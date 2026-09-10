انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى والدة الزميل صالح شبرق، وستقام الصلاة على الفقيدة بعد صلاة مغرب اليوم الخميس في جامع الفيصلية بمدينة جدة، على أن يُوارى جثمانها الثرى في المقبرة المجاورة للجامع.

ويُستقبل العزاء في حي البساتين بمدينة جدة يومي الجمعة والسبت.

«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ، تتقدم بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة للزميل صالح شبرق وذوي الفقيدة، سائلةً الله تعالى أن يتغمدها بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يسكنها فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهلها وذويها الصبر والسلوان.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.