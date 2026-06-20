The companion of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Sheikh Badr bin Haza'a bin Shaqir Al-Duwish, has passed away, after a life full of giving and loyalty, leaving behind a good legacy and a high status in the hearts of those who knew him and worked with him.



He was prayed upon after the Asr prayer today (Saturday) at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, and he was buried in Al-Oud Cemetery.



Condolences are being accepted at the family home in Al-Huda neighborhood in Riyadh.



The deceased was known for his noble character and dedication to his duties, as he enjoyed wide appreciation and respect from his colleagues and acquaintances, due to his kindness, good dealings, and loyalty in fulfilling his responsibilities. Several officials, dignitaries, and friends mourned him, recalling his virtues and fragrant legacy, and offering their condolences and sympathy to his family and loved ones.



Feelings of sadness and grief prevailed among his loved ones following the announcement of his death, while everyone prayed to Allah Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, to reward him abundantly for his deeds and efforts, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.

“Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we shall return.”