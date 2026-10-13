احتفل حسن باحسن بزواج نجله ماجد من ابنة علي محمد دغريري، وذلك في إحدى قاعات المناسبات بجدة، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء.

وازدانت الليلة بالفنون الشعبية التي أضفت أجواءً من البهجة والسرور على المناسبة.


وعبّر والد العريس عن شكره وتقديره لكل من شاركهم فرحتهم، سائلاً الله أن يديم الأفراح، وأن يبارك للعروسين ويبارك عليهما ويجمع بينهما في خير.