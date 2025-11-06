أعلنت رئيسة المكسيك كلوديا شينباوم باردو، رفع دعوى جنائية ضد رجل مخمور تحرش بها في الشارع، مشددة على أن الاعتداء ليس عليها وحدها، وإنما وقع على كل امرأة في المكسيك.

وأشعل حادث التحرش برئيسة البرازيل، الذي وقع أمس الأول (الثلاثاء) أثناء سير شينباوم سيراً قصيراً من قصر الرئاسة الوطني إلى وزارة التعليم، غضباً وطنياً عندما انتشر فيديو للواقعة على مستوى واسع، يكشف كيف اقترب الرجل ووضع ذراعه حول كتفها وحاول تقبيلها، قبل تدخل مساعديها.

وسألت شينباوم (62 عاماً) في مؤتمرها الصحفي اليومي، وهي محاطة بمسؤولين حكوميين ونشطاء نسويين، قائلة: «إذا حدث هذا للرئيسة، فماذا يحدث لكل الفتيات الشابات في بلادنا؟».

وأضافت: «لقد قررت رفع الدعوى لأن هذا ليس اعتداءً شخصياً، بل جريمة جنسية تشكل اعتداءً على جميع النساء. لا يحق لأي رجل انتهاك المساحة الشخصية، ويجب أن نسمع «لا» صارخة وواضحة»، مؤكدة أن الرجل، الذي كان يتحرش بأخريات في الشارع، قُبض عليه بالفعل، وسيواجه عقوبة تصل إلى 6 سنوات سجن بموجب القانون المكسيكي، الذي يصنف الفعل كاعتداء جنسي.

رئيسة المكسيك تحوّل واقعة التحرش بها إلى حرب على المتحرشين.

تجارب شينباوم الشخصية

وتعود جذور هذا القرار إلى تجارب شينباوم الشخصية، التي روتها بتفصيل مؤثر: «تعرضت لذلك في سن 12 عاماً أثناء ركوبي النقل العام إلى المدرسة، ورئيسة بلدية، وطالبة»، مضيفة «كرئيسة اليوم، أشعر بمسؤولية تجاه كل امرأة».

وأثار الحادث تضامناً واسعاً، إذ وصفته رئيسة بلدية مكسيكو سيتي كلارا بروغادا بـ«اعتداء على كل امرأة، ودليل على التزامنا بعدم التغاضي عن المسيئين»، كما أعرب مؤتمر الحكام الوطني عن دعمه، وسط حملات على وسائل التواصل تروي قصص تحرش يومي.

ويأتي هذا الحادث في وقت تشهد البلاد ارتفاعاً في جرائم القتل النسوي، ما يجعل قرار شينباوم خطوة رمزية نحو «حرب على التحرش» كما وصفته صحيفة «لوس أنجلوس تايمز».