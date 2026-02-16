تلقت أسرة آل هلال التعازي والمواساة من الأقارب والأصدقاء في وفاة الشاب محمود بن محمد نور هلال، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى إثر مرض ألمّ به أخيراً ولم يمهله طويلاً.


ودُفن في مقابر الحرازات، عقب الصلاة عليه في مسجد حذيفة بن اليمان.


والفقيد شقيق كل من: عبدالله، ويوسف، وسليمان، وفواز محمد هلال.