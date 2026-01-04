احتفل أبناء العميد مظلي حسين حسن أزهر (رحمه الله) بزفاف شقيقَيْهما فيصل وعبدالله على ابنتي عمر عيد علي رافع وعبدالله سعيد آل محفوظ الغامدي.


وشهد الحفل حضور عدد من الأقارب والأهل الذين قدّموا التهاني والتبريكات، داعين الله أن يمتع العريسين بالسعادة، ويبارك لهما، وأن يجعل أيامهما عامرة بالمودة والفرح.