The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced that Cairo will host an international conference for early recovery and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip at the end of this November.



During his meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, today (Wednesday) in the first official visit of a Kyrgyz president to Cairo, El-Sisi reviewed his country's efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid.



For his part, President Japarov expressed his appreciation for the active Egyptian role in reaching a ceasefire agreement, which culminated in hosting the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, emphasizing the importance of fully implementing the terms of the agreement.



The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Atti, held discussions with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Jordan's Ayman Safadi, and Turkey's Hakan Fidan, addressing the latest developments in Gaza.



Minister Abdel Atti reviewed Egypt's ongoing efforts to solidify the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Agreement, stressing the importance of fully implementing the terms of the agreement to end the war and alleviate humanitarian suffering.



He emphasized the necessity of moving to the second phase of the American president's plan, which includes political, developmental, and humanitarian aspects. He also reviewed Egypt's efforts and preparations for holding the international conference for reconstruction, early recovery, and development in Gaza, scheduled to take place in Cairo this month, which will represent a pivotal step in mobilizing international support for the reconstruction efforts and achieving stability in the region.



The communications addressed the latest developments in Sudan, where Minister Abdel Atti reiterated the constants of the Egyptian position supporting the unity and stability of Sudan and its national institutions, pointing to Egypt's efforts within the Quadruple Mechanism concerned with Sudan to support de-escalation and reach a comprehensive ceasefire.



The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of regional and international efforts to reach a comprehensive humanitarian truce that paves the way for an inclusive political process, while ensuring the flow of humanitarian and relief aid throughout Sudan.



He expressed Egypt's condemnation of the blatant violations witnessed in El Fasher, stressing the need to put an immediate end to them, and reaffirming the commitment to continue providing humanitarian and relief support to the Sudanese brothers to alleviate their suffering.