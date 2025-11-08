تعقدت أزمة مقاتلي حركة حماس العالقين في أنفاق رفح وخان يونس جنوب قطاع قطاع، بعد إصرار جيش الاحتلال على تدمير كل الأنفاق.


وأفادت مصادر مطلعة بأن الوسطاء يبذلون جهوداً لاستمرار تنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار ومنع انهياره.


وذكرت المصادر أن القاهرة تسعى إلى حل مشكلة عناصر حماس العالقين في الأنفاق، داخل الخط الأصفر في منطقة رفح، بحسب ما أوردت «قناة القاهرة الإخبارية».


وباتت مشكلة المقاتلين العالقين داخل الخط الأصفر أي المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرة القوات الإسرائيلية في غزة، تشكل أحدث الأزمات التي يمكن أن تهدد اتفاق وفق إطلاق النار، والعودة بالتالي إلى المربع الأول.


ووفق مصادر«قناة القاهرة» فإن القيادة السياسية المصرية تواصل بذل جهودها من أجل الحفاظ على الهدنة، للوصول إلى باقي المراحل التي تفضي في النهاية إلى إعادة إعمار القطاع.


وكان وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، أمر الجيش بتدمير كافة الأنفاق في القطاع، حتى آخر نفق، فيما كشف المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف أن بلاده تضغط على إسرائيل من أجل السماح لعناصر حماس العالقين في جنوب قطاع غزة بالمغادرة بعد تسليم أسلحتهم.


ويتواجد ما بين 200 و300 مقاتل من حماس تحت الأرض في أنفاق القطاع وفق تقديرات إسرائيلية. في حين أبلغت حماس الوسطاء أن العدد أقرب إلى 100، معظمهم عالقون في مدينة رفح الواقعة في أقصى جنوب القطاع، بينما يتواجد بعضهم أيضًا في مناطق وسط وشمال وجنوب غزة، في أحياء بشرق خان يونس وبيت حانون والشجاعية.


وشكلت الاشتباكات التي اندلعت الأسبوع الماضي، بين القوات الإسرائيلية ومسلحين من حماس تهديداً لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الساري منذ العاشر من أكتوبر الماضي، ما دفع الولايات المتحدة حينها إلى العرض على مقاتلي حماس العالقين في أنفاق رفح، عبوراً آمناً إلى الخط الأصفر لمدة 24 ساعة أملاً بتجنب تكرار مثل هذه الاشتباكات. ورفضت حماس العرض في البداية، إلا أنها عادت لاحقاً وأبدت اهتمامها. غير أن مسؤولين إسرائيليين أصروا بعدها على أن المهلة انتهت، ما زاد الوضع تعقيداً، لا سيما عندما وجه بعض الوزراء الإسرائيليين المتشددين داخل ائتلاف نتنياهو انتقادات لاذعة لمسألة فتح «ممر آمن» لعناصر حماس.