Hassan Baahsan celebrated the marriage of his son Majid to the daughter of Ali Mohammed Daghriri, in one of the event halls in Jeddah, with the presence of a number of family and friends.

The night was adorned with folk arts that added an atmosphere of joy and happiness to the occasion.



The groom's father expressed his gratitude and appreciation to everyone who shared in their joy, asking God to continue the celebrations, bless the newlyweds, and bring them together in goodness.