بدأت إدارة زهران ممداني الجديدة التشكل، مع إعلان عمدة نيويورك المنتخب فريقًا انتقاليًا لمساعدته في تنفيذ ما وصفه بأكثر المنصات السياسية طموحًا في المدينة منذ جيل كامل، متعهدًا بالانطلاق في العمل فور توليه المنصب في 1 يناير.

في مؤتمر صحفي صباحي عقده في كوينز، كشف الاشتراكي الديمقراطي البالغ من العمر 34 عامًا عن فريق انتقالي مكون بالكامل من النساء، يقوده إلانا ليوبولد كمدير تنفيذي.

فريق زهران ممداني لقيادة نيويورك

ويشمل الفريق رئيسَتَيْنِ مشاركتَيْنِ: ماريا توريس-سبرينغر، نائبة العمدة الأولى السابقة؛ ولينا خان، رئيسة لجنة التجارة الفيدرالية السابقة؛ غريس بونيلا، رئيسة ومديرة تنفيذية لـ«يونايتد واي»؛ وميلاني هارتزوغ، نائبة العمدة السابقة للصحة والخدمات الإنسانية.

وقال ممداني للصحفيين: «في الأشهر القادمة، سأقوم أنا وفريقي ببناء بلدية قادرة على تحقيق وعود هذه الحملة، وسنشكل إدارة تجمع بين الكفاءة والرحمة، مدفوعة بالنزاهة، ومستعدة للعمل بجهد يوازي ملايين نيويوركيين الذين يجعلون هذه المدينة موطنًا لهم».

يُعد اختيار ولينا خان، التي اكتسبت شهرة وطنية بفضل سياستها الشرسة في مكافحة الاحتكار في اللجنة الفيدرالية للتجارة تحت إدارة جو بايدن، وتحظى بإعجاب التقدميين والجمهوريين الشعبويين على حد سواء، إشارة إلى نية ممداني إدخال مصلحين جريئين إلى إدارته، مع الاستعداد لقيادة أكبر مدن أمريكا.

في أول مقابلة تلفزيونية له منذ هزيمة أندرو كومو، الحاكم السابق، والجمهوري كورتيس سليوا مساء الثلاثاء، شدد ممداني على إلحاح الاستعداد، وقال يوم الأربعاء: «نحن مدينون لهذه المدينة بالاستعداد الكامل في 1 يناير لبدء التنفيذ، لدينا 57 يومًا، وهي 57 يومًا للبدء في عمل التحضير».

أول عمدة مسلم لنيويورك

ومع فوزه، سيصبح ممداني أول عمدة مسلم للمدينة، وأول من أصول جنوب آسيوية، وأول من ولد في أفريقيا، وأصغر عمدة منذ أكثر من قرن.

التحديات الكبيرة وموقف ترمب

تواجه الإدارة الجديدة عقبات هائلة، لا سيما من الرئيس دونالد ترمب، الذي هدد مرارًا بحجب التمويل الفيدرالي عن المدينة إذا تولى ممداني المنصب.

وفي منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، كتب الرئيس ترمب، الذي ينحدر أيضًا من كوينز: «إذا فاز ممداني في الانتخابات البلدية، فمن غير المحتمل جدًا أن أساهم بأموال فيدرالية، سوى الحد الأدنى المطلوب». ويصف الاشتراكي الديمقراطي غالبًا بـ«الشيوعي».

وفقًا لتحليل لعام 2025 من مراقب الولاية، يشمل ميزانية نيويورك للسنة المالية 2026 نحو 7.4 مليار دولار من التمويل الفيدرالي، أي 6.4% من الإنفاق الإجمالي.

في يوم الانتخابات، كثف ترمب هجماته على «تروث سوشيال»: «أي يهودي يصوت لزهران ممداني، الذي ثبت كرهه لليهود، هو شخص غبي»، رغم إدانة ممداني المتكررة للمعاداة للسامية.

الجو المشحون

وشهدت الحملة موجة هائلة من الهجمات الإسلاموفوبية من الديمقراطيين والجمهوريين والمعلقين المحافظين، وحث الجمهوريان، النائبان في الكونغرس من فلوريدا راندي فاين ومن تينيسي أندي أوغلز، وزارة العدل على سحب الجنسية الأمريكية من ممداني وترحيله، الذي أصبح مواطنًا أمريكيًا في 2018.

حملة ممداني

وركزت حملة ممداني على منصة تقدمية غير معتذرة، تشمل تجميد الإيجارات للشقق المستقرة، وخدمة حافلات مجانية، ورعاية أطفال عالمية، ومتاجر بقالة تدار من قبل المدينة، ممولة بزيادة الضرائب على الشركات والأثرياء، كما حققت الحملة أكثر من 20 مليون دولار من المتبرعين الصغار، محطمةً سجلات التبرعات بمتوسط مساهمة قدرها 80 دولارًا تقريبًا.

ليلة انتصارات ساحقة للديمقراطيين

جاء فوزه أيضًا في ليلة من الانتصارات الساحقة للديمقراطيين على المستوى الوطني، ففي الانتخابات الإقليمية، فازت الديمقراطيتان مايكي شيريل وأبيغيل سبانبرغر في نيوجيرسي وفرجينيا على التوالي، كعضوَتَيْنِ سابقَتَيْنِ في الكونغرس الديمقراطي المعتدلَتَيْنِ ترشحَا على خلفية خبرتهما الأمنية الوطنية.

كما وافق ناخبو كاليفورنيا على اقتراح 50، وهو إجراء إعادة تقسيم الدوائر الانتخابية للحاكم غافن نيوسوم، مصمم لجعل خمس مقاعد في الكونغرس محتفظ بها من الجمهوريين أكثر ميلًا للديمقراطيين في الانتخابات النصفية العام القادم.

وفي سومرفيل، ماساتشوستس – موطن جامعة تافتس –، وافق الناخبون على السؤال 3، وهو إجراء غير ملزم يدعو قادة المدينة إلى إنهاء الأعمال مع الشركات التي «تمارس أعمالًا تدعم الفصل العنصري الإسرائيلي، والإبادة الجماعية، والاحتلال غير الشرعي لفلسطين»، بنسبة 55%.

نواب عمدة نيويورك ورؤساء الوكالات

أعلنت الإدارة الجديدة أنها ستبدأ في الإعلان عن نواب العمدة ورؤساء الوكالات في الأيام القادمة، وقال ممداني إن «بعض هؤلاء الأشخاص سيكونون أسماء مألوفة، وآخرين لا»، لكنهم سيجمعُهم «التزام بحل المشكلات القديمة بحلول جديدة».

وختم قائلًا: «في 1 يناير، عندما تحتفل مدينتنا بتأسيس إدارة جديدة، فلنحتفل أيضًا بعصر جديد لمدينتنا، عصر نشعر جميعًا بالاستثمار فيه، ونجتهد جميعًا لتحقيق نجاحه».