في ليلة جميلة اتسمت بالفرح والسرور، وتعطرت بشذى الأخوة والمحبة، احتفلت أسرة آل شراحيلي بزواج الشاب إبراهيم محمد علي عياشي شراحيلي على ابنة محمد حسين شراحيلي، بحضور الأهل والزملاء مهنئين ومباركين.

وشكر والد العريس كل من هنأ وبارك وكل من شاركهم هذه الفرحة والمناسبة.