احتفل عابد بن عصام مدهر بزواج نجله المهندس سلطان، من ابنة سمير بن صالح باعشن، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بجدة.
وشهد الحفل حضور الأقارب والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا الأسرتين أفراحهما، مقدمين التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، في أجواء اتسمت بالفرح والسرور.
Abed bin Issam Midhir celebrated the marriage of his son, engineer Sultan, to the daughter of Samir bin Saleh Ba'ashan, in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah.
The ceremony was attended by relatives and friends who shared in the joy of both families, offering congratulations and best wishes on this happy occasion, in an atmosphere characterized by joy and happiness.