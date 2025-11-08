احتفل فيصل وليد المانع بزواجه من ابنة أحمد عبدالله الشريع، في إحدى قاعات الاحتفالات الكبرى بالرياض، وشرّف الحفل عدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين والأعيان ولفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء.

«عكاظ» تتقدّم بخالص التهاني والتبريكات لأسرتي المانع والشريع، وتتمنّى للعروسين التوفيق والسعادة في حياتهما القادمة.