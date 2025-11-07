Egyptians abroad began voting today (Friday) in the first phase of the 2025 House of Representatives elections, which will continue until (Saturday) according to the schedule set by the National Election Authority.



The Executive Director of the National Election Authority, Ahmed Bandari, stated in television remarks that 66 polling stations, out of a total of 139, across 117 countries, are voting sequentially according to the local time differences of each country.



He pointed out that the voting process in Arab countries has seen high turnout from the Egyptian communities abroad since the morning hours.



He mentioned that in its decision No. 56 of 2025, the authority announced that every Egyptian residing abroad has the right to cast their vote, provided that their name is registered in the voters' database and they hold a valid national ID card or passport that includes their national ID number. It added that the voting process is conducted through direct public secret ballot at the premises of consulates and embassies or any other location designated by the authority in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



It clarified that committees composed of members of the diplomatic and consular corps oversee the process, with the assistance of secretaries and staff from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



According to Bandari, each candidate or list representative is allowed to appoint a representative in each polling station abroad, provided that they are registered in the voters' database, and must inform the authority of their representatives' names two days before the voting begins.



Voting in the first phase inside Egypt is scheduled to start on November 10 and 11, from 9 AM to 9 PM local time, with a one-hour break determined by the committee to ensure the electoral process runs smoothly. The second phase will take place on the 24th and 25th of the same month.



The House of Representatives elections are taking place just about three months after the Senate elections held last August, which saw a participation rate of approximately 17% of the total registered voters.