أفصح مسؤولون أمريكيون سابقون عن معلومات جديدة مفادها أن واشنطن جمعت معلومات مخابراتية، تفيد بأن مستشارين قانونيين في الجيش الإسرائيلي حذروا من وجود أدلة قد تدعم اتهامات تتعلق بارتكاب قوات الاحتلال جرائم حرب في غزة، عبر عمليات اعتمدت على أسلحة أمريكية.
تناقض فاضح
تناقض فاضح مع الموقف المعلن ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن المسؤولين قولهم: إن هذه المعلومات، التي لم يُكشف عنها من قبل، كانت من بين أكثر التقارير المخابراتية إثارة للدهشة والتي عرضت على كبار صناع القرار الأمريكيين خلال الحرب، وكشفت عن وجود شكوك داخل الجيش الإسرائيلي بشأن قانونية أساليبه، في تناقض واضح مع الموقف العلني لإسرائيل الذي يدافع عن عملياتها.
وكشف المسؤولون أن هذه المعلومات لم يتم تداولها على نطاق واسع داخل الحكومة الأمريكية حتى أواخر ولاية الرئيس السابق جو بايدن، عندما نُشرت على نطاق أوسع قبل جلسة إحاطة في الكونغرس في ديسمبر 2024.
ارتفاع عدد القتلى في غزة
وأعرب هؤلاء المسؤولون عن قلقهم إزاء هذه النتائج خصوصاً وأن ارتفاع عدد القتلى المدنيين في غزة أثار مخاوف من أن عمليات إسرائيل ربما تنتهك المعايير القانونية الدولية بشأن الحجم المقبول للأضرار الجانبية.
إلا أنهم لم يشيروا إلى تفاصيل بشأن طبيعة الأدلة، مثل حوادث حرب محددة، التي أثارت قلق المستشارين العسكريين الإسرائيليين.
وبموجب القانون الأمريكي، فإن من شأن اعتراف أمريكا بارتكاب إسرائيل جرائم حرب أن يلزمها بوقف شحنات الأسلحة لإسرائيل في المستقبل وإنهاء تبادل المعلومات المخابراتية معها.
انحياز أمريكي لإسرائيل
وأفصح المسؤولون السابقون أن النقاش حول ما إذا كانت إسرائيل ارتكبت جرائم حرب في غزة، انتهى عندما قال محامون من مختلف وزارات الحكومة الأمريكية إنه لا يزال من القانوني لواشنطن الاستمرار في دعم إسرائيل بالأسلحة ومعلومات المخابرات، مبررين ذلك بأن واشنطن لم تجمع أدلتها الخاصة على أن إسرائيل تنتهك قانون الصراع المسلح. واستندوا إلى أن معلومات المخابرات والأدلة التي جمعتها الولايات المتحدة نفسها لا تثبت تعمد الإسرائيليين قتل المدنيين والعاملين في المجال الإنساني أو منع دخول المساعدات، وهو عامل رئيسي في المسؤولية القانونية.
وأفاد المسؤولون بأن قرار الاستمرار في نفس المسار أثار حفيظة بعض المعنيين بالأمر ممن كانوا يعتقدون أن إدارة بايدن عليها أن تكون أكثر حزماً في كشف الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية والدور الأمريكي في تمكينها على القيام بذلك.
وحسب المسؤولين، فإن الإدارة الأمريكية ومسؤوليها تلقوا إحاطة من فريق بايدن بشأن هذه المعلومات المخابراتية، لكنهم لم يبدوا اهتماماً يذكر، بعد توليهم السلطة في يناير الماضي وبدأوا في الانحياز بشكل أقوى إلى الإسرائيليين.
Former American officials have revealed new information indicating that Washington gathered intelligence suggesting that legal advisors in the Israeli army warned of evidence that could support allegations of war crimes committed by the occupation forces in Gaza, through operations that relied on American weapons.
Flagrant Contradiction
A flagrant contradiction with the publicly stated position. Western media reported that the officials said this information, which had not been disclosed before, was among the most surprising intelligence reports presented to senior American decision-makers during the war, revealing doubts within the Israeli army regarding the legality of its methods, in clear contradiction to Israel's public stance defending its operations.
The officials revealed that this information was not widely circulated within the U.S. government until late in former President Joe Biden's term, when it was published more broadly ahead of a congressional briefing in December 2024.
Rising Death Toll in Gaza
These officials expressed their concern over these findings, especially as the rising number of civilian casualties in Gaza raised fears that Israel's operations might violate international legal standards regarding the acceptable level of collateral damage.
However, they did not indicate details regarding the nature of the evidence, such as specific war incidents, that raised concerns among Israeli military advisors.
Under U.S. law, an acknowledgment by America of Israel committing war crimes would obligate it to halt future arms shipments to Israel and end intelligence sharing with it.
American Bias Toward Israel
Former officials disclosed that the discussion over whether Israel committed war crimes in Gaza ended when lawyers from various U.S. government departments stated that it was still legal for Washington to continue supporting Israel with arms and intelligence, justifying this by claiming that Washington had not gathered its own evidence that Israel was violating the law of armed conflict. They argued that the intelligence and evidence collected by the United States itself did not prove that Israelis intentionally killed civilians and humanitarian workers or prevented aid from entering, which is a key factor in legal accountability.
The officials reported that the decision to continue on the same path raised the ire of some stakeholders who believed that the Biden administration should be more assertive in exposing Israeli violations and the American role in enabling them to do so.
According to the officials, the U.S. administration and its officials received a briefing from the Biden team regarding this intelligence, but they showed little interest after taking office last January and began to lean more strongly toward the Israelis.