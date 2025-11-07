شرع المصريون بالخارج، اليوم (الجمعة)، في التصويت ضمن المرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب 2025، والتي تستمر حتى (السبت) وفقاً للجدول الزمني الذي حددته الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات.
وقال المدير التنفيذي للهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات أحمد بنداري، في تصريحات تلفزيونية: إن 66 مقراً انتخابياً، من إجمالي 139، على مستوى 117 دولة، يقترعون تباعاً بحسب اختلاف التوقيتات المحلية لكل بلد.
ولفت إلى أن عملية التصويت في الدول العربية شهدت كثافات عالية من الجاليات المصرية بالخارج منذ ساعات الصباح.
وذكر أن الهيئة في قرارها رقم 56 لسنة 2025، أعلنت أن لكل مصري مقيم بالخارج الحق في الإدلاء بصوته، شرط أن يكون اسمه مسجلاً بقاعدة بيانات الناخبين، ويحمل بطاقة رقم قومي أو جواز سفر ساري الصلاحية، يتضمن الرقم القومي. وأضافت أن عملية التصويت تتم عبر الاقتراع السري العام المباشر في مقار القنصليات والسفارات أو أي مقر آخر تحدده الهيئة بالتنسيق مع وزارة الخارجية.
وأوضحت أن لجاناً مكونة من أعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي والقنصلي، تشرف على العملية، بمساعدة أمناء وعاملين من وزارة الخارجية.
وبحسب بنداري فإنه يسمح لكل مرشح أو ممثل قائمة بتعيين ممثل له في كل لجنة انتخابية بالخارج، على أن يكون من المقيدين بقاعدة بيانات الناخبين، ويبلغ الهيئة بأسماء ممثليه قبل يومين من بدء الاقتراع.
ومن المقرر أن يبدأ التصويت بالمرحلة الأولى داخل مصر يومي 10 و11 نوفمبر الجاري، من الساعة 9 صباحاً وحتى 9 مساء بالتوقيت المحلي، مع تخصيص ساعة راحة تحددها اللجنة لضمان سير العملية الانتخابية بشكل منتظم، فيما تجري المرحلة الثانية يومي 24 و25 من الشهر نفسه.
وتجري انتخابات مجلس النواب بعد نحو 3 أشهر فقط من انتخابات مجلس الشيوخ التي أجريت في شهر أغسطس الماضي، وبلغت نسبة المشاركة فيها نحو 17% من إجمالي المسجلين في قوائم الناخبين.
Egyptians abroad began voting today (Friday) in the first phase of the 2025 House of Representatives elections, which will continue until (Saturday) according to the schedule set by the National Election Authority.
The Executive Director of the National Election Authority, Ahmed Bandari, stated in television remarks that 66 polling stations, out of a total of 139, across 117 countries, are voting sequentially according to the local time differences of each country.
He pointed out that the voting process in Arab countries has seen high turnout from the Egyptian communities abroad since the morning hours.
He mentioned that in its decision No. 56 of 2025, the authority announced that every Egyptian residing abroad has the right to cast their vote, provided that their name is registered in the voters' database and they hold a valid national ID card or passport that includes their national ID number. It added that the voting process is conducted through direct public secret ballot at the premises of consulates and embassies or any other location designated by the authority in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
It clarified that committees composed of members of the diplomatic and consular corps oversee the process, with the assistance of secretaries and staff from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to Bandari, each candidate or list representative is allowed to appoint a representative in each polling station abroad, provided that they are registered in the voters' database, and must inform the authority of their representatives' names two days before the voting begins.
Voting in the first phase inside Egypt is scheduled to start on November 10 and 11, from 9 AM to 9 PM local time, with a one-hour break determined by the committee to ensure the electoral process runs smoothly. The second phase will take place on the 24th and 25th of the same month.
The House of Representatives elections are taking place just about three months after the Senate elections held last August, which saw a participation rate of approximately 17% of the total registered voters.