The Governor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, expressed their condolences and sympathy to the Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Awad Al-Juhani, in a phone call regarding the death of his father (may God have mercy on him).



They asked Almighty God to have mercy on the deceased, grant him a place in His vast paradise, and inspire his family with patience and solace.



Sheikh Al-Juhani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Governor of Riyadh and his deputy for their condolences and sympathy.