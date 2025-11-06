لم يعد لبنان واقفاً عند حدود الاحتمالات، بل صار يعيش في قلبها، فالحرب التي بدت يوماً قادمة من الجنوب عادت لتطل من جديد، لا كاحتمال بل كخطر يتقدم ببطء، والمفاوضات التي ظنها البعض بعيدة، أصبحت خياراً مفروضاً لا مطروحاً، وبينهما بلد يتأرجح على حافة ضغط دولي متزايد، ومشهد داخلي يحاول أن يوازن بين لغة الصواريخ ولغة الطاولة.

لبنان اليوم ليس أمام خيار سياسي بل أمام قدر جيوسياسي لا يمكن التملص منه، وتحت هذا السقف المشدود، اتخذ الرئيس جوزيف عون قراره الحاسم: لا بد من التفاوض، لأن البديل حرب لا يملك لبنان ترف خوضها، فالتفاوض، كما قال في جلسة مغلقة: «لا يكون مع صديق أو حليف بل مع عدو»، وهي جملة تختصر المزاج اللبناني الراهن: التفاوض ضرورة لا رغبة. ومع ذلك، لم يأتِ القرار في فراغ، بل في سياق مزدوج، سياسي وأمني، إذ سبقته تعليمات عسكرية صارمة للجيش بالتصدي لأي توغلات إسرائيلية، وكأن عون أراد أن يعلن التمسك بخيار الدبلوماسية دون التنازل عن مبدأ السيادة.

رغبة بيروت بالتفاوض المرن

هذا التوازن لم يكن ممكناً لولا التفاهم الذي بدأ يتبلور بين الرئيس عون والرئيس نبيه بري، العرّاب التاريخي لأي تفاوض لبناني، وجرى التنسيق على قاعدة تفعيل لجنة «الميكانيزم»؛ وهي الآلية التي شكّلت يوماً الإطار التقني لترسيم الحدود البحرية. لكن هذه المرة، الفكرة أن تُطعَّم اللجنة بخبراء مدنيين، لخلق واجهة تفاوضية مرنة تغطي التباين الداخلي وتحمي الدولة من تهمة «التنازل».

في هذا المعنى، لا يبدو الحزب في موقع المنتصر ولا المفاوض، بل في موقع من يحاول وقف مسارٍ يتشكل من حوله. فبيانه الرافض لأي تفاوض مع إسرائيل لا يلغي حقيقة أن دينامية التسويات انطلقت، وأن موقعه بات رهناً بتطورات لا يملك وحده مفاتيحها. من هنا تبدو صلابته السياسية محاولة لحماية الدور، لا إعلان ثقة بالنصر.

الهجمات والضغوطات الإسرائيلية

إسرائيل، من جهتها، تقرأ هذا المشهد بعين مزدوجة من جهة، تعترف أن «حزب الله» أعاد ترميم قدراته بسرعة، ومن جهة أخرى، ترى في هذا التعافي سبباً كافياً لتسريع الضغط الميداني عليه، لتكرار ما فعلته مع «حماس» في غزة: مفاوضات تحت النار تُفضي إلى اتفاق بشروط إسرائيلية. لكنها تعرف أن المشهد اللبناني أكثر تعقيداً، وأن في لبنان دولة تحاول أن توازن، وبيئة دولية لا تريد انفجاراً جديداً قبل أن تكتمل خرائط التسويات القادمة.

معادلة القوة الناعمة

واشنطن، بدورها، أعادت تموضعها في المشهد اللبناني، فالموفد توم براك غادر المسرح، لكن ظله لا يزال حاضراً في خلفية المشهد، مكانه أخذته مورغان أورتاغوس والسفير الجديد ميشال عيسى، في توزيع أدوار أكثر وضوحاً: ضغط سياسي مغطى بلغة دبلوماسية، واشنطن لا تريد حرباً في لبنان، لكنها أيضاً لا تريد دولة متفرجة، الرسائل إلى الرئيس عون كانت واضحة: «نزع السلاح لا المواجهة»، «التفاوض لا التورط»، «التقدم نحو التسوية لا التصلب عند الشعارات»، إنها معادلة القوة الناعمة التي تدار من وراء الستار، وتترجم على الأرض بمطالب محددة: أن يتحول التفاوض إلى أداة لإعادة ضبط الحدود لا إلى منصة لتحدي إسرائيل.

خيارات «حزب الله» المرّة

في المقابل، يعيش «حزب الله» تحت طاولة التفاوض معادلة أكثر قسوة، فهو يدرك أن الزمن يعمل ضده، وأن كل تأجيل قد يُفضي إلى تسوية من دونه، لكنه يدرك أيضاً أن ذهابه إلى الحرب يعني خسارة الدور السياسي الذي لا تزال إسرائيل مستعدة للاعتراف له به ضمن حدود معينة، لذلك، يسير بين نارين: نار الضغوط الإسرائيلية المتزايدة، ونار التوقعات الداخلية التي لم تعد تطيق انتظار النهايات المفتوحة، وفي الخلفية، تتكون قناعة في الأوساط الدبلوماسية بأن لبنان دخل فعلياً مرحلة التحضير للاتفاق، حتى وإن كان حزب الله لا يزال يرفض علناً أي تفاوض مباشر أو غير مباشر مع إسرائيل، متمسكاً بموقفه الرافض لما يسميه (الأفخاخ التفاوضية).

الفشل الأمني الإسرائيلي

ما يعمق هذا الانطباع أن إسرائيل نفسها لم تحسم قرارها بين خوض حرب شاملة أو إدارة تفاوض تحت النار، فهناك أصوات داخل المؤسسة العسكرية تعتبر أن «الحسم في غزة مستحيل من دون حسم في لبنان»، فيما يرى آخرون أن التورط في جبهتين قد يهدد التماسك الداخلي الإسرائيلي في مرحلة حرجة لنتنياهو، ومع تراجع ثقة المستوطنين بالعودة إلى الشمال، وتزايد معدلات الهجرة المعاكسة، يبدو أن تل أبيب بحاجة إلى إنجاز سياسي يغطي الفشل الأمني، لا إلى مغامرة جديدة قد تعيد خلط الأوراق.

بين هذه التناقضات، يبدو لبنان كمنطقة انتظار مفتوحة، بلد يفاوض تحت القصف، ويتلقى الرسائل الدبلوماسية وسط أزيز الطائرات، كل طرف فيه يتصرف وكأنه يملك مفاتيح القرار، فيما القرار الحقيقي موزع بين أكثر من عاصمة. في الظاهر، هي مرحلة «تفاوض لوقف الحرب»، لكن في الجوهر هي لحظة اختبار لمن يملك حق الكلام باسم لبنان: الدولة التي تحاول أن تستعيد دورها أم السلاح الذي لا يريد أن يفقد مبرر وجوده؟

في النتيجة، سير لبنان في طريق واحد تتعدد وجوهه، طريق يبدأ بالتفاوض، وقد ينتهي بتفاهم أو بانفجار، لكنه في الحالتين سيخرج من مرحلة الانتظار الطويل.