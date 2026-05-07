استقبل آل تمام التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء والزملاء في وفاة فقيدهم المهندس أحمد علي المنتشري، الذي وافته المنية يوم (الثلاثاء)، وصُلي عليه في المسجد الحرام.


والفقيد والد علي وعبدالله بن أحمد المنتشري.


يُذكر أن اليوم (الخميس) هو ثالث أيام العزاء، في إحدى الاستراحات المجاورة لمنزل الأسرة الكائن بحي الفاروق بمحافظة جدة.