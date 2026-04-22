احتفل عابد بن عصام مدهر بزواج نجله المهندس سلطان، من ابنة سمير بن صالح باعشن، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بجدة.


وشهد الحفل حضور الأقارب والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا الأسرتين أفراحهما، مقدمين التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، في أجواء اتسمت بالفرح والسرور.