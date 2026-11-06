انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى فجر اليوم (الجمعة)، إثر عارض صحي مفاجئ، منصور بن عبدالله آل شريم، مدير التعليم بمحافظة محايل عسير سابقاً، ومدير عام التعليم بمنطقة نجران سابقاً، وذلك قبل ساعات من موعد زواج نجله المحامي عبدالله، الذي كان مقرراً مساء اليوم في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمدينة أبها.

وعمل الفقيد معلماً لمادة الكيمياء في بداية مسيرته المهنية، قبل أن يتدرج في العمل التربوي والإداري، ويتولى مهام الإشراف التربوي والقيادة التعليمية، وصولاً إلى إدارة التعليم بمحافظة محايل عسير، ثم مديراً عاماً للتعليم بمنطقة نجران.

وترك آل شريم بصمة في الميدان التعليمي، من خلال اهتمامه بتطوير الأداء الإداري والتربوي، ودعم ثقافة التميز التعليمي، والوقوف خلف إطلاق مركز التميز بتعليم محايل عسير، إلى جانب جولاته الميدانية لمتابعة المدارس واحتياجاتها، والإسهام في تحسين البيئة المدرسية والارتقاء بمخرجات التعليم.

ومن المقرر أن يُصلّى على الفقيد بعد صلاة عصر اليوم (الجمعة)، في جامع بن حصان بمدينة أبها، ويوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة آل غليظ.