The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences and sympathy to Khalid bin Hamad Al Mubarak this evening (Friday) for the death of his son "Faisal" during his visit to the family's home in Dammam.



He expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Al Mubarak family, asking Allah Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.