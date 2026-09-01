احتفل نائب رئيس جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل للشؤون الإدارية والمالية الدكتور عبدالواحد بن حمد المزروع بزواج نجله الشاب زياد من ابنة علي بن معتق الكرشمي، وذلك مساء أمس الأول (الجمعة)، في نادي منسوبي وزارة الداخلية بمحافظة الخبر بالمنطقة الشرقية، بحضور جمع من الأهل والأقارب والأصدقاء والزملاء، الذين شاركوا الأسرتين فرحتهما بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.


وشهد الحفل أجواءً من الفرح والبهجة، وسط تبادل التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين وذويهما، فيما أعرب الدكتور المزروع عن شكره وتقديره لكل من شاركهم فرحتهم، متمنيًا للعروسين حياة زوجية سعيدة ملؤها المودة والرحمة.