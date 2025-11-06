بدأت إدارة زهران ممداني الجديدة التشكل، مع إعلان عمدة نيويورك المنتخب فريقًا انتقاليًا لمساعدته في تنفيذ ما وصفه بأكثر المنصات السياسية طموحًا في المدينة منذ جيل كامل، متعهدًا بالانطلاق في العمل فور توليه المنصب في 1 يناير.
في مؤتمر صحفي صباحي عقده في كوينز، كشف الاشتراكي الديمقراطي البالغ من العمر 34 عامًا عن فريق انتقالي مكون بالكامل من النساء، يقوده إلانا ليوبولد كمدير تنفيذي.
فريق زهران ممداني لقيادة نيويورك
ويشمل الفريق رئيسَتَيْنِ مشاركتَيْنِ: ماريا توريس-سبرينغر، نائبة العمدة الأولى السابقة؛ ولينا خان، رئيسة لجنة التجارة الفيدرالية السابقة؛ غريس بونيلا، رئيسة ومديرة تنفيذية لـ«يونايتد واي»؛ وميلاني هارتزوغ، نائبة العمدة السابقة للصحة والخدمات الإنسانية.
وقال ممداني للصحفيين: «في الأشهر القادمة، سأقوم أنا وفريقي ببناء بلدية قادرة على تحقيق وعود هذه الحملة، وسنشكل إدارة تجمع بين الكفاءة والرحمة، مدفوعة بالنزاهة، ومستعدة للعمل بجهد يوازي ملايين نيويوركيين الذين يجعلون هذه المدينة موطنًا لهم».
يُعد اختيار ولينا خان، التي اكتسبت شهرة وطنية بفضل سياستها الشرسة في مكافحة الاحتكار في اللجنة الفيدرالية للتجارة تحت إدارة جو بايدن، وتحظى بإعجاب التقدميين والجمهوريين الشعبويين على حد سواء، إشارة إلى نية ممداني إدخال مصلحين جريئين إلى إدارته، مع الاستعداد لقيادة أكبر مدن أمريكا.
في أول مقابلة تلفزيونية له منذ هزيمة أندرو كومو، الحاكم السابق، والجمهوري كورتيس سليوا مساء الثلاثاء، شدد ممداني على إلحاح الاستعداد، وقال يوم الأربعاء: «نحن مدينون لهذه المدينة بالاستعداد الكامل في 1 يناير لبدء التنفيذ، لدينا 57 يومًا، وهي 57 يومًا للبدء في عمل التحضير».
أول عمدة مسلم لنيويورك
ومع فوزه، سيصبح ممداني أول عمدة مسلم للمدينة، وأول من أصول جنوب آسيوية، وأول من ولد في أفريقيا، وأصغر عمدة منذ أكثر من قرن.
التحديات الكبيرة وموقف ترمب
تواجه الإدارة الجديدة عقبات هائلة، لا سيما من الرئيس دونالد ترمب، الذي هدد مرارًا بحجب التمويل الفيدرالي عن المدينة إذا تولى ممداني المنصب.
وفي منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، كتب الرئيس ترمب، الذي ينحدر أيضًا من كوينز: «إذا فاز ممداني في الانتخابات البلدية، فمن غير المحتمل جدًا أن أساهم بأموال فيدرالية، سوى الحد الأدنى المطلوب». ويصف الاشتراكي الديمقراطي غالبًا بـ«الشيوعي».
وفقًا لتحليل لعام 2025 من مراقب الولاية، يشمل ميزانية نيويورك للسنة المالية 2026 نحو 7.4 مليار دولار من التمويل الفيدرالي، أي 6.4% من الإنفاق الإجمالي.
في يوم الانتخابات، كثف ترمب هجماته على «تروث سوشيال»: «أي يهودي يصوت لزهران ممداني، الذي ثبت كرهه لليهود، هو شخص غبي»، رغم إدانة ممداني المتكررة للمعاداة للسامية.
الجو المشحون
وشهدت الحملة موجة هائلة من الهجمات الإسلاموفوبية من الديمقراطيين والجمهوريين والمعلقين المحافظين، وحث الجمهوريان، النائبان في الكونغرس من فلوريدا راندي فاين ومن تينيسي أندي أوغلز، وزارة العدل على سحب الجنسية الأمريكية من ممداني وترحيله، الذي أصبح مواطنًا أمريكيًا في 2018.
حملة ممداني
وركزت حملة ممداني على منصة تقدمية غير معتذرة، تشمل تجميد الإيجارات للشقق المستقرة، وخدمة حافلات مجانية، ورعاية أطفال عالمية، ومتاجر بقالة تدار من قبل المدينة، ممولة بزيادة الضرائب على الشركات والأثرياء، كما حققت الحملة أكثر من 20 مليون دولار من المتبرعين الصغار، محطمةً سجلات التبرعات بمتوسط مساهمة قدرها 80 دولارًا تقريبًا.
ليلة انتصارات ساحقة للديمقراطيين
جاء فوزه أيضًا في ليلة من الانتصارات الساحقة للديمقراطيين على المستوى الوطني، ففي الانتخابات الإقليمية، فازت الديمقراطيتان مايكي شيريل وأبيغيل سبانبرغر في نيوجيرسي وفرجينيا على التوالي، كعضوَتَيْنِ سابقَتَيْنِ في الكونغرس الديمقراطي المعتدلَتَيْنِ ترشحَا على خلفية خبرتهما الأمنية الوطنية.
