أحبطت السلطات الأمريكية مخططا إرهابيا خطيرا كان يهدف إلى تنفيذ هجمات خلال احتفالات الهالوين، يقف خلفه مؤيدون لتنظيم «داعش» في ولايات أمريكية عدة، بالتنسيق مع مشتبهين في المملكة المتحدة.
وقالت المدعية العامة لمقاطعة نيوجيرسي ألفينا جين إن قوات الأمن اعتقلت رجلين متورطين في القضية، أحدهما يُدعى توماس خيمينيز غونزاليس، أوقف في مطار الولاية أثناء محاولته السفر إلى تركيا تمهيدا للانتقال إلى سورية والانضمام إلى بقايا التنظيم. وأوضحت أن المشتبه أعلن ولاءه لـ«داعش» وكان يخطط لتنفيذ هجوم داخل الولايات المتحدة.
أما الموقوف الثاني ميلو سيداراتس (21 عاما) فاعتُقل في منزله بمدينة مونتكلير بعد العثور على معدات قتالية ورسائل تهديد تحرض على العنف.
وأشارت التحقيقات، بحسب صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال، إلى أن المشتبهين كانا ضمن مجموعة مكونة من 15 شخصا يتبادلون عبر تطبيقات مشفرة محتوى دعائيا للتنظيم ورسائل تحريضية، فيما أوقفت السلطات ثلاثة مشتبهين آخرين في ولاية ميشيغان على صلة بالمجموعة ذاتها.
وأكدت الجهات الأمنية أن التحقيقات كشفت نية المتهمين تقليد هجمات باريس عام 2015 من خلال استهداف تجمعات مدنية، مشيرة إلى ضبط أسلحة وذخائر ومواد دعائية في منازل الموقوفين.
وقالت جين إن أجهزة الأمن لن تتهاون مع أي تهديدات إرهابية تمس سلامة المواطنين، مؤكدة استمرار التعاون بين الولايات والسلطات الفيدرالية لتفكيك أي شبكات متطرفة محتملة.
The American authorities thwarted a serious terrorist plot aimed at carrying out attacks during Halloween celebrations, orchestrated by supporters of the "ISIS" organization in several U.S. states, in coordination with suspects in the United Kingdom.
New Jersey Attorney General Alvina Jean stated that security forces arrested two men involved in the case, one of whom is named Thomas Jimenez Gonzalez, who was stopped at the state airport while attempting to travel to Turkey in preparation for moving to Syria and joining the remnants of the organization. She explained that the suspect declared his allegiance to "ISIS" and was planning to carry out an attack within the United States.
The second detainee, Milo Sidarats (21 years old), was arrested at his home in Montclair after combat equipment and threatening messages inciting violence were found.
Investigations, according to the Wall Street Journal, indicated that the suspects were part of a group of 15 individuals exchanging propaganda content for the organization and inciting messages via encrypted applications, while authorities arrested three other suspects in Michigan connected to the same group.
Security agencies confirmed that investigations revealed the defendants' intention to replicate the Paris attacks of 2015 by targeting civilian gatherings, noting the seizure of weapons, ammunition, and propaganda materials in the homes of the detainees.
Jean stated that security agencies will not tolerate any terrorist threats that affect the safety of citizens, emphasizing the ongoing cooperation between states and federal authorities to dismantle any potential extremist networks.