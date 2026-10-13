The jewel, the daughter of Abdulaziz bin Suleiman Al-Muqayrin (Umm Bandar), passed away to the mercy of Allah Almighty yesterday (Monday), and the funeral prayer was held after the Asr prayer (Tuesday) at King Khalid Mosque, and she was buried in the Arqa cemetery in Riyadh.



Condolences are received at the family home located in Riyadh from 4 PM to 8 PM.