كما وافق ناخبو كاليفورنيا على اقتراح 50، وهو إجراء إعادة تقسيم الدوائر الانتخابية للحاكم غافن نيوسوم، مصمم لجعل خمس مقاعد في الكونغرس محتفظ بها من الجمهوريين أكثر ميلًا للديمقراطيين في الانتخابات النصفية العام القادم.
وفي سومرفيل، ماساتشوستس – موطن جامعة تافتس –، وافق الناخبون على السؤال 3، وهو إجراء غير ملزم يدعو قادة المدينة إلى إنهاء الأعمال مع الشركات التي «تمارس أعمالًا تدعم الفصل العنصري الإسرائيلي، والإبادة الجماعية، والاحتلال غير الشرعي لفلسطين»، بنسبة 55%.
نواب عمدة نيويورك ورؤساء الوكالات
أعلنت الإدارة الجديدة أنها ستبدأ في الإعلان عن نواب العمدة ورؤساء الوكالات في الأيام القادمة، وقال ممداني إن «بعض هؤلاء الأشخاص سيكونون أسماء مألوفة، وآخرين لا»، لكنهم سيجمعُهم «التزام بحل المشكلات القديمة بحلول جديدة».
وختم قائلًا: «في 1 يناير، عندما تحتفل مدينتنا بتأسيس إدارة جديدة، فلنحتفل أيضًا بعصر جديد لمدينتنا، عصر نشعر جميعًا بالاستثمار فيه، ونجتهد جميعًا لتحقيق نجاحه».
The new Zahran Mamdani administration is beginning to take shape, with the elected mayor of New York announcing a transition team to assist him in implementing what he described as the most ambitious political platform in the city in a generation, pledging to hit the ground running as soon as he takes office on January 1.
In a morning press conference held in Queens, the 34-year-old democratic socialist unveiled a transition team made up entirely of women, led by Ilana Leopold as executive director.
Zahran Mamdani's Team to Lead New York
The team includes two co-chairs: Maria Torres-Springer, former first deputy mayor; and Lina Khan, former chair of the Federal Trade Commission; Grace Bonilla, president and CEO of United Way; and Melanie Hartzog, former deputy mayor for health and human services.
Mamdani told reporters, “In the coming months, my team and I will build a city government capable of delivering on the promises of this campaign, and we will form an administration that combines efficiency and compassion, driven by integrity, and ready to work as hard as the millions of New Yorkers who make this city their home.”
The selection of Lina Khan, who gained national prominence for her aggressive antitrust policies at the Federal Trade Commission under President Joe Biden and is admired by both progressives and populist Republicans, signals Mamdani's intention to bring bold reformers into his administration, ready to lead America’s largest city.
In his first television interview since the defeat of former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday night, Mamdani emphasized the urgency of preparedness, stating on Wednesday, “We owe this city a full readiness by January 1 to begin implementation; we have 57 days, and that’s 57 days to start the work of preparation.”
New York's First Muslim Mayor
With his victory, Mamdani will become the city’s first Muslim mayor, the first of South Asian descent, the first born in Africa, and the youngest mayor in over a century.
Major Challenges and Trump's Stance
The new administration faces enormous obstacles, particularly from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to withhold federal funding from the city if Mamdani takes office.
In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump, who also hails from Queens, wrote, “If Mamdani wins the mayoral election, it is highly unlikely that I will contribute federal funds, other than the minimum required.” The democratic socialist is often referred to as a “communist.”
According to a 2025 analysis from the state comptroller, New York's budget for fiscal year 2026 includes approximately $7.4 billion in federal funding, which is 6.4% of total spending.
On election day, Trump intensified his attacks on Truth Social: “Any Jew who votes for Zahran Mamdani, who has proven his hatred for Jews, is a stupid person,” despite Mamdani's repeated condemnations of anti-Semitism.
The Charged Atmosphere
The campaign has witnessed a massive wave of Islamophobic attacks from Democrats, Republicans, and conservative commentators, with Republican Congress members from Florida, Randy Fine and from Tennessee, Andy Ogles, urging the Justice Department to strip Mamdani of his American citizenship and deport him, as he became a U.S. citizen in 2018.
Mamdani's Campaign
Mamdani's campaign focused on an unapologetic progressive platform, including rent freezes for stabilized apartments, free bus service, universal childcare, and city-run grocery stores, funded by increased taxes on corporations and the wealthy. The campaign also raised over $20 million from small donors, shattering fundraising records with an average contribution of about $80.
A Night of Sweeping Victories for Democrats
His victory also came on a night of sweeping victories for Democrats nationwide, as Democratic candidates Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger won in New Jersey and Virginia, respectively, as former moderate Democratic Congress members running on their national security experience.
California voters also approved Proposition 50, a redistricting measure from Governor Gavin Newsom designed to make five Republican-held congressional seats more favorable to Democrats in next year's midterm elections.
In Somerville, Massachusetts – home of Tufts University – voters approved Question 3, a non-binding measure urging city leaders to end business with companies that “engage in practices supporting Israeli apartheid, genocide, and the illegal occupation of Palestine,” by 55%.
New York's Deputy Mayors and Agency Heads
The new administration announced that it will begin announcing deputy mayors and agency heads in the coming days, with Mamdani stating that “some of these individuals will be familiar names, and others will not,” but they will all share “a commitment to solving old problems with new solutions.”
He concluded by saying, “On January 1, when our city celebrates the establishment of a new administration, let us also celebrate a new era for our city, an era in which we all feel invested and all work hard to make it successful.”