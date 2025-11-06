في خطوة تنهي أكثر من عقد من الزمن من الإقامة والعمل القانوني لآلاف السودانيين الجنوبيين داخل الولايات المتحدة، أعلنت وزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية عزمها إنهاء برنامج الحماية المؤقتة الممنوح لمواطني جنوب السودان.
ونقلت شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز» الأمريكية عن مصادر في الوزارة قولها إن القرار اتخذته الوزيرة كريستي نوم بعد مشاورات مع وزارة الخارجية وجهات فيدرالية أخرى، موضحة أن استمرار البرنامج بات مخالفا للمصالح الأمريكية، في انتهاء النزاع المسلح وتحسن العلاقات الدبلوماسية وتعهد جوبا بإعادة دمج العائدين.
وأوضحت الشبكة أن عدد المستفيدين من البرنامج يقدر بنحو 5 آلاف شخص، وسيُمنحون فترة سماح مدتها 60 يوما لمغادرة الأراضي الأمريكية قبل أن يصبحوا عرضة للترحيل مطلع يناير القادم.
وشهد جنوب السودان منذ عام 2011 اضطرابات وحروب أهلية وكوارث إنسانية، ووفّر البرنامج حماية من الترحيل وفرصة للعمل القانوني للمواطنين غير القادرين على العودة.
وجرى تمديده مرارا عبر إدارات رئاسية متعاقبة، كان آخرها في عهد وزير الأمن الداخلي السابق أليخاندرو مايوركاس عام 2023، بسبب ظروف استثنائية وأوضاع أمنية تحول دون العودة الآمنة، لكن الوزارة لم تنجز المراجعة الدورية في الوقت المحدد، مما أدى إلى تمديد تلقائي حتى نوفمبر، قبل أن يُعلن إنهاء البرنامج رسميا.
In a move that ends more than a decade of legal residency and work for thousands of South Sudanese within the United States, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced its intention to terminate the Temporary Protected Status program granted to South Sudanese citizens.
The American news network "CBS News" reported that sources within the department said the decision was made by Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen after consultations with the State Department and other federal agencies, explaining that the continuation of the program has become contrary to U.S. interests, given the end of armed conflict, improved diplomatic relations, and Juba's commitment to reintegrating returnees.
The network clarified that the number of beneficiaries of the program is estimated at around 5,000 individuals, who will be granted a 60-day grace period to leave U.S. territory before they become subject to deportation starting in January.
Since 2011, South Sudan has witnessed unrest, civil wars, and humanitarian disasters, and the program provided protection from deportation and the opportunity for legal work for citizens unable to return.
The program has been extended multiple times through successive presidential administrations, the latest being during the tenure of former Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in 2023, due to exceptional circumstances and security conditions preventing safe return. However, the department did not complete the periodic review on time, leading to an automatic extension until November, before the program was officially announced to be terminated.