accept a written official agreement, revealing that the Taliban wanted to provide verbal guarantees, which he considered "impossible in international negotiations."



Asif added, "The mediators did their utmost, but ultimately lost hope; had they any degree of optimism, they would have asked us to stay in Istanbul, and our return without results shows that even the mediators surrendered to Kabul."



Collapse of Talks Between the Neighbors



For his part, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar blamed Afghanistan in a post on the platform "X" for failing to meet its long-standing international, regional, and bilateral commitments regarding counter-terrorism, adding that the Afghan Taliban government has failed to implement these commitments so far.



He emphasized that "Pakistan harbors no animosity towards the Afghan people, but it will not support any actions taken by the Taliban government that are harmful to the interests of the Afghan people or neighboring countries."



Representatives of the two neighboring countries met in Turkey in an attempt to secure the ceasefire that was agreed upon on October 19, after clashes erupted along the border resulting in casualties on both sides.



The deadlock followed the second round of talks held on October 25 in Istanbul, which collapsed due to Pakistan's rejection of what it described as the Taliban delegation's "illogical arguments" and Kabul's unresponsiveness to Islamabad's concerns regarding what it termed "cross-border terrorism."



The mediators succeeded in persuading Pakistan to give the talks another chance, leading to an agreement to maintain the ceasefire, before the Pakistani Defense Minister announced last Friday the collapse of peace talks with Afghanistan.