في خطوة تنهي أكثر من عقد من الزمن من الإقامة والعمل القانوني لآلاف السودانيين الجنوبيين داخل الولايات المتحدة، أعلنت وزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية عزمها إنهاء برنامج الحماية المؤقتة الممنوح لمواطني جنوب السودان.


ونقلت شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز» الأمريكية عن مصادر في الوزارة قولها إن القرار اتخذته الوزيرة كريستي نوم بعد مشاورات مع وزارة الخارجية وجهات فيدرالية أخرى، موضحة أن استمرار البرنامج بات مخالفا للمصالح الأمريكية، في انتهاء النزاع المسلح وتحسن العلاقات الدبلوماسية وتعهد جوبا بإعادة دمج العائدين.


وأوضحت الشبكة أن عدد المستفيدين من البرنامج يقدر بنحو 5 آلاف شخص، وسيُمنحون فترة سماح مدتها 60 يوما لمغادرة الأراضي الأمريكية قبل أن يصبحوا عرضة للترحيل مطلع يناير القادم.


وشهد جنوب السودان منذ عام 2011 اضطرابات وحروب أهلية وكوارث إنسانية، ووفّر البرنامج حماية من الترحيل وفرصة للعمل القانوني للمواطنين غير القادرين على العودة.


وجرى تمديده مرارا عبر إدارات رئاسية متعاقبة، كان آخرها في عهد وزير الأمن الداخلي السابق أليخاندرو مايوركاس عام 2023، بسبب ظروف استثنائية وأوضاع أمنية تحول دون العودة الآمنة، لكن الوزارة لم تنجز المراجعة الدورية في الوقت المحدد، مما أدى إلى تمديد تلقائي حتى نوفمبر، قبل أن يُعلن إنهاء البرنامج رسميا.