In a humanitarian act that embodies the highest meanings of selflessness and loyalty, Corporal First Class Mazen Ali Al-Khudaydi, a member of the Civil Defense, donated his kidney to his colleague, Corporal Daif Allah Mohammed Al-Quthami, after the latter suffered from kidney failure. This initiative received widespread praise for its noble human values.



Al-Khudaydi explained in an interview with "Okaz" that his donation was a fulfillment of a promise he made to his deceased father, hoping that the reward for this initiative would be granted to his father, may he rest in peace. He emphasized that the primary motivation was to save his colleague's life and to repay a part of the kindness and brotherhood that binds them.



He noted that the donation procedures experienced some delays at the beginning, stating that he saw his father in a dream one night saying to him: "Where are you regarding what you promised me?" This increased his determination and insistence on completing the donation until the procedures were facilitated, and the operation was successfully performed, thank God.



Al-Khudaydi added that seeing his colleague Daif Allah today among his family, enjoying health and well-being, brought him a deep feeling as if he were seeing his father alive before him, affirming that this humanitarian act is the greatest thing a person can offer to his fellow human being.



This situation is a commendable example of the values of solidarity and compassion that characterize the members of the Civil Defense, and it serves as an inspiring message to the community about the importance of organ donation and the promotion of a culture of giving and humanity.