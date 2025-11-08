احتفل فيصل وليد المانع بزواجه من ابنة أحمد عبدالله الشريع، في إحدى قاعات الاحتفالات الكبرى بالرياض، وشرّف الحفل عدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين والأعيان ولفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء.
«عكاظ» تتقدّم بخالص التهاني والتبريكات لأسرتي المانع والشريع، وتتمنّى للعروسين التوفيق والسعادة في حياتهما القادمة.
Faisal Walid Al-Mana celebrated his marriage to the daughter of Ahmed Abdullah Al-Shar'ee in one of the grand banquet halls in Riyadh. The ceremony was honored by the presence of several princes, officials, dignitaries, and a gathering of family and friends.
“Okaz” extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Al-Mana and Al-Shar'ee families and wishes the newlyweds success and happiness in their future life together.