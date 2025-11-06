Lebanon is no longer standing at the borders of possibilities; it has come to live at their heart. The war that once seemed to be coming from the south has returned to loom again, not as a possibility but as a danger advancing slowly. The negotiations that some thought were far away have become a forced option rather than an open one, and between them lies a country teetering on the edge of increasing international pressure, with an internal scene trying to balance between the language of rockets and the language of the table.

Today, Lebanon is not facing a political choice but rather a geopolitical fate that cannot be evaded. Under this taut ceiling, President Joseph Aoun made his decisive choice: negotiation is necessary because the alternative is a war that Lebanon cannot afford to engage in. As he said in a closed session: "Negotiation is not with a friend or ally but with an enemy," a phrase that encapsulates the current Lebanese mood: negotiation is a necessity, not a desire. Nevertheless, the decision did not come in a vacuum but in a dual context, political and security-related, as it was preceded by strict military instructions to the army to confront any Israeli incursions, as if Aoun wanted to announce his commitment to the option of diplomacy without conceding the principle of sovereignty.

Beirut's Desire for Flexible Negotiation

This balance would not have been possible without the understanding that began to crystallize between President Aoun and President Nabih Berri, the historical architect of any Lebanese negotiation. Coordination took place based on activating the "mechanism" committee, which once formed the technical framework for maritime border demarcation. But this time, the idea is to supplement the committee with civilian experts to create a flexible negotiating front that covers internal discrepancies and protects the state from the accusation of "concession."

In this sense, the party does not seem to be in a position of victory or negotiation but rather in a position of trying to halt a course forming around it. Its statement rejecting any negotiation with Israel does not negate the fact that the dynamics of settlements have begun, and its position has become contingent on developments for which it does not hold all the keys. Hence, its political firmness appears as an attempt to protect its role, not a declaration of confidence in victory.

Israeli Attacks and Pressures

Israel, for its part, reads this scene with a dual perspective: on one hand, it acknowledges that "Hezbollah" has quickly restored its capabilities, and on the other hand, it sees this recovery as sufficient reason to accelerate field pressure on it, repeating what it did with "Hamas" in Gaza: negotiations under fire leading to an agreement on Israeli terms. However, it knows that the Lebanese scene is more complex, and that in Lebanon, there is a state trying to balance, and an international environment that does not want a new explosion before the maps of upcoming settlements are complete.

The Equation of Soft Power

Washington, for its part, has repositioned itself in the Lebanese scene. Envoy Tom Barak has left the stage, but his shadow still looms in the background, replaced by Morgan Ortagus and the new ambassador Michel Aoun, in a more clearly defined distribution of roles: political pressure covered by diplomatic language. Washington does not want a war in Lebanon, but it also does not want a passive state. The messages to President Aoun were clear: "Disarmament, not confrontation," "Negotiation, not entanglement," "Progress towards settlement, not rigidity in slogans." It is the equation of soft power managed from behind the scenes, and translated on the ground into specific demands: that negotiation becomes a tool for re-establishing borders, not a platform to challenge Israel.

Hezbollah's Bitter Choices

In contrast, "Hezbollah" lives under the negotiation table with a harsher equation. It knows that time is working against it, and that any delay could lead to a settlement without it. However, it also understands that going to war means losing the political role that Israel is still willing to acknowledge within certain limits. Therefore, it walks between two fires: the fire of increasing Israeli pressures and the fire of internal expectations that can no longer tolerate open-ended outcomes. In the background, there is a growing conviction in diplomatic circles that Lebanon has effectively entered a phase of preparing for an agreement, even if Hezbollah still publicly rejects any direct or indirect negotiation with Israel, clinging to its position against what it calls (negotiation traps).

Israeli Security Failures

What deepens this impression is that Israel itself has not made a decision between waging a comprehensive war or managing negotiations under fire. There are voices within the military establishment that believe that "a resolution in Gaza is impossible without a resolution in Lebanon," while others see that involvement on two fronts could threaten Israeli internal cohesion at a critical stage for Netanyahu. With the decline in settlers' confidence in returning to the north and the increase in reverse migration rates, it seems that Tel Aviv needs a political achievement to cover its security failures, not a new adventure that could shuffle the cards.

Amid these contradictions, Lebanon appears as an open waiting area, a country negotiating under bombardment, receiving diplomatic messages amidst the buzz of aircraft, with each party acting as if it holds the keys to decision-making, while the real decision is distributed among more than one capital. On the surface, it is a phase of "negotiation to stop the war," but in essence, it is a moment of testing who has the right to speak on behalf of Lebanon: the state trying to regain its role or the weapon that does not want to lose its justification for existence?

In conclusion, Lebanon is on a single path with multiple faces, a path that begins with negotiation and may end in an agreement or an explosion, but in either case, it will emerge from a long waiting phase.