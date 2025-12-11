تلقت الدكتورة خلود بنت عبد العزيز إبراهيم رومي، التهاني والتبريكات بمناسبة حصولها على درجة الدكتوراه في علم النفس - تخصص القياس والتقويم من جامعة أم القرى وكانت رسالتها بعنوان: أثر نموذج الاستجابة للفقرة وحجم العينة على دقة تقدير معالم الأفراد والفقرات «دراسة محاكاة».