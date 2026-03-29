انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى السفير إبراهيم محمد محمد علي موصلي، صباح اليوم (الأحد). وسيصلى عليه بعد صلاة العصر في الحرم المكي الشريف، ويوارى الثرى في مقبرة المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.
ويتقبل العزاء ابتداءً من غدٍ (الاثنين) ولمدة 3 أيام في منزل الأسرة الكائن بحي الشاطئ بجدة.
Ambassador Ibrahim Muhammad Muhammad Ali Mousli passed away this morning (Sunday). A prayer will be held for him after the Asr prayer at the Holy Mosque in Mecca, and he will be laid to rest in the Al-Mualla cemetery in Mecca.
Condolences will be accepted starting tomorrow (Monday) for a duration of 3 days at the family home located in the Al-Shate' neighborhood in Jeddah.