He passed away to the mercy of Allah this morning (Friday), due to a sudden health issue, Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Sharim, former Director of Education in the Governorate of Muhayil Asir, and former General Director of Education in the Najran region, just hours before the wedding of his son, lawyer Abdullah, which was scheduled for this evening in one of the wedding halls in the city of Abha.

The deceased began his professional career as a chemistry teacher before progressing in educational and administrative roles, taking on responsibilities in educational supervision and leadership, eventually becoming the Director of Education in the Governorate of Muhayil Asir, and then the General Director of Education in the Najran region.

Al-Sharim left a mark in the educational field through his commitment to developing administrative and educational performance, supporting a culture of educational excellence, and being behind the launch of the Center for Excellence in Muhayil Asir Education, in addition to his field visits to monitor schools and their needs, and contributing to improving the school environment and enhancing educational outcomes.

It is scheduled that the funeral prayer for the deceased will be held after the afternoon prayer today (Friday) at the Bin Hassan Mosque in the city of Abha, and his body will be laid to rest in the Al-Ghalith cemetery.