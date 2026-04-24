صدر قرار بتعيين الدكتور أحمد بن شندل العنزي رئيساً تنفيذياً لتجمع الرياض الصحي الأول، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز منظومة الخدمات الصحية والارتقاء بجودة الأداء.


ويُعد العنزي من الكفاءات الوطنية المتميزة في القطاع الصحي، حيث يمتلك خبرات واسعة في الإدارة والتطوير، متمنياً له الجميع التوفيق في مهماته الجديدة.