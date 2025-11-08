تعقدت أزمة مقاتلي حركة حماس العالقين في أنفاق رفح وخان يونس جنوب قطاع قطاع، بعد إصرار جيش الاحتلال على تدمير كل الأنفاق.
وأفادت مصادر مطلعة بأن الوسطاء يبذلون جهوداً لاستمرار تنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار ومنع انهياره.
وذكرت المصادر أن القاهرة تسعى إلى حل مشكلة عناصر حماس العالقين في الأنفاق، داخل الخط الأصفر في منطقة رفح، بحسب ما أوردت «قناة القاهرة الإخبارية».
وباتت مشكلة المقاتلين العالقين داخل الخط الأصفر أي المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرة القوات الإسرائيلية في غزة، تشكل أحدث الأزمات التي يمكن أن تهدد اتفاق وفق إطلاق النار، والعودة بالتالي إلى المربع الأول.
ووفق مصادر«قناة القاهرة» فإن القيادة السياسية المصرية تواصل بذل جهودها من أجل الحفاظ على الهدنة، للوصول إلى باقي المراحل التي تفضي في النهاية إلى إعادة إعمار القطاع.
وكان وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، أمر الجيش بتدمير كافة الأنفاق في القطاع، حتى آخر نفق، فيما كشف المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف أن بلاده تضغط على إسرائيل من أجل السماح لعناصر حماس العالقين في جنوب قطاع غزة بالمغادرة بعد تسليم أسلحتهم.
ويتواجد ما بين 200 و300 مقاتل من حماس تحت الأرض في أنفاق القطاع وفق تقديرات إسرائيلية. في حين أبلغت حماس الوسطاء أن العدد أقرب إلى 100، معظمهم عالقون في مدينة رفح الواقعة في أقصى جنوب القطاع، بينما يتواجد بعضهم أيضًا في مناطق وسط وشمال وجنوب غزة، في أحياء بشرق خان يونس وبيت حانون والشجاعية.
وشكلت الاشتباكات التي اندلعت الأسبوع الماضي، بين القوات الإسرائيلية ومسلحين من حماس تهديداً لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الساري منذ العاشر من أكتوبر الماضي، ما دفع الولايات المتحدة حينها إلى العرض على مقاتلي حماس العالقين في أنفاق رفح، عبوراً آمناً إلى الخط الأصفر لمدة 24 ساعة أملاً بتجنب تكرار مثل هذه الاشتباكات. ورفضت حماس العرض في البداية، إلا أنها عادت لاحقاً وأبدت اهتمامها. غير أن مسؤولين إسرائيليين أصروا بعدها على أن المهلة انتهت، ما زاد الوضع تعقيداً، لا سيما عندما وجه بعض الوزراء الإسرائيليين المتشددين داخل ائتلاف نتنياهو انتقادات لاذعة لمسألة فتح «ممر آمن» لعناصر حماس.
The crisis of Hamas fighters trapped in the tunnels of Rafah and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip has become more complicated, following the insistence of the occupying army to destroy all the tunnels.
Informed sources reported that mediators are making efforts to continue implementing the ceasefire agreement and prevent its collapse.
The sources mentioned that Cairo is working to resolve the issue of Hamas elements trapped in the tunnels within the yellow line in the Rafah area, according to what was reported by "Cairo News Channel."
The issue of fighters trapped inside the yellow line, which refers to areas under the control of Israeli forces in Gaza, has become the latest crisis that could threaten the ceasefire agreement, potentially leading back to square one.
According to sources from "Cairo Channel," the Egyptian political leadership continues its efforts to maintain the truce, aiming to reach the remaining stages that ultimately lead to the reconstruction of the Strip.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the army to destroy all tunnels in the Strip, down to the last tunnel, while U.S. envoy Steve Vitkoff revealed that his country is pressuring Israel to allow Hamas elements trapped in southern Gaza to leave after handing over their weapons.
Between 200 and 300 Hamas fighters are estimated to be underground in the tunnels of the Strip, according to Israeli estimates. However, Hamas informed the mediators that the number is closer to 100, most of whom are trapped in the city of Rafah, located at the southernmost point of the Strip, while some are also present in central, northern, and southern Gaza, in neighborhoods east of Khan Younis, Beit Hanoun, and Shuja'iyya.
The clashes that erupted last week between Israeli forces and Hamas militants posed a threat to the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 10, prompting the United States at that time to offer Hamas fighters trapped in the Rafah tunnels a safe passage to the yellow line for 24 hours in hopes of avoiding a recurrence of such clashes. Hamas initially rejected the offer but later expressed interest. However, Israeli officials insisted afterward that the deadline had passed, complicating the situation further, especially when some hardline Israeli ministers within Netanyahu's coalition harshly criticized the idea of opening a "safe corridor" for Hamas elements.