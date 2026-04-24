صدر قرار بتعيين الدكتور أحمد بن شندل العنزي رئيساً تنفيذياً لتجمع الرياض الصحي الأول، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز منظومة الخدمات الصحية والارتقاء بجودة الأداء.
ويُعد العنزي من الكفاءات الوطنية المتميزة في القطاع الصحي، حيث يمتلك خبرات واسعة في الإدارة والتطوير، متمنياً له الجميع التوفيق في مهماته الجديدة.
A decision has been made to appoint Dr. Ahmed bin Shindal Al-Anzi as the Chief Executive Officer of the Riyadh Health Cluster, in a move aimed at enhancing the health services system and improving performance quality.
Al-Anzi is considered one of the distinguished national talents in the health sector, possessing extensive experience in management and development, with everyone wishing him success in his new responsibilities.