The crisis of Hamas fighters trapped in the tunnels of Rafah and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip has become more complicated, following the insistence of the occupying army to destroy all the tunnels.



Informed sources reported that mediators are making efforts to continue implementing the ceasefire agreement and prevent its collapse.



The sources mentioned that Cairo is working to resolve the issue of Hamas elements trapped in the tunnels within the yellow line in the Rafah area, according to what was reported by "Cairo News Channel."



The issue of fighters trapped inside the yellow line, which refers to areas under the control of Israeli forces in Gaza, has become the latest crisis that could threaten the ceasefire agreement, potentially leading back to square one.



According to sources from "Cairo Channel," the Egyptian political leadership continues its efforts to maintain the truce, aiming to reach the remaining stages that ultimately lead to the reconstruction of the Strip.



Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the army to destroy all tunnels in the Strip, down to the last tunnel, while U.S. envoy Steve Vitkoff revealed that his country is pressuring Israel to allow Hamas elements trapped in southern Gaza to leave after handing over their weapons.



Between 200 and 300 Hamas fighters are estimated to be underground in the tunnels of the Strip, according to Israeli estimates. However, Hamas informed the mediators that the number is closer to 100, most of whom are trapped in the city of Rafah, located at the southernmost point of the Strip, while some are also present in central, northern, and southern Gaza, in neighborhoods east of Khan Younis, Beit Hanoun, and Shuja'iyya.



The clashes that erupted last week between Israeli forces and Hamas militants posed a threat to the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 10, prompting the United States at that time to offer Hamas fighters trapped in the Rafah tunnels a safe passage to the yellow line for 24 hours in hopes of avoiding a recurrence of such clashes. Hamas initially rejected the offer but later expressed interest. However, Israeli officials insisted afterward that the deadline had passed, complicating the situation further, especially when some hardline Israeli ministers within Netanyahu's coalition harshly criticized the idea of opening a "safe corridor" for Hamas elements.