انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى، الجوهرة بنت عبدالعزيز بن سليمان المقيرن (أم بندر)، أمس (الإثنين)، وصلي عليها بعد صلاة عصر (الثلاثاء) في جامع الملك خالد، ودفنت في مقبرة عرقة بالرياض.

يُستقبل العزاء في منزل بجمع المقيرن بالعمارية في الرياض من الساعة الرابعة عصراً حتى الثامنة مساءً.