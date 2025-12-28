في موقف إنساني يجسّد أسمى معاني الإيثار والوفاء، تبرع الرقيب أول مازن علي الخديدي، أحد منسوبي الدفاع المدني، بكليته لزميله في العمل وكيل الرقيب ضيف الله محمد القثامي، بعد معاناة الأخير من الفشل الكلوي، في مبادرة لاقت إشادة واسعة لما تحمله من قيم إنسانية نبيلة.


وأوضح الخديدي في حديثه لـ«عكاظ» أن تبرعه جاء وفاءً لوعد قطعه لوالده المتوفى، راجياً أن يُكتب أجر هذه المبادرة لوالده، رحمه الله، مؤكداً أن الدافع الأول كان إنقاذ حياة زميله وردّ جزء من جميل الوفاء والأخوة التي تجمعهما.


وأشار إلى أن إجراءات التبرع شهدت بعض التأخير في بدايتها، مبيناً أنه رأى والده في المنام ذات ليلة يقول له: «وينك عن ما وعدتني فيه»، الأمر الذي زاد من عزيمته وإصراره على إتمام التبرع، حتى تيسرت الإجراءات وأُجريت العملية بنجاح ولله الحمد.


وأضاف الخديدي أن رؤية زميله ضيف الله اليوم بين أسرته وهو ينعم بالصحة والعافية أعادت إليه شعوراً عميقاً وكأنه يرى والده حياً أمامه، مؤكداً أن هذا العمل الإنساني يُعد أعظم ما يمكن أن يقدمه الإنسان لأخيه الإنسان.


ويُعد هذا الموقف نموذجاً مشرفاً لقيم التكافل والتراحم التي يتميز بها منسوبو الدفاع المدني، ورسالة ملهمة للمجتمع بأهمية التبرع بالأعضاء ونشر ثقافة العطاء والإنسانية.