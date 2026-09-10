The mother of our colleague Saleh Shabriq has passed away, and the prayer for the deceased will be held after the Maghrib prayer today, Thursday, at Al-Faisaliah Mosque in Jeddah, with her body to be laid to rest in the cemetery adjacent to the mosque.

Condolences will be received in Al-Basatin neighborhood in Jeddah on Friday and Saturday.

“Okaz,” which is saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to colleague Saleh Shabriq and the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop her in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.

Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.