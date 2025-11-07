قدّم أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في اتصال هاتفي، تعازيه ومواساته لعضو المجلس المحلي بمحافظة ضرماء محمد بن إبراهيم الشنيفي، في وفاة والدته رحمها الله.
وسأل الله العلي القدير أن يرحم الفقيدة ويسكنها فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويها الصبر والسلوان.
The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences and sympathy in a phone call to the local council member of Dhurma Governorate, Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Shunaifi, on the passing of his mother, may God have mercy on her.
He asked Almighty God to have mercy on the deceased, grant her a place in His vast paradise, and inspire her family with patience and solace.