The Chairman of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce, Mohammed Youssef Nagy, along with the board members, attended the annual Eid al-Fitr celebration organized by the chamber for the business community in Jeddah this evening (Monday), in celebration of the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 1447 AH.



Nagy and the board members welcomed a gathering of businessmen and businesswomen, as well as officials, at the chamber's main headquarters in the lobby on the first floor, where everyone exchanged congratulations and greetings in an atmosphere filled with warmth and connection.



The "Chamber" emphasized that this annual meeting aims to enhance effective communication ties between various business sectors and strengthen relationships among members to support the economic movement in the "Bride of the Red Sea," stressing the importance of such gatherings in creating a stimulating environment for cooperation and joint work among leaders in the commercial and industrial sectors.