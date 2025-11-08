أفصح مسؤولون أمريكيون سابقون عن معلومات جديدة مفادها أن واشنطن جمعت معلومات مخابراتية، تفيد بأن مستشارين قانونيين في الجيش الإسرائيلي حذروا من وجود أدلة قد تدعم اتهامات تتعلق بارتكاب قوات الاحتلال جرائم حرب في غزة، عبر عمليات اعتمدت على أسلحة أمريكية.

تناقض فاضح


تناقض فاضح مع الموقف المعلن ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن المسؤولين قولهم: إن هذه المعلومات، التي لم يُكشف عنها من قبل، كانت من بين أكثر التقارير المخابراتية إثارة للدهشة والتي عرضت على كبار صناع القرار الأمريكيين خلال الحرب، وكشفت عن وجود شكوك داخل الجيش الإسرائيلي بشأن قانونية أساليبه، في تناقض واضح مع الموقف العلني لإسرائيل الذي يدافع عن عملياتها.


وكشف المسؤولون أن هذه المعلومات لم يتم تداولها على نطاق واسع داخل الحكومة الأمريكية حتى أواخر ولاية الرئيس السابق جو بايدن، عندما نُشرت على نطاق أوسع قبل جلسة إحاطة في الكونغرس في ديسمبر 2024.


ارتفاع عدد القتلى في غزة

وأعرب هؤلاء المسؤولون عن قلقهم إزاء هذه النتائج خصوصاً وأن ارتفاع عدد القتلى المدنيين في غزة أثار مخاوف من أن عمليات إسرائيل ربما تنتهك المعايير القانونية الدولية بشأن الحجم المقبول للأضرار الجانبية.


إلا أنهم لم يشيروا إلى تفاصيل بشأن طبيعة الأدلة، مثل حوادث حرب محددة، التي أثارت قلق المستشارين العسكريين الإسرائيليين.


وبموجب القانون الأمريكي، فإن من شأن اعتراف أمريكا بارتكاب إسرائيل جرائم حرب أن يلزمها بوقف شحنات الأسلحة لإسرائيل في المستقبل وإنهاء تبادل المعلومات المخابراتية معها.

انحياز أمريكي لإسرائيل

وأفصح المسؤولون السابقون أن النقاش حول ما إذا كانت إسرائيل ارتكبت جرائم حرب في غزة، انتهى عندما قال محامون من مختلف وزارات الحكومة الأمريكية إنه لا يزال من القانوني لواشنطن الاستمرار في دعم إسرائيل بالأسلحة ومعلومات المخابرات، مبررين ذلك بأن واشنطن لم تجمع أدلتها الخاصة على أن إسرائيل تنتهك قانون الصراع المسلح. واستندوا إلى أن معلومات المخابرات والأدلة التي جمعتها الولايات المتحدة نفسها لا تثبت تعمد الإسرائيليين قتل المدنيين والعاملين في المجال الإنساني أو منع دخول المساعدات، وهو عامل رئيسي في المسؤولية القانونية.


وأفاد المسؤولون بأن قرار الاستمرار في نفس المسار أثار حفيظة بعض المعنيين بالأمر ممن كانوا يعتقدون أن إدارة بايدن عليها أن تكون أكثر حزماً في كشف الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية والدور الأمريكي في تمكينها على القيام بذلك.


وحسب المسؤولين، فإن الإدارة الأمريكية ومسؤوليها تلقوا إحاطة من فريق بايدن بشأن هذه المعلومات المخابراتية، لكنهم لم يبدوا اهتماماً يذكر، بعد توليهم السلطة في يناير الماضي وبدأوا في الانحياز بشكل أقوى إلى الإسرائيليين.