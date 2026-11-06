انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى فجر اليوم (الجمعة)، إثر عارض صحي مفاجئ، منصور بن عبدالله آل شريم، مدير التعليم بمحافظة محايل عسير سابقاً، ومدير عام التعليم بمنطقة نجران سابقاً، وذلك قبل ساعات من موعد زواج نجله المحامي عبدالله، الذي كان مقرراً مساء اليوم في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمدينة أبها.
وعمل الفقيد معلماً لمادة الكيمياء في بداية مسيرته المهنية، قبل أن يتدرج في العمل التربوي والإداري، ويتولى مهام الإشراف التربوي والقيادة التعليمية، وصولاً إلى إدارة التعليم بمحافظة محايل عسير، ثم مديراً عاماً للتعليم بمنطقة نجران.
وترك آل شريم بصمة في الميدان التعليمي، من خلال اهتمامه بتطوير الأداء الإداري والتربوي، ودعم ثقافة التميز التعليمي، والوقوف خلف إطلاق مركز التميز بتعليم محايل عسير، إلى جانب جولاته الميدانية لمتابعة المدارس واحتياجاتها، والإسهام في تحسين البيئة المدرسية والارتقاء بمخرجات التعليم.
ومن المقرر أن يُصلّى على الفقيد بعد صلاة عصر اليوم (الجمعة)، في جامع بن حصان بمدينة أبها، ويوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة آل غليظ.
He passed away to the mercy of Allah this morning (Friday), due to a sudden health issue, Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Sharim, former Director of Education in the Governorate of Muhayil Asir, and former General Director of Education in the Najran region, just hours before the wedding of his son, lawyer Abdullah, which was scheduled for this evening in one of the wedding halls in the city of Abha.
The deceased began his professional career as a chemistry teacher before progressing in educational and administrative roles, taking on responsibilities in educational supervision and leadership, eventually becoming the Director of Education in the Governorate of Muhayil Asir, and then the General Director of Education in the Najran region.
Al-Sharim left a mark in the educational field through his commitment to developing administrative and educational performance, supporting a culture of educational excellence, and being behind the launch of the Center for Excellence in Muhayil Asir Education, in addition to his field visits to monitor schools and their needs, and contributing to improving the school environment and enhancing educational outcomes.
It is scheduled that the funeral prayer for the deceased will be held after the afternoon prayer today (Friday) at the Bin Hassan Mosque in the city of Abha, and his body will be laid to rest in the Al-Ghalith cemetery.