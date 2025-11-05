أعلن الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي أن القاهرة ستستضيف مؤتمرا دوليا للتعافي المبكر وإعادة إعمار قطاع غزة نهاية شهر نوفمبر الجاري.


واستعرض السيسي خلال استقباله رئيس قرغيزستان صادير جباروف، اليوم(الأربعاء) في أول زيارة رسمية لرئيس قرغيزي إلى القاهرة، جهود بلاده لتثبيت وقف إطلاق النار في غزة وإدخال المساعدات الإنسانية.


من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس جباروف عن تقديره للدور المصري الفاعل في التوصل إلى اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، والذي تُوّج باستضافة قمة شرم الشيخ للسلام، مؤكداً أهمية التنفيذ الكامل لبنود الاتفاق.


وكان وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبدالعاطي أجرى مباحثات مع نظرائه في السعودية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، والأردن أيمن الصفدي، وتركيا هاكان فيدان، تناولت مستجدات الأوضاع في غزة.


واستعرض الوزير عبدالعاطي الجهود المصرية المتواصلة لتثبيت اتفاق شرم الشيخ للسلام، مشدداً على أهمية التنفيذ الكامل لبنود الاتفاق لإنهاء الحرب وتخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية.


وأكد ضرورة الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من خطة الرئيس الأمريكي، بما يشمل الجوانب السياسية والتنموية والإنسانية. كما استعرض جهود مصر والتحضيرات لعقد المؤتمر الدولي لإعادة الإعمار والتعافي المبكر والتنمية في غزة، المقرر عقده بالقاهرة خلال الشهر الجاري، والذي سيشكل خطوة محورية في حشد الدعم الدولي لجهود إعادة إعمار القطاع وتحقيق الاستقرار.


وتناولت الاتصالات مستجدات الأوضاع في السودان، حيث جدد الوزير عبدالعاطي التأكيد على ثوابت الموقف المصري الداعم لوحدة واستقرار السودان ومؤسساته الوطنية، لافتا إلى جهود مصر في إطار الآلية الرباعية المعنية بالسودان لدعم التهدئة والتوصل إلى وقف شامل لإطلاق النار.


وشدد وزير الخارجية على أهمية تضافر الجهود الإقليمية والدولية للتوصل إلى هدنة إنسانية شاملة تمهد الطريق لعملية سياسية جامعة، مع ضمان تدفق المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية إلى جميع أنحاء السودان.


وأعرب عن إدانة مصر للانتهاكات السافرة التي شهدتها الفاشر، مشدداً على ضرورة وضع حد فوري لها، ومؤكداً الحرص على مواصلة تقديم الدعم الإنساني والإغاثي للأشقاء السودانيين للتخفيف من معاناتهم.