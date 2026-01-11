احتفلت أسرة أبوطالب بزواج الشاب قصي مساعد منصور أبوطالب على ابنة أحمد منصور أبوطالب في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة أحد المسارحة وسط حضور عدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء والزملاء.
وغمر الفرح الحضور الذين قَدَّمُوا التهنئة للعريس في أجواء مليئة بالبهجة وفي احتفالية محفوفة بشدى روائح الفل والكادي، فيما سكن الأنسُ والسرور جنبات المكان، وتمنّى الحضور للعريس حياة زوجية سعيدة.
وعبر العريس ووالده مساعد أحمد منصور عن شكرهما وتقديرهما لكل من شاركهما الفرحة.
The Abu Talib family celebrated the marriage of the young man Qusay Musaad Mansour Abu Talib to the daughter of Ahmed Mansour Abu Talib in one of the wedding halls in the governorate of Ahad Al-Masarhah, with the presence of a number of relatives, friends, and colleagues.
The attendees were filled with joy as they congratulated the groom in an atmosphere full of happiness, surrounded by the enchanting scents of jasmine and oud. The place was filled with warmth and delight, and the guests wished the groom a happy married life.
The groom and his father, Musaad Ahmed Mansour, expressed their gratitude and appreciation to everyone who shared in their joy.