استقبل سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين في لبنان، وليد بخاري، في مقر إقامته باليرزة اليوم (الخميس)، قائد الجيش اللبناني، العماد رودولف هيكل.


وتناول البحث المستجدات الحاصلة في لبنان والمنطقة في ظل التطورات الراهنة، والإجراءات التي يتخذها الجيش اللبناني في الجنوب لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.