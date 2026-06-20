انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى مرافق خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الشيخ بدر بن هزاع بن شقير الدويش، بعد مسيرة حافلة بالعطاء والوفاء، تاركاً خلفه سيرة طيبة ومكانة رفيعة في نفوس من عرفوه وعملوا معه.


وصلي عليه عقب صلاة عصر اليوم (السبت)، في جامع الإمام تركي بن عبدالله بمدينة الرياض، ودفن في مقبرة العود.


ويتقبل العزاء في منزل الأسرة بحي الهدا بمدينة الرياض.


وعُرف الفقيد بأخلاقه الرفيعة وإخلاصه في أداء مهماته، حيث حظي بتقدير واحترام واسع من زملائه ومعارفه، لما اتسم به من دماثة الخلق وحسن التعامل والوفاء في أداء واجباته. وقد نعاه عدد من المسؤولين والأعيان والأصدقاء، مستذكرين مآثره وسيرته العطرة، ومقدمين التعازي والمواساة إلى أسرته وذويه.


وسادت مشاعر الحزن والأسى بين محبيه عقب إعلان وفاته، فيما تضرع الجميع إلى الله عز وجل أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يجزيه خير الجزاء على ما قدمه من أعمال وجهود، وأن يلهم أسرته وذويه الصبر والسلوان.

«إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».