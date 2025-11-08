Faisal Walid Al-Mana celebrated his marriage to the daughter of Ahmed Abdullah Al-Shar'ee in one of the grand banquet halls in Riyadh. The ceremony was honored by the presence of several princes, officials, dignitaries, and a gathering of family and friends.

“Okaz” extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Al-Mana and Al-Shar'ee families and wishes the newlyweds success and happiness in their future life together.