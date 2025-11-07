على خلفية تحوّل سماء بلجيكا هذا الأسبوع إلى مسرح لغموض أمني واسع بعد سلسلة من المشاهدات المثيرة لطائرات مسيّرة مجهولة الهوية حلّقت قرب المطارات والقواعد العسكرية، تنامت المخاوف الألمانية خصوصاً والأوروبية عموماً من تهديدات محتملة وفتح الباب أمام استعدادات عاجلة على المستويين السياسي والعسكري.

وتزايدت التكهنات حول هوية تلك الطائرات، إذ يرى محللون أن ما يجري قد يكون جزءًا من «حرب الظلال الجوية» الدائرة في أوروبا، بينما وجّه آخرون أصابع الاتهام نحو روسيا، في حين نفت موسكو مرارًا أي علاقة لها بهذه الحوادث التي أعادت إلى الأذهان حوادث مماثلة شهدتها دول أوروبية خلال الأشهر الأخيرة.

وأكد مسؤول عسكري ألماني كبير أن بلاده أرسلت فريقًا من الخبراء لمساعدة السلطات البلجيكية على التعامل مع هذه التهديدات، مشيرًا إلى أن برلين تعمل على تشكيل وحدات متخصصة لمكافحة الطائرات دون طيار، قادرة على رصدها وتعطيلها قبل دخولها الأجواء الحساسة.

درع أوروبي بقيادة ألمانية

من جانبه، أوضح رئيس قيادة العمليات المشتركة الألمانية الفريق ألكسندر سولفرناك أن الهدف من هذه الوحدات هو «توفير درع جوي ذكي ضد التهديدات غير التقليدية»، لافتًا إلى أن التجارب الميدانية الأولى ستبدأ قريبًا في بلجيكا.

وزارة الدفاع الألمانية بدورها كشفت أنها بصدد تزويد هذه الفرق بأجهزة متطورة للرصد والتحكم، إلى جانب أنظمة استشعار قادرة على تحديد مسار الطائرات المعادية والتعامل معها في الوقت الفعلي. وأكدت أن التنسيق مع القوات البلجيكية يجري على مدار الساعة.

ويُرجح خبراء الأمن أن هذه التحركات تمهد لإنشاء مظلة أوروبية موحدة لمكافحة «الدرونز» غير المرخصة، خصوصاً بعد أن تكررت حوادث التحليق الغامض فوق المنشآت الحيوية، ما أثار قلقًا متزايدًا في أروقة الاتحاد الأوروبي.

ورغم رفض القائد سولفرناك الخوض في تفاصيل الوحدات الجديدة، إلا أنه شدد على أن أوروبا لن تسمح «لأي جهة بامتلاك السماء دون رقابة»، مضيفًا أن دول الاتحاد باتت تدرك أن «الحروب الحديثة تبدأ من الجو.. بصمتٍ تام».