أحبطت السلطات الأمريكية مخططا إرهابيا خطيرا كان يهدف إلى تنفيذ هجمات خلال احتفالات الهالوين، يقف خلفه مؤيدون لتنظيم «داعش» في ولايات أمريكية عدة، بالتنسيق مع مشتبهين في المملكة المتحدة.

وقالت المدعية العامة لمقاطعة نيوجيرسي ألفينا جين إن قوات الأمن اعتقلت رجلين متورطين في القضية، أحدهما يُدعى توماس خيمينيز غونزاليس، أوقف في مطار الولاية أثناء محاولته السفر إلى تركيا تمهيدا للانتقال إلى سورية والانضمام إلى بقايا التنظيم. وأوضحت أن المشتبه أعلن ولاءه لـ«داعش» وكان يخطط لتنفيذ هجوم داخل الولايات المتحدة.

أما الموقوف الثاني ميلو سيداراتس (21 عاما) فاعتُقل في منزله بمدينة مونتكلير بعد العثور على معدات قتالية ورسائل تهديد تحرض على العنف.

وأشارت التحقيقات، بحسب صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال، إلى أن المشتبهين كانا ضمن مجموعة مكونة من 15 شخصا يتبادلون عبر تطبيقات مشفرة محتوى دعائيا للتنظيم ورسائل تحريضية، فيما أوقفت السلطات ثلاثة مشتبهين آخرين في ولاية ميشيغان على صلة بالمجموعة ذاتها.

وأكدت الجهات الأمنية أن التحقيقات كشفت نية المتهمين تقليد هجمات باريس عام 2015 من خلال استهداف تجمعات مدنية، مشيرة إلى ضبط أسلحة وذخائر ومواد دعائية في منازل الموقوفين.

وقالت جين إن أجهزة الأمن لن تتهاون مع أي تهديدات إرهابية تمس سلامة المواطنين، مؤكدة استمرار التعاون بين الولايات والسلطات الفيدرالية لتفكيك أي شبكات متطرفة محتملة.