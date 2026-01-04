The sons of Colonel Paratrooper Hussein Hassan Azhar (may God have mercy on him) celebrated the wedding of their brothers Faisal and Abdullah to the daughters of Omar Eid Ali Rafea and Abdullah Saeed Al-Mahfouz Al-Ghamdi.



The ceremony was attended by a number of relatives and family members who offered their congratulations and blessings, praying to God to grant the newlyweds happiness, bless them, and make their days filled with affection and joy.