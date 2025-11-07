قدَّم أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن في اتصال هاتفي تعازيهما ومواساتهما لإمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن عواد الجهني في وفاة والده (رحمه الله).


سائلين الله العلي القدير أن يرحم الفقيد ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.


وأعرب الشيخ الجهني عن شكره وتقديره لأمير الرياض ونائبه على تعازيهما ومواساتهما.