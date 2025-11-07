قدّم أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في اتصال هاتفي، تعازيه ومواساته لعضو المجلس المحلي بمحافظة ضرماء محمد بن إبراهيم الشنيفي، في وفاة والدته رحمها الله.


وسأل الله العلي القدير أن يرحم الفقيدة ويسكنها فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويها الصبر والسلوان.