تخريج 1055 خريجاً وخريجة من معهد الإدارة العامة في الرياض

In a scene that embodies investment in human capital as the most important pillar in building the future, the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh celebrated the graduation of 1,055 male and female graduates during the thirtieth edition of the "Graduate and Job" ceremony, under the patronage and attendance of the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Chairman of the Institute's Board of Directors, Engineer Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, along with the General Director of the Institute, Dr. Bandar bin As'ad Al-Sajjan, and a number of officials and leaders.



The ceremony witnessed the graduation of 597 male graduates and 458 female graduates, out of a total of 1,354 graduates who completed their qualifying programs during the year 1447 AH in various branches of the Institute, in a step that reflects the continued supply of the labor market with qualified national competencies capable of participating in the development journey.

The ceremony was not merely an occasion for handing out graduation certificates, but a milestone in the journey of preparing national competencies, where the joy of the graduates and the pride of their families blended with the aspirations of a new phase of professional responsibility, amidst a procession of graduates and a visual presentation that addressed the occasion, along with a speech expressing the feelings and ambitions of the graduates, before the minister honored the outstanding graduates.

Dr. Bandar bin As'ad Al-Sajjan, the General Director of the Institute of Public Administration, confirmed in his speech during the ceremony that the graduation of this batch represents the end of a phase of qualification and the beginning of a phase of professional contribution, pointing out that the graduates are now qualified to contribute to the development of institutional performance in the governmental, private, and non-profit sectors, and to participate in achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.Al-Sajjan recalled the Institute's journey, which has spanned more than six decades, and the transformations and developments witnessed by Saudi administration during that time, affirming that the thirtieth edition of the ceremony represents a continuation of the Institute's role in preparing human competencies and enhancing institutional capabilities to meet development needs.He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for the attention and care given to the development of human capabilities and the advancement of state agencies, as well as appreciating the support of the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for the ceremony and the backing of the Institute's Board of Directors for its journey.The event concluded with the honoring of outstanding male and female graduates and the sponsors of the ceremony, closing a chapter on years of qualification and opening a new page for the graduates titled work and responsibility, in a nation where opportunities abound for competencies capable of transforming knowledge into achievement.