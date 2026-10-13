في مشهد يجسد الاستثمار في الإنسان بوصفه الركيزة الأهم في بناء المستقبل، احتفى معهد الإدارة العامة في الرياض بتخريج 1055 خريجاً وخريجة ضمن النسخة الثلاثين من حفل «الخريج والوظيفة»، برعاية وحضور وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية رئيس مجلس إدارة المعهد المهندس أحمد بن سليمان الراجحي، وبحضور مدير عام المعهد الدكتور بندر بن أسعد السجان وعدد من المسؤولين والقيادات.
تخريج 1055 خريجاً وخريجة من معهد الإدارة العامة في الرياض

وشهد الحفل تخريج 597 خريجاً و458 خريجة، من إجمالي 1354 خريجاً وخريجة أنهوا برامجهم التأهيلية خلال العام 1447هـ في مختلف فروع المعهد، في خطوة تعكس استمرار رفد سوق العمل بالكفاءات الوطنية المؤهلة للمشاركة في مسيرة التنمية.

تخريج 1055 خريجاً وخريجة من معهد الإدارة العامة في الرياض

ولم يكن الحفل مجرد مناسبة لتسليم شهادات التخرج، بل محطة في رحلة إعداد الكفاءات الوطنية، حيث امتزجت فرحة الخريجين واعتزاز أسرهم بتطلعات مرحلة جديدة من المسؤولية المهنية، وسط مسيرة للخريجين والخريجات وعرض مرئي تناول المناسبة، وكلمة عبرت عن مشاعر الخريجين وطموحاتهم، قبل أن يكرم الوزير المتفوقين والمتفوقات.

تخريج 1055 خريجاً وخريجة من معهد الإدارة العامة في الرياض


وأكد مدير عام معهد الإدارة العامة الدكتور بندر بن أسعد السجان، في كلمته خلال الحفل، أن تخرج هذه الدفعة يمثل نهاية مرحلة من التأهيل وبداية مرحلة من العطاء المهني، مشيراً إلى أن الخريجين والخريجات أصبحوا مؤهلين للإسهام في تطوير الأداء المؤسسي في القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية، والمشاركة في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
واستحضر السجان مسيرة المعهد الممتدة لأكثر من ستة عقود، وما شهدته خلالها الإدارة السعودية من تحولات وتطورات، مؤكداً أن النسخة الثلاثين من الحفل تمثل امتداداً لدور المعهد في إعداد الكفاءات البشرية وتعزيز القدرات المؤسسية ومواكبة حاجات التنمية.
ورفع السجان شكره وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على ما تحظى به تنمية القدرات البشرية وتطوير أجهزة الدولة من اهتمام ورعاية، كما ثمن رعاية وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية للحفل، ودعم مجلس إدارة المعهد لمسيرته.
واختتمت المناسبة بتكريم الخريجين والخريجات المتفوقين ورعاة الحفل، لتطوى صفحة من سنوات التأهيل وتفتح أمام الخريجين صفحة جديدة عنوانها العمل والمسؤولية، في وطن تتسع فيه الفرص أمام الكفاءات القادرة على تحويل المعرفة إلى إنجاز.