شهد رئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة جدة، محمد يوسف ناغي، وبحضور أعضاء مجلس الإدارة، مساء اليوم (الإثنين)، حفل المعايدة السنوي الذي نظمته الغرفة لمجتمع الأعمال في محافظة جدة، احتفاءً بمناسبة عيد الفطر المبارك 1447هـ.


واستقبل ناغي وأعضاء المجلس في مقر الغرفة الرئيسي ببهو الدور الأول، جمعاً من رجال وسيدات الأعمال والمسؤولين، وتبادل الجميع التهاني والتبريكات في أجواء سادتها روح المودة والترابط.


وأكدت «الغرفة» أن هذا اللقاء السنوي يهدف إلى تعزيز أواصر التواصل الفعّال بين قطاعات الأعمال المختلفة، وتوطيد العلاقات بين المنتسبين بما يخدم الحراك الاقتصادي في «عروس البحر الأحمر»، مشددةً على أهمية مثل هذه اللقاءات في خلق بيئة محفزة للتعاون والعمل المشترك بين قيادات العمل التجاري والصناعي.