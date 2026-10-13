احتفل حسن باحسن بزواج نجله ماجد من ابنة علي محمد دغريري، وذلك في إحدى قاعات المناسبات بجدة، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء.
وازدانت الليلة بالفنون الشعبية التي أضفت أجواءً من البهجة والسرور على المناسبة.
وعبّر والد العريس عن شكره وتقديره لكل من شاركهم فرحتهم، سائلاً الله أن يديم الأفراح، وأن يبارك للعروسين ويبارك عليهما ويجمع بينهما في خير.
Hassan Baahsan celebrated the marriage of his son Majid to the daughter of Ali Mohammed Daghriri, in one of the event halls in Jeddah, with the presence of a number of family and friends.
The night was adorned with folk arts that added an atmosphere of joy and happiness to the occasion.
The groom's father expressed his gratitude and appreciation to everyone who shared in their joy, asking God to continue the celebrations, bless the newlyweds, and bring them together in goodness.