انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى السفير إبراهيم محمد محمد علي موصلي، صباح اليوم (الأحد). وسيصلى عليه بعد صلاة العصر في الحرم المكي الشريف، ويوارى الثرى في مقبرة المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.


ويتقبل العزاء ابتداءً من غدٍ (الاثنين) ولمدة 3 أيام في منزل الأسرة الكائن بحي الشاطئ بجدة.