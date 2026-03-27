On a beautiful night characterized by joy and happiness, and scented with the fragrance of brotherhood and love, the Al-Sharhaily family celebrated the marriage of the young man Ibrahim Mohammed Ali Ayashi Sharhaily to the daughter of Mohammed Hussein Sharhaily, in the presence of family and colleagues who congratulated and blessed them.

The groom's father thanked everyone who congratulated and blessed them, as well as everyone who shared in this joy and occasion.