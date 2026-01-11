احتفلت أسرة أبوطالب بزواج الشاب قصي مساعد منصور أبوطالب على ابنة أحمد منصور أبوطالب في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة أحد المسارحة وسط حضور عدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء والزملاء.

وغمر الفرح الحضور الذين قَدَّمُوا التهنئة للعريس في أجواء مليئة بالبهجة وفي احتفالية محفوفة بشدى روائح الفل والكادي، فيما سكن الأنسُ والسرور جنبات المكان، وتمنّى الحضور للعريس حياة زوجية سعيدة.

وعبر العريس ووالده مساعد أحمد منصور عن شكرهما وتقديرهما لكل من شاركهما الفرحة.