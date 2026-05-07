استقبل آل تمام التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء والزملاء في وفاة فقيدهم المهندس أحمد علي المنتشري، الذي وافته المنية يوم (الثلاثاء)، وصُلي عليه في المسجد الحرام.
والفقيد والد علي وعبدالله بن أحمد المنتشري.
يُذكر أن اليوم (الخميس) هو ثالث أيام العزاء، في إحدى الاستراحات المجاورة لمنزل الأسرة الكائن بحي الفاروق بمحافظة جدة.
The Al-Tamam family received condolences and sympathy from relatives, friends, and colleagues for the passing of their loved one, Engineer Ahmed Ali Al-Muntashri, who passed away on (Tuesday) and was prayed upon in the Grand Mosque.
The deceased is the father of Ali and Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Muntashri.
It is noted that today (Thursday) is the third day of mourning, at one of the rest houses near the family home located in the Al-Farouq neighborhood in Jeddah.