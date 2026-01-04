احتفل أبناء العميد مظلي حسين حسن أزهر (رحمه الله) بزفاف شقيقَيْهما فيصل وعبدالله على ابنتي عمر عيد علي رافع وعبدالله سعيد آل محفوظ الغامدي.
وشهد الحفل حضور عدد من الأقارب والأهل الذين قدّموا التهاني والتبريكات، داعين الله أن يمتع العريسين بالسعادة، ويبارك لهما، وأن يجعل أيامهما عامرة بالمودة والفرح.
The sons of Colonel Paratrooper Hussein Hassan Azhar (may God have mercy on him) celebrated the wedding of their brothers Faisal and Abdullah to the daughters of Omar Eid Ali Rafea and Abdullah Saeed Al-Mahfouz Al-Ghamdi.
The ceremony was attended by a number of relatives and family members who offered their congratulations and blessings, praying to God to grant the newlyweds happiness, bless them, and make their days filled with affection and joy.