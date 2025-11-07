Against the backdrop of Belgium's sky turning into a stage for widespread security ambiguity this week, following a series of intriguing sightings of unidentified drones flying near airports and military bases, German concerns in particular, and European concerns in general, have grown regarding potential threats, opening the door to urgent preparations on both political and military levels.

Speculation about the identity of these aircraft has increased, with analysts suggesting that what is happening may be part of an "air shadow war" taking place in Europe, while others have pointed fingers at Russia, although Moscow has repeatedly denied any connection to these incidents, which have brought to mind similar occurrences in European countries in recent months.

A senior German military official confirmed that Germany has sent a team of experts to assist Belgian authorities in dealing with these threats, noting that Berlin is working on forming specialized units to combat drones, capable of detecting and disabling them before they enter sensitive airspace.

For his part, the head of the German Joint Operations Command, General Alexander Solfarnak, explained that the goal of these units is to "provide an intelligent air shield against unconventional threats," pointing out that initial field trials will begin soon in Belgium.

The German Ministry of Defense, for its part, revealed that it is in the process of equipping these teams with advanced monitoring and control devices, along with sensor systems capable of identifying the flight paths of hostile aircraft and dealing with them in real-time. It confirmed that coordination with Belgian forces is ongoing around the clock.

Security experts believe that these movements pave the way for the establishment of a unified European umbrella to combat unlicensed drones, especially after mysterious flying incidents over vital facilities have become more frequent, raising increasing concern in the corridors of the European Union.

Despite General Solfarnak's refusal to delve into the details of the new units, he emphasized that Europe will not allow "any entity to own the sky without oversight," adding that EU countries have come to realize that "modern wars begin from the air... in complete silence."