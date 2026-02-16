The Al Hilal family received condolences and sympathy from relatives and friends on the passing of the young man Mahmoud bin Muhammad Noor Hilal, who passed away to the mercy of Allah after a brief illness that did not give him much time.



He was buried in the Al-Harazat cemetery, following the prayer held for him at the Hudhayfah bin Al-Yaman Mosque.



The deceased is the brother of Abdullah, Yusuf, Suleiman, and Fawaz Muhammad Hilal.