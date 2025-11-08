Former American officials have revealed new information indicating that Washington gathered intelligence suggesting that legal advisors in the Israeli army warned of evidence that could support allegations of war crimes committed by the occupation forces in Gaza, through operations that relied on American weapons.

Flagrant Contradiction



A flagrant contradiction with the publicly stated position. Western media reported that the officials said this information, which had not been disclosed before, was among the most surprising intelligence reports presented to senior American decision-makers during the war, revealing doubts within the Israeli army regarding the legality of its methods, in clear contradiction to Israel's public stance defending its operations.



The officials revealed that this information was not widely circulated within the U.S. government until late in former President Joe Biden's term, when it was published more broadly ahead of a congressional briefing in December 2024.



Rising Death Toll in Gaza

These officials expressed their concern over these findings, especially as the rising number of civilian casualties in Gaza raised fears that Israel's operations might violate international legal standards regarding the acceptable level of collateral damage.



However, they did not indicate details regarding the nature of the evidence, such as specific war incidents, that raised concerns among Israeli military advisors.



Under U.S. law, an acknowledgment by America of Israel committing war crimes would obligate it to halt future arms shipments to Israel and end intelligence sharing with it.

American Bias Toward Israel

Former officials disclosed that the discussion over whether Israel committed war crimes in Gaza ended when lawyers from various U.S. government departments stated that it was still legal for Washington to continue supporting Israel with arms and intelligence, justifying this by claiming that Washington had not gathered its own evidence that Israel was violating the law of armed conflict. They argued that the intelligence and evidence collected by the United States itself did not prove that Israelis intentionally killed civilians and humanitarian workers or prevented aid from entering, which is a key factor in legal accountability.



The officials reported that the decision to continue on the same path raised the ire of some stakeholders who believed that the Biden administration should be more assertive in exposing Israeli violations and the American role in enabling them to do so.



According to the officials, the U.S. administration and its officials received a briefing from the Biden team regarding this intelligence, but they showed little interest after taking office last January and began to lean more strongly toward the Israelis.