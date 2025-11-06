In a move that ends more than a decade of legal residency and work for thousands of South Sudanese within the United States, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced its intention to terminate the Temporary Protected Status program granted to South Sudanese citizens.



The American news network "CBS News" reported that sources within the department said the decision was made by Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen after consultations with the State Department and other federal agencies, explaining that the continuation of the program has become contrary to U.S. interests, given the end of armed conflict, improved diplomatic relations, and Juba's commitment to reintegrating returnees.



The network clarified that the number of beneficiaries of the program is estimated at around 5,000 individuals, who will be granted a 60-day grace period to leave U.S. territory before they become subject to deportation starting in January.



Since 2011, South Sudan has witnessed unrest, civil wars, and humanitarian disasters, and the program provided protection from deportation and the opportunity for legal work for citizens unable to return.



The program has been extended multiple times through successive presidential administrations, the latest being during the tenure of former Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in 2023, due to exceptional circumstances and security conditions preventing safe return. However, the department did not complete the periodic review on time, leading to an automatic extension until November, before the program was officially announced to be terminated.