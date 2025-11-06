The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, announced the filing of a criminal complaint against a drunken man who harassed her in the street, emphasizing that the assault is not just against her, but against every woman in Mexico.

The incident of harassment against the Brazilian president, which occurred the day before yesterday (Tuesday) while Sheinbaum was walking a short distance from the National Palace to the Ministry of Education, ignited national outrage when a video of the incident widely circulated, revealing how the man approached her, put his arm around her shoulder, and attempted to kiss her before her aides intervened.

Sheinbaum (62 years old) asked in her daily press conference, surrounded by government officials and feminist activists, saying: “If this happened to the president, what happens to all the young girls in our country?”

She added: “I decided to file the complaint because this is not a personal assault, but a sexual crime that constitutes an assault on all women. No man has the right to violate personal space, and we must hear a loud and clear ‘no’,” affirming that the man, who was also harassing others in the street, has already been arrested and will face a penalty of up to 6 years in prison under Mexican law, which classifies the act as sexual assault.

Sheinbaum's Personal Experiences

The roots of this decision stem from Sheinbaum's personal experiences, which she recounted in a poignant detail: “I experienced this at the age of 12 while taking public transport to school, as a mayor, and as a student,” adding, “As a president today, I feel a responsibility towards every woman.”

The incident sparked widespread solidarity, as the Mayor of Mexico City, Clara Brugada, described it as “an assault on every woman, and evidence of our commitment not to tolerate abusers,” while the National Governors Conference expressed its support amid campaigns on social media sharing stories of daily harassment.

This incident comes at a time when the country is witnessing a rise in femicide, making Sheinbaum's decision a symbolic step towards a “war on harassment,” as described by the Los Angeles Times.