تلقت أسرة آل هلال التعازي والمواساة من الأقارب والأصدقاء في وفاة الشاب محمود بن محمد نور هلال، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى إثر مرض ألمّ به أخيراً ولم يمهله طويلاً.
ودُفن في مقابر الحرازات، عقب الصلاة عليه في مسجد حذيفة بن اليمان.
والفقيد شقيق كل من: عبدالله، ويوسف، وسليمان، وفواز محمد هلال.
The Al Hilal family received condolences and sympathy from relatives and friends on the passing of the young man Mahmoud bin Muhammad Noor Hilal, who passed away to the mercy of Allah after a brief illness that did not give him much time.
He was buried in the Al-Harazat cemetery, following the prayer held for him at the Hudhayfah bin Al-Yaman Mosque.
The deceased is the brother of Abdullah, Yusuf, Suleiman, and Fawaz Muhammad Hilal.