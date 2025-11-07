The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences and sympathy in a phone call to the local council member of Dhurma Governorate, Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Shunaifi, on the passing of his mother, may God have mercy on her.



He asked Almighty God to have mercy on the deceased, grant her a place in His vast paradise, and inspire her family with patience and solace.