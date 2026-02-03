The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, checked on the health of Sheikh Shaml of the Jashm Yam tribes, Mani' bin Salem Al-Munif, after his discharge from the hospital following a recent health setback.



He asked the Almighty - may He be exalted - to grant Al-Munif good health and wellness.



This occurred during the visit of the Prince of Najran to Al-Munif's home in the Rajla neighborhood today (Tuesday).