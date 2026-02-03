اطمأن أمير نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد على صحة شيخ شمل قبائل جشم يام مانع بن سالم آل منيف، بعد خروجه من المستشفى، إثر الوعكة الصحية التي ألمت به أخيراً.
وسأل المولى -عز وجل- أن يمن على ابن منيف بالصحة والعافية.
جاء ذلك خلال زيارة أمير منطقة نجران، لمنزل ابن منيف بحي رجلاء، اليوم (الثلاثاء).
The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, checked on the health of Sheikh Shaml of the Jashm Yam tribes, Mani' bin Salem Al-Munif, after his discharge from the hospital following a recent health setback.
He asked the Almighty - may He be exalted - to grant Al-Munif good health and wellness.
This occurred during the visit of the Prince of Najran to Al-Munif's home in the Rajla neighborhood today (Tuesday).