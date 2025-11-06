استقبل سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين في لبنان، وليد بخاري، في مقر إقامته باليرزة اليوم (الخميس)، قائد الجيش اللبناني، العماد رودولف هيكل.
وتناول البحث المستجدات الحاصلة في لبنان والمنطقة في ظل التطورات الراهنة، والإجراءات التي يتخذها الجيش اللبناني في الجنوب لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, received the Commander of the Lebanese Army, General Rudolf Haikal, at his residence in Yarzeh today (Thursday).
The discussions addressed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region in light of the current events, as well as the measures being taken by the Lebanese Army in the south to enhance security and stability in the area.