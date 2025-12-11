تلقت الدكتورة خلود بنت عبد العزيز إبراهيم رومي، التهاني والتبريكات بمناسبة حصولها على درجة الدكتوراه في علم النفس - تخصص القياس والتقويم من جامعة أم القرى وكانت رسالتها بعنوان: أثر نموذج الاستجابة للفقرة وحجم العينة على دقة تقدير معالم الأفراد والفقرات «دراسة محاكاة».
Dr. Khulood bint Abdulaziz Ibrahim Roumi received congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of her obtaining a PhD in Psychology - specializing in Measurement and Evaluation from Umm Al-Qura University. Her thesis was titled: "The Effect of the Item Response Theory Model and Sample Size on the Accuracy of Estimating Individual and Item Parameters: A Simulation Study."