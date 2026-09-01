The Vice President of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Dr. Abdulwahid bin Hamad Al-Mazrou, celebrated the wedding of his son Ziad to the daughter of Ali bin Mutaq Al-Kurashi, on the evening of the day before yesterday (Friday), at the Ministry of Interior Employees Club in Al Khobar, in the Eastern Province. The event was attended by a gathering of family, relatives, friends, and colleagues, who shared in the joy of both families on this happy occasion.



The ceremony was filled with an atmosphere of joy and happiness, with congratulations and best wishes exchanged for the newlyweds and their families. Dr. Al-Mazrou expressed his gratitude and appreciation to everyone who shared in their joy, wishing the couple a happy married life filled with affection and mercy.