شرع المصريون بالخارج، اليوم (الجمعة)، في التصويت ضمن المرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب 2025، والتي تستمر حتى (السبت) وفقاً للجدول الزمني الذي حددته الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات.


وقال المدير التنفيذي للهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات أحمد بنداري، في تصريحات تلفزيونية: إن 66 مقراً انتخابياً، من إجمالي 139، على مستوى 117 دولة، يقترعون تباعاً بحسب اختلاف التوقيتات المحلية لكل بلد.


ولفت إلى أن عملية التصويت في الدول العربية شهدت كثافات عالية من الجاليات المصرية بالخارج منذ ساعات الصباح.


وذكر أن الهيئة في قرارها رقم 56 لسنة 2025، أعلنت أن لكل مصري مقيم بالخارج الحق في الإدلاء بصوته، شرط أن يكون اسمه مسجلاً بقاعدة بيانات الناخبين، ويحمل بطاقة رقم قومي أو جواز سفر ساري الصلاحية، يتضمن الرقم القومي. وأضافت أن عملية التصويت تتم عبر الاقتراع السري العام المباشر في مقار القنصليات والسفارات أو أي مقر آخر تحدده الهيئة بالتنسيق مع وزارة الخارجية.


وأوضحت أن لجاناً مكونة من أعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي والقنصلي، تشرف على العملية، بمساعدة أمناء وعاملين من وزارة الخارجية.


وبحسب بنداري فإنه يسمح لكل مرشح أو ممثل قائمة بتعيين ممثل له في كل لجنة انتخابية بالخارج، على أن يكون من المقيدين بقاعدة بيانات الناخبين، ويبلغ الهيئة بأسماء ممثليه قبل يومين من بدء الاقتراع.


ومن المقرر أن يبدأ التصويت بالمرحلة الأولى داخل مصر يومي 10 و11 نوفمبر الجاري، من الساعة 9 صباحاً وحتى 9 مساء بالتوقيت المحلي، مع تخصيص ساعة راحة تحددها اللجنة لضمان سير العملية الانتخابية بشكل منتظم، فيما تجري المرحلة الثانية يومي 24 و25 من الشهر نفسه.


وتجري انتخابات مجلس النواب بعد نحو 3 أشهر فقط من انتخابات مجلس الشيوخ التي أجريت في شهر أغسطس الماضي، وبلغت نسبة المشاركة فيها نحو 17% من إجمالي المسجلين في قوائم الناخبين.