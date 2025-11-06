أعلنت رئيسة المكسيك كلوديا شينباوم باردو، رفع دعوى جنائية ضد رجل مخمور تحرش بها في الشارع، مشددة على أن الاعتداء ليس عليها وحدها، وإنما وقع على كل امرأة في المكسيك.
وأشعل حادث التحرش برئيسة البرازيل، الذي وقع أمس الأول (الثلاثاء) أثناء سير شينباوم سيراً قصيراً من قصر الرئاسة الوطني إلى وزارة التعليم، غضباً وطنياً عندما انتشر فيديو للواقعة على مستوى واسع، يكشف كيف اقترب الرجل ووضع ذراعه حول كتفها وحاول تقبيلها، قبل تدخل مساعديها.
وسألت شينباوم (62 عاماً) في مؤتمرها الصحفي اليومي، وهي محاطة بمسؤولين حكوميين ونشطاء نسويين، قائلة: «إذا حدث هذا للرئيسة، فماذا يحدث لكل الفتيات الشابات في بلادنا؟».
وأضافت: «لقد قررت رفع الدعوى لأن هذا ليس اعتداءً شخصياً، بل جريمة جنسية تشكل اعتداءً على جميع النساء. لا يحق لأي رجل انتهاك المساحة الشخصية، ويجب أن نسمع «لا» صارخة وواضحة»، مؤكدة أن الرجل، الذي كان يتحرش بأخريات في الشارع، قُبض عليه بالفعل، وسيواجه عقوبة تصل إلى 6 سنوات سجن بموجب القانون المكسيكي، الذي يصنف الفعل كاعتداء جنسي.
تجارب شينباوم الشخصية
وتعود جذور هذا القرار إلى تجارب شينباوم الشخصية، التي روتها بتفصيل مؤثر: «تعرضت لذلك في سن 12 عاماً أثناء ركوبي النقل العام إلى المدرسة، ورئيسة بلدية، وطالبة»، مضيفة «كرئيسة اليوم، أشعر بمسؤولية تجاه كل امرأة».
وأثار الحادث تضامناً واسعاً، إذ وصفته رئيسة بلدية مكسيكو سيتي كلارا بروغادا بـ«اعتداء على كل امرأة، ودليل على التزامنا بعدم التغاضي عن المسيئين»، كما أعرب مؤتمر الحكام الوطني عن دعمه، وسط حملات على وسائل التواصل تروي قصص تحرش يومي.
ويأتي هذا الحادث في وقت تشهد البلاد ارتفاعاً في جرائم القتل النسوي، ما يجعل قرار شينباوم خطوة رمزية نحو «حرب على التحرش» كما وصفته صحيفة «لوس أنجلوس تايمز».
The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, announced the filing of a criminal complaint against a drunken man who harassed her in the street, emphasizing that the assault is not just against her, but against every woman in Mexico.
The incident of harassment against the Brazilian president, which occurred the day before yesterday (Tuesday) while Sheinbaum was walking a short distance from the National Palace to the Ministry of Education, ignited national outrage when a video of the incident widely circulated, revealing how the man approached her, put his arm around her shoulder, and attempted to kiss her before her aides intervened.
Sheinbaum (62 years old) asked in her daily press conference, surrounded by government officials and feminist activists, saying: “If this happened to the president, what happens to all the young girls in our country?”
She added: “I decided to file the complaint because this is not a personal assault, but a sexual crime that constitutes an assault on all women. No man has the right to violate personal space, and we must hear a loud and clear ‘no’,” affirming that the man, who was also harassing others in the street, has already been arrested and will face a penalty of up to 6 years in prison under Mexican law, which classifies the act as sexual assault.
Sheinbaum's Personal Experiences
The roots of this decision stem from Sheinbaum's personal experiences, which she recounted in a poignant detail: “I experienced this at the age of 12 while taking public transport to school, as a mayor, and as a student,” adding, “As a president today, I feel a responsibility towards every woman.”
The incident sparked widespread solidarity, as the Mayor of Mexico City, Clara Brugada, described it as “an assault on every woman, and evidence of our commitment not to tolerate abusers,” while the National Governors Conference expressed its support amid campaigns on social media sharing stories of daily harassment.
This incident comes at a time when the country is witnessing a rise in femicide, making Sheinbaum's decision a symbolic step towards a “war on harassment,” as described by the Los Angeles Times.