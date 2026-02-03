اطمأن أمير نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد على صحة شيخ شمل قبائل جشم يام مانع بن سالم آل منيف، بعد خروجه من المستشفى، إثر الوعكة الصحية التي ألمت به أخيراً.


وسأل المولى -عز وجل- أن يمن على ابن منيف بالصحة والعافية.


جاء ذلك خلال زيارة أمير منطقة نجران، لمنزل ابن منيف بحي رجلاء، اليوم (الثلاثاء).