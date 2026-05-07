The Al-Tamam family received condolences and sympathy from relatives, friends, and colleagues for the passing of their loved one, Engineer Ahmed Ali Al-Muntashri, who passed away on (Tuesday) and was prayed upon in the Grand Mosque.



The deceased is the father of Ali and Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Muntashri.



It is noted that today (Thursday) is the third day of mourning, at one of the rest houses near the family home located in the Al-Farouq neighborhood in Jeddah.