قدّم نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، مساء اليوم(الجمعة) ، التعازي والمواساة لخالد بن حمد آل مبارك، في وفاة ابنه «فيصل»، وذلك خلال زيارته منزل الأسرة بالدمام.


وأعرب عن خالص تعازيه ومواساته لأسرة آل مبارك، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.